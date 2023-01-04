Read full article on original website
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
The Last Of Us Star Gabriel Luna Describes His Character Tommy As A 'Kindred Spirit' (& With Good Reason)
Of course, part of the fun of playing the global blockbuster video game "The Last of Us" stems from how gamers can step in the shoes of the characters during their thrilling adventures to defeat zombie-like humans known as "The Infected," or at the very least, identify with others as the game's story plays out. The latter scenario in the 2013 video game is what Gabriel Luna experienced filming the role of Tommy in the TV adaptation of "The Last of Us," and as it turns out, the similarities he has with his character took the actor by pleasant surprise.
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
Law & Order: SVU Star Richard Belzer Was Asked To Leave The Military After Only Seven Months Of Serving
Richard Belzer started out as a stand-up comedian. However, he's gone through a stunning transformation into dramatic roles. In a 1987 interview with Fresh Air, Belzer explained that his talent for comedy began as a defense mechanism against his abusive mother, who he called "the toughest audience [he] ever had." He became a renowned comedian and the first audience warm-up comedian for "Saturday Night Live."
The Ending Of M3GAN Explained
This post contains spoilers for "M3GAN." "M3GAN," the new Blumhouse film directed by Gerard Johnstone ("Housebound") from a script by Akela Cooper ("Malignant") and a story co-written by producer James Wan ("Saw," "The Conjuring"), is the first major horror movie to hit theaters in 2023. Already a memetic sensation based on its memorable trailer, this campy killer robot doll story basically delivers the exact sort of story that you're expecting from the premise and market. The only major surprise experienced when watching the film is realizing just how intentionally funny and in on the joke it is. This isn't a film filled with shocking twists, just an effectively executed, semi-satirical tale of technology run amuck and why you shouldn't let computers become your child's babysitters.
Yellowstone Fans Make Their Love For Teeter Known
Whatever you do, don't call her Peter. In "Yellowstone" Season 3, the employees of John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) Yellowstone Dutton Ranch are introduced to their new co-worker, Teeter (Jennifer Landon). Tough-as-nails and the epitome of being "one of the guys," she's unlike any female they've ever met. Teeter might have pastel pink hair, but she can hold her own at the ranch and beyond. She's fearless when it comes to handling the ranch's rowdy animals, becoming the first woman to get branded, and admitting her attraction to Colby (Denim Richards). Let's also not forget about her love of skinny dipping.
Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts On M3GAN
Hitting theaters on January 6, Jason Blum and James Wan's new horror flick "M3GAN" has become the "Citizen Kane" of killer doll movies, notching an unexpectedly high critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a massive cult following online. But what are moviegoers and everyday people actually saying about the film?
Chicago Med Fans Are Happy For Dr. Charles' New Romance
Contains spoilers for Season 8, Episode 10 of "Chicago Med" NBC's "Chicago Med" is a show that pivots between drama and tension-filled medical interventions at breakneck speed. But the series has also become known for its romantic pairings over eight seasons, with super fans having their own favorite pairings. Season 8 gave viewers an emotion-filled return to "Chexton" as Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) and April (Yaya DaCosta) reunited after a long interval apart. The power couple rekindled their heartwarming romance and eventually tied the knot in an emotional, bittersweet wedding ceremony that also marked Dr. Choi's official exit from Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Chexton may be gone once again — albeit, with a happy ending this time — but there is still no shortage of romance arond the corner in the "Chicago Med" repertoire.
The Last Of Us Co-Creators Explain Pedro Pascal's Casting As Joel
Whether it's an adaptation of a book, short story, play, or in this case, the video game "The Last of Us," television showrunners have the unenviable task of casting actors in their projects who will do justice to the material. As it relates to written material, casting is difficult because every reader has their own idea of what each character looks like in their mind's eye. Video games, on the other hand, at least provide a visual reference for potential audience members. However, showrunners are then saddled with a different sort of pressure to cast an actor who resembles and physically embodies the game's avatar to please its fanbase.
Terminator Franchise Regular And Prolific Voice Actor Earl Boen Dead At 81
Prolific voice and character actor Earl Boen –- best known for his appearances in the "Terminator" films –- died on January 5 in Hawaii. He was 81 years old. According to his family, Boen had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2022 (via Variety). Born in...
Young Sheldon Fans Are In Agreement Over Missy's Cringe-Worthy Date In Season 6 Episode 9
"Young Sheldon" Season 6 returns from the holiday break with an eventful episode that catches up with various members of the Cooper family in "College Dropouts and the Medford Miracle." Following the recent cliffhanger in Episode 8, "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," we learn that Sheldon (Iain Armitage) has found several interested parties willing to invest in his lucrative database idea. Additionally, George (Lance Barber) is hard at work coaching the boys' high school football team when an unexpected visitor (Pastor Rob, played by Dan Byrd) arrives to lead and motivate them spiritually.
Tori Anderson Faced A Major Fear In NCIS: Hawaii's Season One Finale
Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) and Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) — or "Kacey," as fans like to call the couple — had a very rocky relationship in Season 1 of "NCIS: Hawaii." It wasn't looking good for a while, but viewers absolutely melted when the two reconciled in the season finale. In a memorable scene, Kate serenaded Lucy with the song "Make You Feel My Love" at a party. It's a moment that's already become a classic for the franchise, and an absolute fan favorite.
Magnum PI Reboot Star Jay Hernandez Pushes To Portray The Seamless Charm Of Tom Selleck's Magnum
While some fans aren't crazy about the "Magnum P.I." reboot that debuted on CBS in 2018, it has proven to be a hit with home audiences, who have embraced Jay Hernandez as a modern day Thomas Magnum (via Rotten Tomatoes). When rebooting a classic TV show, there is arguably an immense amount of pressure on those involved to somehow recreate the magic from the first run, while also providing viewers with something new for the experience.
Gilmore Girls' Keiko Agena Wonders What Would Have Become Of Lane And Dave Had Adam Brody Stayed
While the love lives of Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) are very much at the forefront of "Gilmore Girls" – after all, the question of which of Rory's boyfriends was the best is still debated amongst fans – the other characters also get their own romantic storylines.
Even Yellowstone Franchise Cast Members Are Struggling To Keep Track Of The Dutton Family Tree
The Dutton family has gone through some expansions over the last few years. The flagship series "Yellowstone" started everything and became a ratings juggernaut for Paramount Network when it premiered in 2018. With that kind of success, it only makes sense for Paramount to try to capitalize on the format, and we now have multiple spin-offs based on the ever-dramatic Dutton household.
Where Was Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye Actually Filmed?
Scott Cooper's "The Pale Blue Eye," like many of his movies, comes drenched in a sense of dread. In terms of cinematography, it's one of his darkest and most dreary cinematic projects to date — with countless gloomy shots and gothic themes that should have Edgar Allan Poe clapping in his grave. But are the locations and places we see in the Christian Bale-led mystery film actually real?
Law & Order: SVU Fans Think Stabler's Absence In The 2023 Premiere Makes No Sense
Contains spoilers for "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" Season 24, Episode 10 ("Jumped In") How long are they really going to keep this Bensler thing over our heads? The 2023 premiere of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" saw our beloved Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) brutally attacked by members of the BX9 gang in front of her young son. She insists on staying home with Noah (Ryan Buggle), but protocol mandates she must get checked out at the hospital.
Why The Blue Bloods Cast Was Hesitant To Film The Very First Family Dinner Scene
Throughout its 13 seasons and 250-plus episodes, "Blue Bloods" has leaned on its omnipresent family dinner scenes to provide insight into the personal and professional lives of the Reagan family. (per IMDb). These scenes allow viewers to learn more about the main characters while also providing the writers an avenue to develop them and shed light on the daily ethical dilemmas that law enforcement personnel deal with.
Chicago Fire Fans Are Tearing Up About Severide's Struggles
Taylor Kinney has portrayed Firehouse 51 Lieutenant Kelly Severide since the "Chicago Fire" series premiere, appearing in more than 225 episodes and counting (via IMDb). Naturally, then, Severide has gone through his fair share of character development over the course of his lengthy story arc. Some fans, for instance, think Severide hasn't been the same since Season 2, arguing that the death of his colleague Leslie Shay (Lauren German) made him more emotionally distant than he was when he debuted.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Can Rest Assured That The BAU's Jet Will Be Making A Return
"Criminal Minds" fans were happy to see their favorite show return in a new form when "Criminal Minds: Evolution" hit Paramount+ in the fall of 2022, albeit with a more serialized format than the cases-of-the-week they were accustomed to from the original show. Fans have taken note of the Behavioral Analysis Unit's return to their screens, but thanks to dramatic complications like the BAU struggling for funding and autonomy under its new FBI overlords, there's been at least one crucial element of the show missing in the new series: the BAU's private jet.
