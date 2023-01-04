Read full article on original website
Aaron Dean's defense attorneys call for investigation into possible jury misconduct after alleged social media post
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Aaron Dean’s defense team is calling for an investigation into possible jury misconduct after filing a motion that claims a purported juror allegedly made a social media post during the trial. Dean’s defense attorneys say the alleged actions, if it was a juror, would...
dallasexpress.com
Three Arrests in Local Car Wash Shooting
The Kennedale Police Department announced that three arrests have been made in connection to the death of an 18-year-old at a car wash. On October 26, Kennedale police responded to reports of a shooting incident at around 2:50 p.m. at a car wash in the 6300 block of Treepoint Drive. Hayden Scarlato and a minor were found inside a car, both wounded. After being taken to a local hospital, the minor survived while Scarlato, from Arlington, died.
easttexasradio.com
Not A Crime, Yet!
Recent alleged crimes committed by state parolees, including the fatal double shooting at Methodist Dallas Hospital, prompted Governor Abbott to seek strict ankle monitor laws. However, there are currently no criminal consequences for a parolee cutting off an ankle monitor.
fox4news.com
Texas governor asks lawmakers to revise ankle monitor system following North Texas murders
DALLAS - The governor is calling for changes to the state’s ankle monitor system because of two murder cases in North Texas involving parolees. Gov. Greg Abbott pushed for a probe last month after the two parolees were accused of committing murders while wearing ankle monitors. The governor's letter...
2 dead in crash along Interstate 30 in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police said two people were killed early Saturday morning in a crash along an access road of Interstate 30. The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said officers were dispatched at approximately 2:26 a.m. Saturday to the westbound lanes of the West Freeway and Alta Mere Drive.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SHARMA, PRANAV; ASIAN/M; POB: INDIA; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: FAVOR DRIVER; ARREST...
Lewisville assistant police chief dies at 52
LEWISVILLE, Texas — The Lewisville Police Department announced the death of its assistant police chief, who died from a cardiac event early Friday morning. The assistant chief, 52-year-old Jay Powell, had been with the department for 29 years, first joining in 1994. He had served as assistant chief since 2014, overseeing operations, and supervising officers in training, traffic, CID and special operations.
WFAA
Fort Worth police searching for burglary suspect from Hotel Drover in the Stockyards
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are searching for a burglary suspect who allegedly stole many high-value items from a room at Hotel Drover in the Stockyards. Police released a Twitter video with surveillance photos of the suspect on Thursday. According to a police incident report, among the...
14-year-old one of two teens killed in triple shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — Standing outside of her daughter’s home in west Fort Worth, Shannon Johnson held images of her grandson, 14-year-old Adrian Daniels. As she talked about his trophies and accomplishments, she wept. “He was an athlete, he was intelligent, he was on the honor roll,” Johnson...
dfwscanner.net
Fort Worth PD investigating a death on W. Vickery Blvd
The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man near the 7100 block of W. Vickery Blvd. At 7:21am Thursday morning, Fort Worth police were initially dispatched to an auto pedestrian crash at the given location. First arriving officers located the victim approximately 30 feet off the roadway.
Kennedale murder suspect located, arrested in Collin County
en weeks after a man was gunned down at a Kennedale car wash, the man police have been looking for is now behind bars. Kennedale police and the US Marshals Service have been tracking down Emmanuel Bear
Gov. Abbott appoints former Dallas County Republican Commissioner J.J. Koch to Criminal District Court No. 2 for 2-year term
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott appointed former Dallas County Republican Commissioner Justin “J.J.” Koch to the Criminal District Court No. 2 in Dallas County Wednesday. Abbott said Koch’s term will be set to end on Dec. 31, 2024, or until his successor is duly elected...
Watauga police shoot, kill man Friday morning
WATAUGA, Texas — Two officers fired at and fatally struck a man early Friday morning after the man reportedly raised a gun in their direction, Watauga police say. Officers were called at about 3:30 a.m. Friday about a suicidal person in the 7700 block of Virgie Court who was armed and dangerous.
Multiple shootings reported overnight in Fort Worth
A shooting victim has died and two others were wounded in gunfire at a far west Fort Worth home Wednesday night. The first 911 calls came in just before 8 p.m. sending police to a home on Panay Way near I-30 and Loop 820
KLTV
Dallas man gets 50-year sentence for shooting Kemp police officer
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man has pleaded guilty to attempting to commit capital murder. Arturo Lagunas on Wednesday plead guilty to the 2020 shooting of Sgt. Mitzi Storey of the Kemp Police Department. Lagunas’ attorney sought a sentence of less than 50 years. However, state law has a minimum cap of 50 years in cases of capital murder.
2 juveniles dead following shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two juveniles are dead following a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood.Just after 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, police were sent to a shooting call in the 700 block of Panay Way Drive.When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.Police said life saving measures were attempted but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found that two more shooting victims were taken from the scene to local medical facilities. One of those victims—a 17-year-old—died at an area hospital and the other victim was treated and released for his injuries, police said.Detectives are currently investigating and interviewing witnesses, and this remains an ongoing investigation.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. FREME, ROBIN ANNE; W/F; POB: MA; AGE: 66; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER...
fox4news.com
Gun seized from staff member at Wylie High School
WYLIE, Texas - Wylie police said a school resource officers seized a firearm from a staff member at Wylie High School Thursday afternoon. A non-teaching staff member self-reported the incident. She told police that she forgot the gun was in her purse and it fell out while she was on campus, before later locking it up in her car.
3 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Far North Dallas apartments, police say
DALLAS — Three people were killed and two were injured in a shooting in far north Dallas early Friday morning, police confirmed to WFAA. Police responded around 4:30 a.m. to the shooting at the Landmark On The Valley Apartments at Spring Valley Road and Esperanza Road. Dallas police officials...
Report: Three people dead in North Dallas apartment shooting
We are following some breaking news this morning about a shooting at a north Dallas apartment complex, and we are hearing several people have been killed
WFAA
