ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Jayson Tatum has interesting reaction to latest Kemba Walker news

Kemba Walker could soon be an NBA free agent. If that happens, would a return to the Boston Celtics be possible?. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Friday that the Dallas Mavericks are waiving Walker before his salary becomes guaranteed on Sunday. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum responded to MacMahon's tweet with...
BOSTON, MA
chatsports.com

Preview: Boston Celtics (26-12) at Mavericks (22-16) Game #39 1/5/23

Boston Celtics (26-12) at Dallas Mavericks (22-16) Thursday, December 5, 2023. The Celtics look to get back on track after a very embarrassing loss to the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night. This is the 3rd game of a 4 game Western road trip. The Celtics lost the first 2 game on the trip and now face MVP candidate Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, who have won their last 7 games.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Mavericks to reportedly waive Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker‘s comeback with the Mavericks only lasted nine games, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, who tweets that Dallas will waive the veteran guard before his contract becomes fully guaranteed this weekend. Walker, 32, signed with the team in late November, hoping to resurrect his NBA career after...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic drops truth bomb on health issue that bothered him vs. Celtics

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic admitted that he was a “little sick” when they played the Boston Celtics last Thursday. The Mavs got blown out by the Celtics in the contest, with Doncic limited to just 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the brutal 124-95 defeat. The Slovenian wonderboy didn’t play in the fourth quarter of the game as well, having been seen coughing and experiencing difficult in breathing during the match.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy