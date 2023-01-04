Read full article on original website
Lazio fans hurl racist abuse at tearful Umtiti in Italy
France international Samuel Umtiti reportedly left the pitch in tears after he and Lecce teammate Lameck Banda suffered racist abuse from visiting Lazio fans in Italy's Serie A. The referee stopped the game in the second half on Wednesday because of racist taunts "coming from the visitor sector occupied by...
Italian football great Gianluca Vialli dies at 58
Former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy striker Gianluca Vialli has died of pancreatic cancer aged 58, sparking a stream of tributes to a player who was stylish on and off the pitch. Vialli was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 but was still able to play a significant role in Italy's European...
Britain Soccer FA Cup
West Ham's Said Benrahma, second left, scores his side's opening goal during the English FA Cup soccer match between Brentford and West Ham United at the Gtech Community Stadium, London, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
