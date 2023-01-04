ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

dallasexpress.com

Three Arrests in Local Car Wash Shooting

The Kennedale Police Department announced that three arrests have been made in connection to the death of an 18-year-old at a car wash. On October 26, Kennedale police responded to reports of a shooting incident at around 2:50 p.m. at a car wash in the 6300 block of Treepoint Drive. Hayden Scarlato and a minor were found inside a car, both wounded. After being taken to a local hospital, the minor survived while Scarlato, from Arlington, died.
KENNEDALE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Not A Crime, Yet!

Recent alleged crimes committed by state parolees, including the fatal double shooting at Methodist Dallas Hospital, prompted Governor Abbott to seek strict ankle monitor laws. However, there are currently no criminal consequences for a parolee cutting off an ankle monitor.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

2 dead in crash along Interstate 30 in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police said two people were killed early Saturday morning in a crash along an access road of Interstate 30. The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said officers were dispatched at approximately 2:26 a.m. Saturday to the westbound lanes of the West Freeway and Alta Mere Drive.
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SHARMA, PRANAV; ASIAN/M; POB: INDIA; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: FAVOR DRIVER; ARREST...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

Lewisville assistant police chief dies at 52

LEWISVILLE, Texas — The Lewisville Police Department announced the death of its assistant police chief, who died from a cardiac event early Friday morning. The assistant chief, 52-year-old Jay Powell, had been with the department for 29 years, first joining in 1994. He had served as assistant chief since 2014, overseeing operations, and supervising officers in training, traffic, CID and special operations.
LEWISVILLE, TX
dfwscanner.net

Fort Worth PD investigating a death on W. Vickery Blvd

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man near the 7100 block of W. Vickery Blvd. At 7:21am Thursday morning, Fort Worth police were initially dispatched to an auto pedestrian crash at the given location. First arriving officers located the victim approximately 30 feet off the roadway.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Watauga police shoot, kill man Friday morning

WATAUGA, Texas — Two officers fired at and fatally struck a man early Friday morning after the man reportedly raised a gun in their direction, Watauga police say. Officers were called at about 3:30 a.m. Friday about a suicidal person in the 7700 block of Virgie Court who was armed and dangerous.
WATAUGA, TX
KLTV

Dallas man gets 50-year sentence for shooting Kemp police officer

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man has pleaded guilty to attempting to commit capital murder. Arturo Lagunas on Wednesday plead guilty to the 2020 shooting of Sgt. Mitzi Storey of the Kemp Police Department. Lagunas’ attorney sought a sentence of less than 50 years. However, state law has a minimum cap of 50 years in cases of capital murder.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

2 juveniles dead following shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two juveniles are dead following a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood.Just after 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, police were sent to a shooting call in the 700 block of Panay Way Drive.When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.Police said life saving measures were attempted but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found that two more shooting victims were taken from the scene to local medical facilities. One of those victims—a 17-year-old—died at an area hospital and the other victim was treated and released for his injuries, police said.Detectives are currently investigating and interviewing witnesses, and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. FREME, ROBIN ANNE; W/F; POB: MA; AGE: 66; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER...
KELLER, TX
fox4news.com

Gun seized from staff member at Wylie High School

WYLIE, Texas - Wylie police said a school resource officers seized a firearm from a staff member at Wylie High School Thursday afternoon. A non-teaching staff member self-reported the incident. She told police that she forgot the gun was in her purse and it fell out while she was on campus, before later locking it up in her car.
WYLIE, TX
