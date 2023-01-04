Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Dells Police announce they found the body of Matthew Haas, who went missing on January 1stLimitless Production Group LLCWisconsin Dells, WI
This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSpring Green, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
Ross George Parisi, Sr.
Husband, father, Noni, brother, nephew, papa, uncle, cousin, “gomba,” friend. Ross Parisi died Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2022, 3 1/2 months after a fall at “the farm,” working on one of his many projects. Ross was the son of Sicilian/Italian immigrant, Ross J. Parisi and Mary...
Patricia E. Demmin
Patricia Ellen (Powers) Demmin passed away on January 4th, 2023, in Reedsburg, Wisconsin after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Mauston WI on August 16, 1967, to Kieran and Dolores (Gilles) Powers. Patricia (Tricia) attended St. Patrick’s Grade School and graduated from Mauston High School. Tricia went on to attend Viterbo College in LaCrosse where she received multiple degrees.
Berniece Gertrude Broihahn
Berniece Gertrude Broihahn, age 94, of Madison, formerly of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2023, at All Saints Assisted Living of Madison. She was born at home on the family farm in Platteville, the eldest child of Henry and Elizabeth (McClain) Langkamp. She was united in marriage to Mervin C. Broihahn on December 30, 1950, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville and they shared 60 years together before he passed away on October 23, 2011. They operated a farm together in the Platteville area from 1957-1970, before moving into the town of Platteville. Berniece worked 27+ years at First National Bank of Platteville, retiring March 31, 1994. In addition to her hard work on the farm and her dedication to her customers at the bank, she always found the time to cook and bake the greatest meals, pies and cakes. Her signature chocolate cake with caramel frosting was a favorite at all family events and her monkey bread was infamous amongst her grandchildren.
Carol Mae (Hoesly) Diekroeger
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Carol Mae (Hoesly) Diekroeger, 93, passed away on December 30, 2022, at Congregational Home in Brookfield, WI, where she had lived for several years. Born on March 29, 1929, Carol was the youngest of three daughters of Beulah and R. Raymond Hoesly of New Glarus, WI.
Gary Lee Whiteaker
Gary Lee Whiteaker, 64, of Richland Center passed away at Vernon Memorial Hospital on January 2, 2023. He was born on April 11, 1958, the son of Gerald and Aurelia (Knaus) Whiteaker. Gary enjoyed many years of over the road truck driving. He had many hobbies such as: hunting, fishing, demolition derbies and being outdoors. Gary loved spending time with this grandkids and family.
Steven “Steve” Daniel Seiler
Steven Daniel Seiler, age 66, formerly of Reedsburg, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Necedah, on January 3, 2023. Steve was born on September 1, 1956, in Des Moines, Iowa to the late Daniel John Seiler and Anna Mae (Anstice) Seiler. Steve enjoyed bowling, cards, Yahtzee, going out to...
Jenifer Jane Foster
Jenifer Jane (Kuzniar) Foster, age 67, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, of cardiac arrest at SSM Health, St. Clare Hospital, Baraboo, WI. A memorial service will be held in Gays Mills, WI, in the Spring. Jenifer was born August 18, 1955 in Prairie du...
Jumpstart 2023 with these 28 January events in Madison
Three popular Madison venues — The Sylvee, Majestic Theatre and High Noon Saloon — will host a decade old music festival with nine different genres across four nights. Some examples include Electronic Fest, Hip Hop Fest, Metal Fest and Bluegrass Fest. Jan. 6-14, Numerous locations. Immerse yourself in...
Steven Mark Johnson
Steven Mark Johnson, age 69, of Cross Plains, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Coach of the Week: Fall River’s Arnie Oelke
FALL RIVER, Wis. — When you think of Fall River boys basketball, one name comes to mind: Arnie Oelke. For nearly 40 years he’s been on the sidelines. This season the program’s off to a historic start and they could thank that to an assist they gave off the court.
Beer & Cheese Fest celebrates Wisconsin during winter season
In a celebration of Wisconsin’s food and local businesses, the Alliant Energy Center is hosting the 13th annual Beer & Cheese Fest on Jan. 21. “Being in January … we’re not trying to compete with any other of the beer festivals in the area — it’s a nice relaxing time and people really look forward to it,” says event organizer Ryan Richards.
Sun Prairie West beats La Follette in Big 8 battle

Winter read recommendations from a few local bookstore folks
January and a good book go hand-in-hand. Especially if you’re trying to get a jumpstart on your 2023 reading goal, the quieter, colder months are most conducive to staying inside with a stack of books. Reading, in general, seems to hit the spot this time of year, but nothing reminds us just how cozy it is to be curled up on the couch like a wintery mystery, Arctic expedition story or a tale of surviving the elements. Think of how much warmer you’ll feel reading about a lone explorer trudging through near-24-hour darkness, deep snow and sub-zero cold. Although, you can always rely on a little escapism in a cozy read or a faraway story — that is, climatically or geographically — to be pretty warming, too.
Carter Gilmore ready to start if Tyler Wahl can’t go on Saturday
MADISON, Wis. — Tyler Wahl played only 9 minutes during Wisconsin’s win over Minnesota. As far as his status for Saturday’s game at Illinois it’s still up in the air. Greg Gard said he didn’t know about a timetable for his star forward’s return.
Tyler Wahl ruled out for Badgers’ game against Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin’s leading scorer, will not feature in Saturday’s game against Illinois. A team spokesperson said Wahl traveled with the team to Illinois, but will not play. Wahl is still recovering from a lower body injury suffered on Tuesday. The senior from Lakeville,...
#11 Wisconsin falls to #1 Penn State in Big Ten opener

WATCH: Most-anticipated TV, streaming shows in 2023
MADISON, Wis. — Jonathan Gray, a professor of media and cultural studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, joins Live at Four to talk about what to expect in TV and streaming in 2023. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
Badgers’ winning streak snapped by Illinois as Wahl injury looms large
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Badgers were without lead scorer Tyler Wahl on Saturday, and it showed as they lost to Illinois, 79-69. Wahl made the trip to the State Farm Center, but was ruled out due to a lingering lower body injury suffered Tuesday during Wisconsin’s win over Minnesota.
Mineral Point takes down Cuba City in a top 10 showdown

