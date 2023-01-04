Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Eric Adams Will Visit The S.I. School Near The Port Richmond Bus StopAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
The police officer got suspended after punching a Minor in the headNewsing the StatesStaten Island, NY
Related
COVID cases are rising in NJ: Free test kits are now available
With COVID cases on the rise across New Jersey the Hunterdon County Health Department will host a free test kit distribution event on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to Hunterdon County Commissioner Shaun C. Van Doren, no registration is required. Households will get up to four rapid antigen test kits.
N.J. reports 3,159 COVID cases, 13 deaths. All counties have ‘high’ community levels, CDC says
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 3,159 COVID-19 cases and 13 confirmed deaths as all of the state’s counties are now considered to have “high” community levels of coronavirus, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive...
Is It Illegal to Record a Conversation in New Jersey?
Lately, I've been stuck in the Tik Tok vortex where the scroll goes on and on until that funny video appears telling you to chill and get some food or go to bed. For whatever reason, I've been getting a lot of videos that involve one person recording another person without their knowledge.
Don’t Forget The New Laws That Go Into Effect In NJ In 2023
As you press on into the new year, no doubt you're looking forward to what 2023 has in store for you and your family and friends. For New Jersey residents, that means a bunch of brand-new laws to abide by. Okay, that's making it sound like a lot of them...
You have to make $100k to live in these 10 NJ counties
You already knew New Jersey was too expensive but here's another way of saying it. A national real estate data company, ATTOM, crunched some numbers from the final quarter of 2022 and came up with something jaw-dropping. If you want to own a median-priced home in New Jersey there are 10 counties where you'll have to earn bare minimum $100k to be able to do that.
NJ to Offer $15 Million in Grants and Loans to Abortion Providers
In a move that is sure to draw the attention of many, New Jersey has put aside $15 million for abortion clinic upgrades. The $15 million will be in the form of interest-free loans, and grants to healthcare facilities and clinics that provide abortion services. According to Governor Phil Murphy,
Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
NJ residents are heading for the exits — Today’s top news
If you want to get out of New Jersey, you better get in line. The number of people moving out of New Jersey are among the top stories on this Morning's First News with Eric Scott. 🔵 #NoJacketJanuary is about to come to an end. The cold weather returns.
$400G GoFundMe Scam: NJ Woman Serving Federal Time Gets 3-Year State Sentence
UPDATE: A woman who helped pull a notorious scam that conned 14,000 GoFundMe donors nationwide was nearly 150 miles away when a judge in South Jersey sentenced her to a plea-bargained three years in state prison on Friday, Jan. 6. Katelyn McClure, 32, of Bordentown will be released in July...
Concerns are rising as new COVID variant sweeps across New Jersey
Health officials are carefully watching a new type of COVID variant that is spreading rapidly across New Jersey and the entire Northeast, causing an estimated 75% of new infections in the region over the past few weeks. What has scientists concerned is the XBB.1.5 variant, a descendent of omicron, seems...
Man collapses, dies while being chased by NJ police, AG investigating
A man died while police chased him on foot through Newark on Thursday, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. Officers were pursuing a man they suspected of an unspecified crime.
You need to make $100K+ to afford median home in these 10 N.J. counties
Prospective home buyers need to have incomes of at least $100,000 — and as high as $171,000 — to afford a median-priced home in 10 New Jersey counties in the last quarter of 2022, according to data from ATTOM, a national real estate data firm. Nationally, California and...
New Jersey witness photographs V-shaped object with flashing light
A New Jersey witness at Brielle reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering V-shaped object with a single flashing red light at 7:40 p.m. on December 29, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Supporters hopeful NJ will curb invasive species
Measure would impose state controls over trade in 28 non-native plants. New Jersey is taking steps toward curbing its severe problem with invasive species after a legislative panel approved a bill that would ban trade in more than two dozen non-native plants unless permitted by the state. Trade in species...
New COVID Variant Is Taking Over New Jersey
It sucks when viruses aren’t dumb. Unfortunately, COVID is like a big old cockroach that just can’t be killed. It just keeps morphing and morphing. I mean how many boosters does a girl have to get?. Of course, I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news,...
New Jersey ranks near the bottom with pet ownership
You wouldn't know it by driving or walking down the street in some neighborhoods in New Jersey, but we rank at number 46 out of all 50 states when it comes to the percentage of households with pets. If you live anywhere near a dog park that would surprise you...
fox5ny.com
NY, NJ residents moving out in high numbers in 2022, but to where?
NEW YORK - The annual 2022 United Van Lines National Movers study is out but it wasn't good news for New Jersey or New York. The Garden State ranked first on the list of Most Moved From States, with New York listed as third. JERSEY CITY, NJ - JANUARY 1:...
Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years
Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
New Jersey hospital using high-tech science to lower risk of pancreatic cancer
NEW JERSEY -- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center's Pancreatic Cyst Surveillance Program, a new health research program, is on a mission to find clues in time to save lives. It's a cutting-edge combination of high-tech medical science and good old-fashioned medical sleuthing, said CBS2's John Elliott, who is in the program. "We were absolutely thrilled to be the first in the region and one of the first in the country to onboard artificial intelligence for pancreatic cyst patients," said Dr. Russell C. Langan. About 15 percent of us have pancreatic cysts, little pockets filled with fluid. The vast majority are found incidentally when looking for...
Could Democratic votes make a Republican speaker? It happened in N.J.
New Jersey’s Tom Kean Jr. has been held hostage by the Republican Party’s chaotic fight over who should be speaker, delaying a swearing-in ceremony that would finally make him a congressman representing the 7th District. But in his home state, a similar fight over a speaker played out...
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0