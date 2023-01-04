ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

Boys hockey: Tyler Steuck, Janesville hands Verona first Big Eight loss

The Verona boys hockey team dropped its first Big Eight game of the season to the red-hot Janesville Bluebirds in 8-3 fashion on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Janesville Ice Arena. Both Verona (8-4, 6-1 Big Eight) and Middleton (11-3, 5-1) have just one conference loss on the season. Janesville (8-4, 2-2) has won six straight games dating back to Dec. 20.
Boys basketball: Short-handed Verona falls to Madison Memorial

The shorthanded Verona boys basketball team had a chance to take down Madison Memorial, but fell 79-72 in a Big Eight Conference game on Wednesday, Jan, 5, in Verona. The Wildcats were without two of their best scorers – senior guard Gavin Farrell and the team's leading scorer, sophomore wing Drew Murphy, who averages 21.6 points per game. Murphy is out indefinitely, with a finger injury. Memorial was led by 6-foot-7 junior forward Sam Mickelson, who came into the contest averaging 15.4 ppg.
4-star WR transfer to visit Wisconsin today

Luke Fickell may not be done yet. After landing Temple defensive end Darian Varner on Thursday, Wisconsin's new head coach is still hot on the recruiting trail, as USC wideout C.J. Williams entered the transfer portal last night and is visiting Wisconsin today, per his Twitter. Williams, a four-star recruit...
Wisconsin football officially welcomes trio of assistant coaches to staff for 2023

After a mediocre season that saw Wisconsin go 4-5 in conference play, the Badgers are making changes in Madison. On Friday, the Badgers announced the hiring of three new coaches, Gino Guidugli, Mike Brown, and Jack Bicknell Jr. The coaches will serve as the passing game and tight ends coach, associate HC and WR coach, and OL coach respectively. All three men are new to Wisconsin, but have a wealth of experience across the football landscape.
Wisconsin Badgers land 1st-team All-AAC transfer DL

The Wisconsin Badgers got a commitment from Temple transfer defensive lineman Darian Varner on Wednesday, adding some much-needed depth to the position group after the team lost both Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton to the NFL Draft. Varner comes in with multiple years of experience, including a 2022 season where...
Intoxicated Wisconsin Man Goes To Wrong Apartment To Pass Out

After drinking way too much alcohol, this man in Wisconsin crashed out on a couch of a woman he didn't know. Many people that like to partake in the booze, can share stories of their stupidity while being wasted. Personally, I have experienced plenty in my lifetime. Especially, during my college days.
Community rallies around Sauk Prairie family as they try to recover daughter’s body following accident in South America

SAUK CITY, Wis. — A family in the Sauk Prairie area is about to embark on a heartbreaking mission after their daughter died on a holiday break trip in South America. Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set...
Slick travel with freezing drizzle Wednesday evening and night

Temperatures are already down to freezing level, or below in most areas. With the light precipitation and freezing drizzle continuing over the next few hours, there will likely be some slick spots out there on the roads through tonight. There already are reports of slick travel and ice buildup on side mirrors. Especially watch out for icy spots on bridges and overpasses. Travel with extra caution tonight.
Man accused of pistol-whipping person on Madison’s east side arrested in Baraboo, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man who they say pistol-whipped another person at a clinic on Madison’s east side Thursday morning. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to the clinic in the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported a disturbance. During the incident,...
Final hearing held before homicide trial of former UW-Madison player

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The former University of Wisconsin- Madison football player accused of killing two women appeared in court Friday for the final time before his trial begins next week. During the pre-trial conference held in Rock County for Marcus Randle El, court records indicate that all witnesses in...
14-year-old leads deputies on 115MPH pursuit, crashes vehicle in central Wisconsin

LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – A 14-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday after leading police on a pursuit that reached speeds of 115 miles per hour. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:00 p.m., dispatch received calls of suspicious activity involving people rummaging through cars in the area of Arbor Valley Road in the Township of Lodi.
