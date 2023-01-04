Read full article on original website
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Meri Brown Grows a Spine, Tells Kody: You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone!
Over the past several months, Meri Brown has shared cryptic quote after cryptic quote… seemingly acknowledging that she wasn’t with spiritual spouse Kody any longer and trying to come across as totally cool with that outcome. But then, however, Meri was shown footage on part one of the...
Janelle Brown to Robyn: Stop Your Preaching Already! Sheesh!
Janelle Brown isn’t just done with Kody Brown. She appears to be done with the drama surrounding Kody Brown, as well. On this Sunday’s third part of the Sister Wives Season 17 tell-all special, the mother of six will sit down with host Sukanya Krishnan. A number of...
Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler to Zach and Tori: You Suck as Parents, Let's Make Up!
Little People, Big World wrapped up its latest season this past Tuesday night. But the finale did not mark the end of an ongoing feud between Matt Roloff and and his son, Zach. The episode was filmed a few months ago, back when Roloff Farms was celebrating its busiest and...
Carrie Underwood Records Adorable Son Attempting To Follow Workout Video: 'I May Soon Have Myself A Gym Buddy!'
It's never too early to start exercising, but Carrie Underwood couldn't help but chuckle when on the morning of Friday, January 6, she found her and husband Mike Fisher's youngest son, Jacob, following an old workout video."Jake starting the day off right!" the blonde beauty declared alongside the Instagram upload, which showed the 3-year-old attempting to mimic the moves on screen as she tried to stifle her giggles in the background."The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and Jake thought he’d have himself a little morning workout! 😂," the country superstar captioned...
Caryn Chandler to Matt Roloff: When Are You Gonna Put a Ring on It?!?
Another season of Little People, Big World has come to an end. And, along with it, another season of Little People, Big World has come to an end without Matt Roloff having gotten down on one knee to propose to Caryn Chandler. For years now, viewers have assumed this question...
Tammy Slaton Stops Breathing in Horrifying 1000-Lb Sisters Promo
Tammy Slaton is about to be on death’s doorstep. People Magazine has released a sneak peek at 1000-Lb Sisters Season 4 — and it takes viewers way back to the beginning of last year. At that time, the 36-year-old causes extreme panic amidst her family members, who grow...
Tammy Slaton: I Married My BFF, And It's Amazing!
Married life apparently looks very good on Tammy Slaton. We mean this literally, as the 1,000-Lb Sisters star recently uploaded a social media photo that featured her looking as slimmed down as ever before. But we also mean this emotionally, considering what Slaton just told People Magazine. “Our wedding day...
Jenelle Evans Criticized For Reaction to Taylor Lewis Overdose Death: She Was Not At Her Best!
Taylor Lewis might not be a name that immediately rings a bell for Teen Mom 2 fans, but as a friend of Jenelle Evans and the mother of Cortland Rogers’ child, she was a semi-regular presence on the show circa 2014. Sadly, recent social media posts indicate that Taylor...
Dr. Drew Claps Back at Teen Mom Fans: I Did NOT Exploit Maci Bookout's Son!
Dr. Drew Pinsky has been hosting Teen Mom reunion shows since the very earliest days of the franchise. His interview techniques and hosting style have always been sources of controversy, but the harshest criticism of Pinsky’s tenure came last week in response to his treatment of Maci Bookout’s storyline.
Kody Brown Blames Christine for Janelle Leaving: Stop Wrecking My Family!
Kody Brown is clearly no fan of the first of his wives to leave. In part, because she was not the last. Given how much he has been badmouthing Christine Brown to anyone who will listen, this is no surprise. But it’s not just that he blames Christine for destroying...
Christine Brown: Why Would Kody Remarry?!? He's Found His Soulmate!
According to Christine Brown, her ex-husband is both winning… and losing. In a sneak peek at this Sunday’s third installment of the Sister Wives Season 17 tell-all special, the mother of six delves into the crumbling romantic arrangement that is now Kody Brown’s love life. Christine herself,...
Andy Cohen Reacts to Lisa Rinna Leaving Bravo: Farewell to an Icon!
Lisa Rinna is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The long-time reality star confirmed this departure on Thursday night, saying via statement:. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”
Bethenny Frankel Roasts Prince Harry, Memoir: We Get It Already!
Right now, Prince Harry’s new book and the royal secrets that it includes are making international headlines. From conflicts with his brother to memories of his mother’s tragic death, Spare covers a great deal. Naturally, a lot of people are eager to make themselves part of the narrative.
Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things Star, Comes Out as Gay
Even in the pilot of Stranger Things, many viewers realized that the show was hinting that Will Byers was gay. At the time, his character was mysteriously missing, and the discussion surrounding him dropped some clues. Plus, his mom is played by gay icon Winona Ryder. In recent seasons, the...
