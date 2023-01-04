Temperatures are already down to freezing level, or below in most areas. With the light precipitation and freezing drizzle continuing over the next few hours, there will likely be some slick spots out there on the roads through tonight. There already are reports of slick travel and ice buildup on side mirrors. Especially watch out for icy spots on bridges and overpasses. Travel with extra caution tonight.

DEKALB, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO