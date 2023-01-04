Read full article on original website
Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man, woman arrested for drug possession in Middleburg, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
FSCJ Artist Series presents new season of Broadway in Jacksonville in 2023Debra FineJacksonville, FL
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Fire Fighters pass on Daniel Davis mayoral endorsement
The Jax Chamber head earned majority — but not supermajority — support. A majority of voting Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters (JAFF) members backed the union leadership pick of Daniel Davis for Jacksonville Mayor. But it wasn’t enough to score the official endorsement for the Westside Republican.
floridapolitics.com
Firefighters back Lindsey Brock for Jax City Council
A key public safety endorsement is going the way of Republican Lindsey Brock in his race for the Jacksonville City Council. The Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters (JAFF) went with Brock in the currently four-person race in the heavily GOP district, the latest sign that the reliable Republican will be the establishment choice headed into next week’s qualifying period for local elections.
floridapolitics.com
Jax politicians get hyped about surging Jaguars
"It’s game day and the kids are already ready to tailgate." Jacksonville politicians who diverge ideologically are united behind the hometown Jaguars ahead of Saturday night’s tilt with the Tennessee Titans. Republican and Democratic mayoral candidates alike are enthusiastic about the surging home team’s chances to win the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Retired banker Debbie Buckland to chair JTA board
Debbie Buckland will chair the Jacksonville Transportation Authority board of directors in 2023, with Ray Driver Jr. serving as vice chair. Buckland and Driver were approved Jan. 6 during the JTA Board of Directors Nominating Committee meeting. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Buckland to the JTA board in 2019. She was...
floridapolitics.com
LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber fires back after Daniel Davis’ first TV ad
'He clearly sees me and as his main opponent and the biggest threat.'. Jacksonville Mayor candidate LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber is pushing back after one of her opponents laid into her in a recent attack ad. The ad, paid for by Daniel Davis’ political committee, claims Cumber is a “Democrat insider”...
Action News Jax
VyStar completes acquisition of another local credit union
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — VyStar Credit Union announced it’s acquiring First Coast Federal Credit Union, a credit union headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. According to their press release, First Coast Federal has approximately 1,700 members and $11.2 million in assets. “As we welcome First Coast Federal members to VyStar, we...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Cenntro building-out Jacksonville factory and showroom
Cenntro Automotive is building-out its separate factory and showroom in Jacksonville. The city issued two permits Jan. 4 for the electric utility vehicle manufacturer in West and South Jacksonville. New Jersey-based Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. makes light and medium-duty commercial electric vehicles designed for delivery, maintenance and warehouse uses by...
Recycling Batteries: How and why it is important to do so
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Statistics show that eight out of 10 households purchased tools and tech gadgets the likes of laptops, gaming devices, cell phones cordless power tools, etc., during the 2022 Christmas and Holiday Season. Because the items require batteries to operate, how many of us, myself included, know...
Action News Jax
Jax mayoral race heats up as negative ads hit the airwaves
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The race to become Jacksonville’s next mayor has begun and the first attack ad has already been launched. An ad paid for by Republican candidate Daniel Davis’ political action committee hit their airwaves during the holidays attacking Republican candidate and councilmember LeAnna Cumber. [DOWNLOAD:...
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Jacksonville, Fl. - Many people might be surprised to know that Jacksonville, not Miami, is actually the largest city in Florida. Furthermore, the Jacksonville area is home to a fast-growing economy and strong job market supported by several key industries like advanced manufacturing, biomedical and health, financial services, IT and innovation, and transportation and logistics.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bishop Kenny remains unanimous No. 1
One of the top girls basketball teams in the Sunshine State regardless of classification resides in Duval County. Bishop Kenny (Jacksonville), which is ranked No. 7 overall in Florida and No. 2 in Class 4A by MaxPreps, was 14-1 overall with an 11-game winning streak heading into Wednesday night’s game at North Florida Educational Institute (Jacksonville), which is ranked 20th in The Prep Zone Power Poll.
islandernews.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Jacksonville
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Jacksonville, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina Beach sign proposal fires up locals, called ‘boring death’
Reception among Commissioners was a little better. Call it what you will — a welcome sign, a gateway to the city — but the sign at 8th and Lime streets greeting people as they enter Fernandina Beach is the latest line in the sand among local leaders who are trying to limit change from the current atmosphere on Amelia Island.
Serving Jacksonville's senior citizens, one meal at a time
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars and their fans hope they're celebrating a win Saturday night, but there is guaranteed to be a celebration at halftime of the game. A local program called Meals on Wings will take center stage during the biggest Jaguars game in five years. It's a...
Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensation
Certain military veterans may have been exposed to toxic chemicals during their service overseas, and Clay County Veterans' Services is holding a forum to explain a large healthcare and benefits expansion that could benefit them.
Time to decide: School choice deadlines approaching for Duval students
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — School choice deadlines are coming up for Duval County students. This affects more than 120,000 students in the county and that means parents need to make sure you have your decisions in by the deadline of February 28th. Find out more about your options here. All...
Action News Jax
There’s an easier way to get around Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Looking to save time and make getting around Clay County easier? Jacksonville Transportation Authority has you covered. Starting Jan. 17, you will be able to plan, pay and travel on Clay County Transportation using the new MyJTA application. MyJTA allows riders to customize their trip...
Action News Jax
Tornadoes confirmed after strong storms reach Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two tornadoes were confirmed to have touchdown in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Wednesday’s storms were part of a large storm system that moved from the Rockies to the east coast beginning on Sunday, Jan. 1. On the warm side of the storm, there...
Teacher of the Week: Mrs. Kendra Brewster
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week’s Teacher of the Week comes to us from KIPP Bessie Coleman Academy. She’s an amazing third grade math and science teacher going above and beyond to make learning fun for her students!. Mrs. Kendra Brewster says she was surprised about her nomination.
