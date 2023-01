9 new food and beverage spots coming to Asheville in 2023

We bet Dobra’s new location will be just as zen as the downtown location. Photo by @love.madiiii

Immortal Juice Co. | Asheville City Market and online | Website

Kinfolk | 1125 Sweeten Creek Rd. | Website

Dobra | 1011 Tunnel Rd. | Website

A sneak peek of Rabbit Hole, Sunny Point’s forthcoming bakery. Photo by AVLtoday

The Rabbit Hole | 626 Haywood Rd. | Website

“Mother 2.0" | 244 Coxe Ave. | Website

Taco Boy | 2 Town Square Blvd. #130 | Website

The Hound | 2 Tunnel Rd. | Website

The future site of Regina’s West Side. Photo by AVLtoday

Regina’s West Side | 1400 Patton Ave. | Website

Good Hot Fish | South Slope | Instagram

Though we said goodbye to several local gems in 2022 (, there’s plenty of new eats and drinks that await us in the coming year. Here arethat we’ve got on our radar for the Asheville area.Asheville’swill debut this Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Asheville City Market . Current flavors include beet, celery, and the “Dino-Mite,” made with Dino kale + green apple. You can also purchase theThis— known for a locally-sourced menu of sandwiches, soups, salads, and sides — is expanding into a. Initially, orders will beand keep hours from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday.Pro tip: If you’re already hankering for a, the food truck will remain open in the shop parking lot now until the grand opening onGreat news for East Asheville: thisexpects to open itsduring the first week of February. While you wait, check out its other two shops at 78 N. Lexington Ave. and 707 Haywood Rd.The brunch legends from Sunny Point Cafe are expected to open ain late winter of 2023.No word on a menu yet, but we can attest that the garden space is an absolute delight.A name is forthcoming for Mother AVL’s new, but baker and co-owner Heidi Bass has shared that we can look forward to “a small menu ofhighlighting bread and wine,” withand ain late spring.but thehas plans in the works for a Biltmore Park location, too. It’s expected to open inin the former OP Taylors Toy Store.A formeris getting a new leash on life as aThough liquor will not be on the menu, there will be an elevated selection of, plus. Though the bar was initially slated to open last summer, it appears that the team is making steady progress for a 2023 opening.This new concept from barbecue legend Elliot Moss will open in the former Happy Hill Restaurant space and will “pay homage to the” with comfort classics. No opening date has been announced, but we hear the team is making swift progress — follow along for updates.Here’s hoping that Ashleigh Shanti ‘scomes sooner rather than later to Asheville’s South Slope. Thehas hosted several seafood pop-ups, and though we don’t have an opening date or location, we’ve heard from Ashevegas that it’s slated to join Burial Beer’s new expansion spot near Collier Ave. on the South Slope.