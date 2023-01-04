ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

fox17.com

Gov. Lee speaks out on DCS crisis plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – Governor Bill Lee said he’s taking immediate action to move the $156 million budget increase to Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services promptly. The Department of Children’s Services has faced workforce challenges for a long time, one being case worker turnover, which means...
fox17.com

Gov. Lee elects appointees to Tennessee boards and commissions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Governor Bill Lee elected appointees to multiple state boards and commissions Wednesday. I am proud to announce these appointees who will ensure that Tennessee continues to lead the nation,” said Lee. “Our state’s success depends on engaged citizens, and I thank these Tennesseans for their dedicated service.
fox17.com

With venison filling freezers in Tennessee, need a recipe?

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — If you looked in my freezer, you might think I was a really good hunter & fisherman. You'd be wrong, but you might think that. What you should think instead is that I'm lazy, and a poor cook to boot. This year, I've harvested two deer....
fox17.com

Governor's Council considers applicants for Tennessee Supreme Court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — With the upcoming retirement of Tennessee Supreme Court Sharon Lee, The Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments met Wednesday to consider her replacement. They had five different applicants to choose from. The Council has chosen the following applicants:. -Kristi M. Davis. -Tom Greenholtz. -Dwight E. Tarwater.
