NEW JERSEY -- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center's Pancreatic Cyst Surveillance Program, a new health research program, is on a mission to find clues in time to save lives. It's a cutting-edge combination of high-tech medical science and good old-fashioned medical sleuthing, said CBS2's John Elliott, who is in the program. "We were absolutely thrilled to be the first in the region and one of the first in the country to onboard artificial intelligence for pancreatic cyst patients," said Dr. Russell C. Langan. About 15 percent of us have pancreatic cysts, little pockets filled with fluid. The vast majority are found incidentally when looking for...

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO