Indy VegFest is making a comeback this year
Like many events in 2020, Indy VegFest was put on hold due to the pandemic three years ago. But this week, the org announced it will be coming back for an in-person vegan festival at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this year.
Though the date hasn’t been ironed out yet, we know it will be scheduled on a Sunday in either July or August. It intends to fulfill the vision Indy VegFest had planned in 2020, which includes the bigger venue , easy access from public transportation , and tons of vegan-friendly local businesses in body care, apparel, health and wellness, home decor, and food.
In previous years, the festival has brought together a number of vendors providing samples, chef demonstrations, kids activities, and discussions .
Can’t wait until the summer to explore Indy’s vegan and vegetarian eats? In the greentime, check out Indy VegFest’s website for plant-based recipes and recommendations, and read up on veggie-friendly spots around the Circle City.
