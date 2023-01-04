Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Yankel and Leah – Chapter 4
It was with a mixture of dread, self-coercion and, dare he say, anticipation, that he again dialed the number, only this time Leah answered the phone. He tried to picture her but for the life of him couldn’t remember how she looked. A flash of pale skin, dark hair, brown eyes – or were her eyes green? How could a man sit in front of a woman for two hours and not remember her face? He had a moment of panic and papered it over with a formal tone. “A frelichen un a lichtege’n Chanukah,” he said. A happy Chanukah.
The Jewish Press
Q & A: The Connection Between Hallel And The Shacharit Amida
Question: Why, if on Rosh Hashana the shofar is blown during Musaf, is Hallel on the festivals and Rosh Chodesh read during Shacharit?. Answer: Your question relates to the Mishna and Gemara (Rosh Hashana 32b) where this is discussed. The Mishna states: Of those who pass before the Ark [to lead the services – the Ba’al Shacharit and the Ba’al Musaf], it is during the latter’s service that we blow the shofar. On days when we recite Hallel, it is recited by the first [the Ba’al Shacharit] who reads it aloud [with the congregation in tow].
The Jewish Press
TORAH SHORTS: Parshat Vayechi: The Yoke of Monarchy
Jacob is on his deathbed and calls his sons together for a final farewell. He shares his parting words; some are harsh reprimands, and some are effusive blessings. The son who receives the most fulsome blessings is Joseph, Jacob’s favorite. Following is a part of the blessing. “The God...
The Jewish Press
Are You A Maccabi?
Way past the night that the final Chanukah flame has lingered and dimmed, we must ask ourselves this question: “Am I a Maccabi?” In this upside down world of ours that is spinning out of control in front of our eyes, fortitude is required. The courage and strength of the Maccabi’s remain as a lighthouse, beaming a path for us all.
The Jewish Press
Letters Reveal A Family Saga Before The Shoah
On September 7, 1938, Dr. Seligman Weinberg, who was living in Bad Nauheim, Germany, penned an emotional letter to his nephew, Julius, in Chicago. Having had his medical license rescinded by the Nazis, he saw no other recourse than to immigrate to the United States. But in order to do so, a sponsor was required as a financial guarantor. At the time, Dr. Weinberg, married to Kaethe, was the father of three small children, ages eight, six, and three months. Although he planned to re-train in America, the most important step was to leave Germany as quickly as possible and thus save his family.
The Jewish Press
Remains From The Yeshivas Chachmei Lublin Library
Within a large collection of antiquarian books that I recently acquired, I came across several volumes that displayed the ownership markings and stamps of one of the most storied and legendary of Jewish libraries in pre-war Europe, that of the Yeshivas Chachmei Lublin. The Chachmei Lublin Yeshiva which opened its doors in 1930 after several years of planning and fundraising, was of the largest Yeshivas in the world, and its library was intended to be the greatest in the Jewish world. The library was built with donations from throughout the world, including from a donor in New York, Rabbi Benjamin Gut of the Chasam Sofer Shul of NYC, who donated up to 4,000 volumes. A committee was commissioned to obtain books for the library and donations and purchases of rare books and manuscripts were made from throughout the world. After the Rosh Yeshiva, R. Meir Shapiro’s passing, his substantial private collection was incorporated into the Yeshiva library as well. The stated goal of the Yeshiva was for the library to reach 100,000 volumes. While they most likely did not achieve that goal by the outbreak of war, the library was said to have contained many tens of thousands by the end of the 1930s.
The Jewish Press
The Deepening Layers Of Happiness
In our previous article, we began exploring the Torah’s powerful approach to happiness. To review, growth is the underlying root of deep existential happiness. This is because the deepest human desire is to express our unique purpose in this world. We therefore experience incredible happiness when we are growing and maximizing our potential, fulfilling our purpose. However, while an important layer of happiness results from the expansion of self as we actualize our potential, there are a few keys that are necessary to fully experience the happiness we generate when fulfilling our mission.
The Jewish Press
Your Jewish Observance Is Between You And G-d
My husband Daniel and I often host non-religious Jews for Friday night dinner. Many of them have never done Shabbat before. They also don’t keep kosher or celebrate all the holidays. “I’m a bad Jew,” some of them say, as if they’re in a confession booth with us....
