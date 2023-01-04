Read full article on original website
Gov. Lee speaks out on DCS crisis plan
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – Governor Bill Lee said he’s taking immediate action to move the $156 million budget increase to Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services promptly. The Department of Children’s Services has faced workforce challenges for a long time, one being case worker turnover, which means...
Gov. Lee elects appointees to Tennessee boards and commissions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Governor Bill Lee elected appointees to multiple state boards and commissions Wednesday. I am proud to announce these appointees who will ensure that Tennessee continues to lead the nation,” said Lee. “Our state’s success depends on engaged citizens, and I thank these Tennesseans for their dedicated service.
With venison filling freezers in Tennessee, need a recipe?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — If you looked in my freezer, you might think I was a really good hunter & fisherman. You'd be wrong, but you might think that. What you should think instead is that I'm lazy, and a poor cook to boot. This year, I've harvested two deer....
Governor's Council considers applicants for Tennessee Supreme Court
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — With the upcoming retirement of Tennessee Supreme Court Sharon Lee, The Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments met Wednesday to consider her replacement. They had five different applicants to choose from. The Council has chosen the following applicants:. -Kristi M. Davis. -Tom Greenholtz. -Dwight E. Tarwater.
Tennessee teen who allegedly impersonated police, pulled people over, arrested in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tennessee teenager who allegedly impersonated a police officer and pulled people over was arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. OCSO says they believe 19-year-old Jackson Jones pulled over several people by flashing his lights behind them. When OCSO questioned...
