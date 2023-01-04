Read full article on original website
power98fm.com
Cheerleader Friday: Community House Middle School
It’s a Cheerleader Friday. Every Friday, we have a local squad perform live in The Maddhouse. This week, Cheerleader Friday featured the squad from Community House Middle School. Thanks for joining us in The Maddhouse and good luck tonight! Check out their performance below and tune into The Maddhouse every Friday at 6:30am for Cheerleader Friday!
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day – Rock Hill Fire Department Already Missing Chief Following Retirement
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Fire Department’s Chief Chris Channell has retired. Channell served the city for 26 years. The department posted to Twitter that he will be missed but it hopes he enjoys his next adventure. Don’t miss out on being Picture of the...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Miss Ila Mae’s Store, Charlotte
When I photographed this store in 2014, it was the only remaining commercial structure in the ghost town of Charlotte, which appears, incorrectly, on maps as Charlotteville. I’m not sure if it is still standing. A post office was established in the community in 1910 and closed in 1933. Sherra Parisella, and Clint Haynes, who grew up in the area, note that this landmark, oficially Charlotte Grocery, was better known as Miss Ila Mae’s Store.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Building a Winning Workforce, Tragic Accident, Plus Our Athlete of the Week
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Catawba Regional Forum gives Tri-County educators, politicians, and business owners more insight into where America’s workforce is heading. Father speaks out after losing 12 year old son in tragic accident. Plus, CN2’s Jeremy Wynder sits down with our Athlete of the week....
cn2.com
Soup Kitchen Returns to In-Person Service for First Time Since 2020
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Bethel United Methodist Church has fired up its ovens to bring their soup back to Rock Hill. The church kicked off the new year on Thursday, January 5th by opening the doors to it’s soup kitchen, marking the first time it’s held in-person meals since March of 2020.
Redesign opens at Fort Mill Parkway and Spratt Street in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — A project to redesign an intersection in southern portions of Fort Mill has been completed and opened to the public Friday. The new intersection of Spratt Street and Fort Mill Parkway near Riverview Elementary School opened to drivers Friday. The new design makes it easier...
cn2.com
CN2 Athlete of the Week – Kamari Boyd Brings Leadership to Rock Hill Basketball
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – CN2’s Jeremy Wynder sits down with the first athlete of the week for the new year, Kamari Boyd. Boyd plays basketball for Rock Hill High School and has become a leader for his team.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Rock Hill
Are you looking for a perfect of hotel in the Rock Hill region? In this blog page, I’m going to discuss the best quality hotel perfect with in the Rock Hill region. Also, a directional link from your area, and Website information, Contact Line, directions, approximate people reviews, has been added. All information has been taken from these hotel ‘, official webpage.
qcnews.com
Fort Mill bypass opening goes off with a few hitches
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cones, cones, and more cones. Drivers hoped these were a thing of the past as the new $8.5 million bypass from Fort Mill Parkway to Spratt Street opened on Friday. Instead, they ran into stand-still traffic. Some drivers say they sat for...
Day & Night Cereal Bar offers a fun and yummy experience for the whole family
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Pick a point on a map and you’ll likely find a decent amount of bars, the kind of bars that serve alcoholic beverages. But in Rock Hill, there's a new kind of bar for the whole family. Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar is...
Rock Hill 10-year-old spends winter break cleaning up his school
ROCK HILL, S.C. — If you ask most kids how they spent their winter break, they might tell you they went to the mall or played video games or went skating with some friends. If you ask 10-year-old Kolton Dunn, he'll tell you he spent his winter break cleaning up his school campus.
qcitymetro.com
Lulu’s on Central is closed, but hope remains for their famous crab cakes
Lulu’s Maryland-style Chicken and Seafood on Central Avenue closed its doors this week after less than one year in business. The decision came after a string of popular businesses in the area have closed or announced plans to move — like tapas bar Soul Gastrolounge or rotisserie restaurant Coaltrane’s Char Grill — in 2022.
gsabusiness.com
Fast-growing Spartanburg restaurant group sets new goal
a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant chain based in Spartanburg, is way ahead of its 2021 goal to double what was then a 50-restaurant company. With deals underway for 60 new locations, the company has 150 Eggs Up Grills open, under development or under commitment by franchise partners, according to a news release from the company. The new goal is to exceed 200 restaurants by 2026.
cn2.com
On Demand Transportation Coming for Elderly and Disabled
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Beginning Monday, January 9th for the first time, all residents with disabilities and any elderly in York County will have access to on demand transportation. York County councilman for District 1, Tom Audette, says after working for months with state and local leaders...
Large gas line severed in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a severed gas line at a busy intersection in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Fire Department said a large natural gas line was cut near the intersection of Medical Plaza Drive and W. WT Harris Blvd. Officials said drivers should find alternate […]
Plaza Midwood Central Avenue seeing change
Rising rent prices and other costs going up have been driving businesses out of the area as development continues to grow. While some embrace the growth, some small companies worry the identity of Plaza Midwood is slowly fading.
Construction could start this year on upscale, waterfront hotel on Lake Norman
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A local real estate developer’s plan to bring an upscale hotel to the shores of Lake Norman appears to be moving forward, several years — and revisions — after it was first envisioned. Brett Krueger told The Charlotte Observer that the $250...
FOX Carolina
Upstate high school students build tiny home that is now up for auction
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For a few high school students in Cherokee County more than 150 hours of work went into last semester’s project in George Duncan’s Level 3 and 4 building class. “I took six high school students and by providing them a little bit of...
12 y/o hit, seriously injured while crossing road in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 12-year-old was struck by a car while crossing a road in Rock Hill Thursday night, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Celanese Road and Riverview Road. After speaking with the driver of the car […]
visityorkcounty.com
Local's Take: Most loved Burgers in York County
Whether it's smothered, deconstructed, or impossible, there is a burger to be loved by all. Below is an independent review of local favorite burgers to add to your must-try list. Fort Mill, SC. Hobo's - The Sunrise Burger. Hobo's started on Main Street in Fort Mill, and quickly became a...
