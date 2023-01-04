Read full article on original website
Owner arrested after $336,000 worth of marijuana, THC products found at Port Huron hookah store
PORT HURON, Mich. – The owner of a hookah store in Port Huron has been arrested after officials found more $336,000 worth of marijuana and THC products inside, according to authorities. Members of the St. Clair County Drug Task Force began investigating TOP Shelf Hookah on 10th Street after...
2 arrested in connection with robbery at Port Huron Walgreens
PORT HURON, MI – Two Port Huron men have been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at a Walgreens store in the city, Port Huron police announced this week. Jerome Milton, 52, and John Dubie, 31, were each arraigned Thursday, Jan. 5, in St. Clair County District Court in connection with a Wednesday, Jan. 4, robbery at Walgreens, 1617 10th St.
Traffic stop in St. Clair County leads to fentanyl bust
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A traffic stop on Jan. 3 led police to find a Macomb Township resident who was selling fentanyl pills pressed to look like oxycodone pills, Michigan State Police announced.Detectives conducted an operation that led to a traffic stop in St. Clair County. According to MSP, detectives executed a search warrant at the suspect's residence based on information from the traffic stop and from previous knowledge.Police recovered 1,964 suspected fentanyl pills, 30 grams of cocaine and seized two vehicles with $6,000, with intent to forfeit.Charges are pending, according to MSP.The investigation is ongoing.During this investigation the County of Macomb Enforcement Team was assisted by MSP troopers from the Lapeer Post, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office and the Roseville Police Department.
Man charged with shooting at undercover officer tracking stolen car with Apple AirTag
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Wayne County Prosecutor announced that a 23-year-old man from Detroit was charged with shooting at an undercover Dearborn Police Officer who was tracking a stolen car. Eshan Blanding, 23, was charged in connection with the carjacking of a Dearborn man on January 2 as...
MSP drug bust in Detroit leads to arrests of suspects linked to multiple overdoses across Metro Detroit
A major drug bust in Detroit has led to the arrest of two people believed to be responsible for causing multiple drug overdoses across Metro Detroit.
Police find fentanyl made to look like pain pills at Macomb Twp. home
A Macomb Township man is being investigated after state police raided his home this week and found suspected fentanyl that had been made to look like Oxycodone pills, officials said. Michigan State Police said detectives on Tuesday conducted an operation that led to a traffic stop in St. Clair County...
Police searching for women accused of stealing $150K worth of perfumes from Metro Detroit Ulta stores
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three women from west Michigan are accused of stealing an estimated $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances from around 20 Metro Detroit Ulta Beauty stores. According to Warren police, Sarah Ann Judge, 43, of Grand Haven, Tiara Martinique Judge, 28, of Grand Rapids, and Jasmine...
Two men charged in bad batch of fentanyl-laced crack cocaine in Metro Detroit that may have killed six
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Federal authorities have indicted two men for distribution of crack cocaine after they allegedly distributed a bad batch of the drug laced with fentanyl that may have killed six people in Metro Detroit in early November - all of whom were one man's top contacts on his phone.
MSP detectives seize money, fentanyl disguised as oxycodone from suspect in St. Clair County
A Macomb Township resident is awaiting charges after Michigan State Police made a big drug bust to start the new year during a traffic stop in St. Clair County.
22-year-old hit-and-run victim was 'just a joy,' father says
The family of Benjamin Kable, the 22-year-old senior at Michigan State University who was killed in a hit-and-run in the early hours of Jan. 1, said they will hopefully find closure if the person responsible is found. Kable was home in Shelby Twp for winter break and had gone to...
Police: Officer arrested same man twice for crack possession
HAZEL PARK — A Hazel Park man who was caught in possession of crack cocaine in November is facing double the charges after allegedly being caught with the substance again in December, leading to a consolidated case in the new year. Robert Preston, 50, was charged in Hazel Park...
Michigan man accused of fatally shooting sister, 25, during argument
DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of fatally shooting his sister during an argument that escalated at a Detroit home last week, authorities said. Jaclyn Wyrembelski, 25, of Detroit, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head when Detroit police officers arrived at the scene of a reported shooting around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street, according to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Michigan State Police Continue Work on Dee Warner Case; No New Updates
Tipton, MI – Dee Ann Warner has been missing from her Munger Road home since late-April last year, and the family is still searching for answers. As the calendar turned over to 2023 this week, the Lenawee County community is still searching as well. WLEN News reached out to...
Worker finds hand sticking out of grave behind abandoned home, Michigan reports say
A utility worker in Michigan made a grim discovery — a woman’s hand sticking out of a shallow grave, according to local news reports. The discovery was made behind an abandoned home on the east side of Detroit on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to WDIV. The worker noticed...
Infant rescued in reported kidnapping while details remain in juvenile's fatal shooting, Detroit police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are still searching for the suspect involved in the drive-by shooting that left a 16-year-old girl dead and an 11-year-old in serious condition. There were five juveniles under the age of 16 staying at the home at the time of the shooting, Chief James...
Gun club pushes back on Macomb County's new policy
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido has anew policy on guns: if someone commits a felony while holding a gun, it would mean two years in prison. But this tough on guns approach is getting a lot of backlash and skepticism. Lucido wants to drop...
Warren officer, civilian injured after crashing during police pursuit in Detroit
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Warren police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash in Detroit. Officials said on Saturday, a Warren police officer observed a BMW in the area of 8 Mile & Dexter. Officers ran the plate and determined the vehicle had been stolen from...
Car found, person of interest identified in hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities have recovered the car they believe a hit-and-run driver was in when they killed a man who was walking in Oakland Township early Sunday. Benjamin Kable, who was a student at Michigan State University, was home for holiday break when he was hit...
Suspect wanted in a pair of New Year's Day Detroit carjackings
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking information on two recent carjackings by the same suspect. In both January 1st carjackings the suspect - who DPD says should be considered armed and dangerous - was joined by a pair of males in the east side carjackings. DPD released security camera photos and video.
3 women wanted for stealing $150K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores in Metro Detroit
Felony charges have been filed and arrest warrants issued for three women accused of robbing Ulta Beauty locations across Metro Detroit – getting away with around $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances.
