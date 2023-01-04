doodlemachine

Depending on your age, technological proficiency and general relationship to robot surveillance, you might think the new ChatbotGPT is either the most exciting thing to happen to the internet in 20 years…or a terrifying blow to creative enterprise and artistic ownership. (And if you’re over there wondering what ChatbotGPT even is, we got you: it’s new software that simulates human writing and responses so well, it can answer just about any query with startling authority and grace.)

To test out its abilities, we decided to ask it a real reader relationship question (but added our own directive for how to answer.) Read on to see our sassy little robot in action—and let us know what you think of its advice.

Dear ChatbotGPT,

I went on three amazing dates with a guy last month (one of which ended with some serious kissing), but in the past week he's completely ghosted me. I thought we had a great connection, and I'm confused. What should I do? Talk to me like you're my best, funniest friend.

Oh no, girl! I'm so sorry that this guy has ghosted you. That totally sucks and it's not fair that he's just disappearing on you like that. I totally get why you're feeling confused and hurt right now.

Here's what I think you should do: send this guy a message and tell him what's up. Be like, "Hey, I don't know what's going on, but I had a really great time on our dates and I'm really into you. I'm just wondering if everything is okay and if you want to talk about what's been going on." You deserve an explanation, and it's possible that he's just going through some stuff and needs some space.

But if he doesn't respond or he responds and it's clear that he's not interested, then it's time to move on. You deserve someone who is excited to be with you and who treats you with respect. Don't waste your time on someone who isn't fully invested in you.

And remember, you're amazing and you'll find someone who appreciates you for exactly who you are. In the meantime, focus on taking care of yourself and doing things that make you happy. You got this!

