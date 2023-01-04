ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

The Flint Journal

2 arrested in connection with robbery at Port Huron Walgreens

PORT HURON, MI – Two Port Huron men have been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at a Walgreens store in the city, Port Huron police announced this week. Jerome Milton, 52, and John Dubie, 31, were each arraigned Thursday, Jan. 5, in St. Clair County District Court in connection with a Wednesday, Jan. 4, robbery at Walgreens, 1617 10th St.
PORT HURON, MI
CBS Detroit

Traffic stop in St. Clair County leads to fentanyl bust

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A traffic stop on Jan. 3 led police to find a Macomb Township resident who was selling fentanyl pills pressed to look like oxycodone pills, Michigan State Police announced.Detectives conducted an operation that led to a traffic stop in St. Clair County. According to MSP, detectives executed a search warrant at the suspect's residence based on information from the traffic stop and from previous knowledge.Police recovered 1,964 suspected fentanyl pills, 30 grams of cocaine and seized two vehicles with $6,000, with intent to forfeit.Charges are pending, according to MSP.The investigation is ongoing.During this investigation the County of Macomb Enforcement Team was assisted by MSP troopers from the Lapeer Post, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office and the Roseville Police Department.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

22-year-old hit-and-run victim was 'just a joy,' father says

The family of Benjamin Kable, the 22-year-old senior at Michigan State University who was killed in a hit-and-run in the early hours of Jan. 1, said they will hopefully find closure if the person responsible is found. Kable was home in Shelby Twp for winter break and had gone to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Police: Officer arrested same man twice for crack possession

HAZEL PARK — A Hazel Park man who was caught in possession of crack cocaine in November is facing double the charges after allegedly being caught with the substance again in December, leading to a consolidated case in the new year. Robert Preston, 50, was charged in Hazel Park...
HAZEL PARK, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man accused of fatally shooting sister, 25, during argument

DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of fatally shooting his sister during an argument that escalated at a Detroit home last week, authorities said. Jaclyn Wyrembelski, 25, of Detroit, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head when Detroit police officers arrived at the scene of a reported shooting around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street, according to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Gun club pushes back on Macomb County's new policy

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido has anew policy on guns: if someone commits a felony while holding a gun, it would mean two years in prison. But this tough on guns approach is getting a lot of backlash and skepticism. Lucido wants to drop...
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted in a pair of New Year's Day Detroit carjackings

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking information on two recent carjackings by the same suspect. In both January 1st carjackings the suspect - who DPD says should be considered armed and dangerous - was joined by a pair of males in the east side carjackings. DPD released security camera photos and video.
DETROIT, MI

