ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

Actress Nicole Murphy Shares Fitness Tips Through Your Fountain of Youth Brand to Enhance Your Workout Routine

By Stacy Jackson
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SELF

A 12-Minute, Total-Body Beginner Workout to Ease You Into Strength Training

When you’re starting an exercise routine, it’s important to ease into things, which helps reduce your injury risk and increase the effectiveness of your sessions. A total-body beginner workout can be an awesome option to get you going, and we have a solid example below that you can try at home.
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On

Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT...
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Glamour

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Celebrate Christmas With Baby Bump Kisses

The parents-to-be are already doing Christmas, family style. On December 24, Nope star Keke Palmer posed with her boyfriend Darius Jackson for an Instagram Boomerang that showed him kissing her stomach. “Mom n dad,” Jackson wrote over the Instagram story, per People. He also showed off his family's Christmas tree and his and Palmer's passport photos—is a babymoon on the horizon?
People

Serena Williams Surprises Daughter Olympia with 'Special' Party — and a Visit from Moana!

"We don’t need a reason or a special occasion we make everyday as special and memorable as we can," Serena Williams shared on Instagram Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian love to make every day special for their little girl. The retired tennis pro, 41, and the Reddit co-founder, 39, surprised daughter Olympia, 5, on Wednesday with a "special" party where Disney's Moana made a guest appearance. Williams shared a series of snaps from the party on Instagram, which showed Olympia smiling alongside Moana and her parents as the group of four...
shefinds

3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!

Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
People

Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'

Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
People

Jessica Alba's Three Kids Look All Grown Up in Family Christmas Photos: 'Love and Light'

Jessica Alba is mom to daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14, plus son Hayes, 4½ Jessica Alba is full of Christmas cheer. The mom of three spent the special holiday alongside husband Cash Warren and their three kids, son Hayes, 4½, and daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14. On Monday, Alba shared some festive photos on Instagram from her holiday weekend, in which the family of five wears matching red Christmas pajamas while sitting outside by a firepit. In the snaps, the couple's kids enjoy s'mores and mugs of hot chocolate...
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Shares a Peek at Her Gorgeous, Gold-Decked Christmas Tree

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member had a stunning tree in her home for Christmas this year. In recent Instagram posts, Kandi Burruss’ eldest daughter, Riley Burruss, shared a look inside The Real Housewives of Atlanta family’s Christmas celebration at home. Although Riley’s photos and videos were focused on the group’s delicious food and festive outfits, we also couldn’t take our eyes off the stunning Christmas tree in the background.
ETOnline.com

Lizzo and Myke Wright: A Timeline of Their Low-Key Relationship

If there's one thing Hollywood appreciates, it's a friend-to-lovers romance. Lizzo and her beau, Myke Wright, might keep most of their romance private but the glimpses the singer has given fans are more than enough to have them cheering, "It's about damn time!" The singer has been publicly dating Wright...
Black Enterprise

Keke Palmer Enjoys ‘Rest’ on Her Baby Moon Vacation

Keke Palmer is embracing “rest” as she totes her baby bump in the New Year. The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some photos and video clips from the baby moon getaway she and her boyfriend Darius Jackson enjoyed ahead of their baby’s arrival. “happy...
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
162K+
Followers
18K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy