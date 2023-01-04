Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Local Marshfield Library Plays 'Eye Spy' and 'Hide & Seek' as Renovation ContinuesDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
What do to in Boston during the winter? Check out these 5 things to do in Boston this winter, plus upcoming events.MsBirgithBoston, MA
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Waiving Former All-Star
According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Dallas Mavericks are waiving four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Celtics alum Kemba Walker waived by Mavs, Jayson Tatum takes note; is a reunion brewing?
The Dallas Mavericks have officially waived former Boston Celtics veteran point guard Kemba Walker, prompting an interesting tweet from former teammate Jayson Tatum that is replete with the requisite googly eyes and shamrocks which are sure to stir up interest in the NBA media sphere. Do the St. Louis native’s...
2 Lakers who stepped up huge for LeBron James, Anthony Davis in improbable win vs. Heat
The Los Angeles Lakers, a team that seemed overly reliant on the simultaneous availability and dominance of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, are surprisingly treading water in the Western Conference playoff race. On Wednesday, they beat the Miami Heat, 112-109, without LeBron and AD, for their third win in a row — and the most improbable of the season.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
NBC Sports
Jayson Tatum has interesting reaction to latest Kemba Walker news
Kemba Walker could soon be an NBA free agent. If that happens, would a return to the Boston Celtics be possible?. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Friday that the Dallas Mavericks are waiving Walker before his salary becomes guaranteed on Sunday. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum responded to MacMahon's tweet with...
chatsports.com
Preview: Boston Celtics (26-12) at Mavericks (22-16) Game #39 1/5/23
Boston Celtics (26-12) at Dallas Mavericks (22-16) Thursday, December 5, 2023. The Celtics look to get back on track after a very embarrassing loss to the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night. This is the 3rd game of a 4 game Western road trip. The Celtics lost the first 2 game on the trip and now face MVP candidate Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, who have won their last 7 games.
Kings head coach Mike Brown rips Sacramento’s poor defense in 136-134 loss to Lakers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach MIke Brown calls Sacramento’s defense “terrible” following Saturday’s 136-134 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, criticizes the 70 points they allowed in the paint and why they can’t just outscore opponents if they are to sustain success.
Mavericks to reportedly waive Kemba Walker
Kemba Walker‘s comeback with the Mavericks only lasted nine games, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, who tweets that Dallas will waive the veteran guard before his contract becomes fully guaranteed this weekend. Walker, 32, signed with the team in late November, hoping to resurrect his NBA career after...
Lakers top Kings for fifth straight win, keep rolling after LeBron James' rallying cry
The Lakers edged Sacramento 136-134 for their fifth consecutive win, continuing their strong run since LeBron James' critical comments after a loss at Miami.
Mavs star Luka Doncic drops truth bomb on health issue that bothered him vs. Celtics
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic admitted that he was a “little sick” when they played the Boston Celtics last Thursday. The Mavs got blown out by the Celtics in the contest, with Doncic limited to just 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the brutal 124-95 defeat. The Slovenian wonderboy didn’t play in the fourth quarter of the game as well, having been seen coughing and experiencing difficult in breathing during the match.
Former Mavs Guard Tyler Dorsey Works Out for Lakers
As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.
NBA Odds: Pelicans vs. Mavericks prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/7/2023
The Dallas Mavericks host the New Orleans Pelicans for a divisional battle Saturday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Mavericks prediction and pick. The Pelicans are coming off a tough loss to the Brooklyn Nets Friday night at home. The Nets won 108-102 and...
