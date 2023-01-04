9 new food and beverage spots coming to Asheville in 2023
By Laura Hackett
Though we said goodbye to several local gems in 2022 ( thinking about you, Nick’s Grill and Zia Taqueria) , there’s plenty of new eats and drinks that await us in the coming year. Here are nine delicious developments that we’ve got on our radar for the Asheville area.
Immortal Juice Co. | Asheville City Market and online | Website
Asheville’s newest juice company will debut this Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Asheville City Market . Current flavors include beet, celery, and the “Dino-Mite,” made with Dino kale + green apple. You can also purchase the cold-pressed, organic juices online .
This Southern-inspired food truck — known for a locally-sourced menu of sandwiches, soups, salads, and sides — is expanding into a new South Asheville brick-and-mortar . Initially, orders will be takeout-only and keep hours from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Pro tip: If you’re already hankering for a pastrami sandwich , the food truck will remain open in the shop parking lot now until the grand opening on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Great news for East Asheville: this eastern-style tea room expects to open its third Asheville location during the first week of February. While you wait, check out its other two shops at 78 N. Lexington Ave. and 707 Haywood Rd.
The brunch legends from Sunny Point Cafe are expected to open a new bakery and micro-event space in late winter of 2023. No word on a menu yet, but we can attest that the garden space is an absolute delight.
A name is forthcoming for Mother AVL’s new South Slope location , but baker and co-owner Heidi Bass has shared that we can look forward to “a small menu of European-style fare highlighting bread and wine,” with expanded seating, parking access and a brand new bakery and kitchen in late spring.
Yes, we know the West Asheville location just opened, but the SC-based eatery has plans in the works for a Biltmore Park location, too. It’s expected to open in late summer in the former OP Taylors Toy Store.
A former Greyhound Bus station is getting a new leash on life as a family and dog-friendly bar. Though liquor will not be on the menu, there will be an elevated selection of bar snacks , plus beer, wine, mead, sake, and mocktails . Though the bar was initially slated to open last summer, it appears that the team is making steady progress for a 2023 opening.
This new concept from barbecue legend Elliot Moss will open in the former Happy Hill Restaurant space and will “pay homage to the legacy of the greasy spoon diner ” with comfort classics. No opening date has been announced, but we hear the team is making swift progress — follow along for updates.
Here’s hoping that Ashleigh Shanti ‘s fish-camp style eatery comes sooner rather than later to Asheville’s South Slope. The Top Chef star and former head chef of Benne on Eagle has hosted several seafood pop-ups, and though we don’t have an opening date or location, we’ve heard from Ashevegas that it’s slated to join Burial Beer’s new expansion spot near Collier Ave. on the South Slope.
