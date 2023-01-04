Actress Nicole Murphy Shares Fitness Tips Through Your Fountain of Youth Brand to Enhance Your Workout Routine

Read full article on original website
A 12-Minute, Total-Body Beginner Workout to Ease You Into Strength Training
When you’re starting an exercise routine, it’s important to ease into things, which helps reduce your injury risk and increase the effectiveness of your sessions. A total-body beginner workout can be an awesome option to get you going, and we have a solid example below that you can try at home.
What Is The 12-3-30 Workout? Why This Low-Impact Routine Is Gaining A Following
A new workout trend is gaining in popularity, particularly among TikTok users. If you’ve seen the hashtag #12330 pop up on the video platform and wondered what it means, it refers to a new cardio routine that involves walking on a treadmill for 30 minutes at specific settings for incline and speed.
Exercise Is Key to an Energetic Lifestyle, According to Fitness Influencer Katie Austin
The SI Swimsuit co-Rookie of the Year is a health and wellness guru.
Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On
Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT...
wonderwall.com
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Glowing and Flowing: Keke Palmer Shakes Her Tailfeather with Her Baby Bump on Display
Now that the cat is out of the bag, Keke Palmer can post fun dance videos with her baby bump in tow. The Nope star took to TikTok in the wake of her pregnancy announcement to share her impromptu dance to the O’Jay’s “She Used to Be My Girl”.
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Celebrate Christmas With Baby Bump Kisses
The parents-to-be are already doing Christmas, family style. On December 24, Nope star Keke Palmer posed with her boyfriend Darius Jackson for an Instagram Boomerang that showed him kissing her stomach. “Mom n dad,” Jackson wrote over the Instagram story, per People. He also showed off his family's Christmas tree and his and Palmer's passport photos—is a babymoon on the horizon?
Serena Williams Surprises Daughter Olympia with 'Special' Party — and a Visit from Moana!
"We don’t need a reason or a special occasion we make everyday as special and memorable as we can," Serena Williams shared on Instagram Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian love to make every day special for their little girl. The retired tennis pro, 41, and the Reddit co-founder, 39, surprised daughter Olympia, 5, on Wednesday with a "special" party where Disney's Moana made a guest appearance. Williams shared a series of snaps from the party on Instagram, which showed Olympia smiling alongside Moana and her parents as the group of four...
Rihanna reveals her baby for the first time in a TikTok video showing the two enjoying a playful mother-son car ride
Rihanna shared her first TikTok video on Saturday where she filmed her infant son cooing while strapped in a car seat.
3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!
Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'
Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
Jessica Alba's Three Kids Look All Grown Up in Family Christmas Photos: 'Love and Light'
Jessica Alba is mom to daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14, plus son Hayes, 4½ Jessica Alba is full of Christmas cheer. The mom of three spent the special holiday alongside husband Cash Warren and their three kids, son Hayes, 4½, and daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14. On Monday, Alba shared some festive photos on Instagram from her holiday weekend, in which the family of five wears matching red Christmas pajamas while sitting outside by a firepit. In the snaps, the couple's kids enjoy s'mores and mugs of hot chocolate...
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Essence
Diddy Gifts Twin Daughters Jessie And D’Lila Matching Range Rovers At Their Sweet 16 Party
The twins, who Diddy had with the late Kim Porter, hit a milestone age, and he surprised them with a gift they won’t forget. The Combs twins recently hit a milestone age, 16. As expected, Jessie James and D’Lila Star brought in 16 in the grandest way; they had a lavish futuristic-themed party.
bravotv.com
Kandi Burruss Shares a Peek at Her Gorgeous, Gold-Decked Christmas Tree
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member had a stunning tree in her home for Christmas this year. In recent Instagram posts, Kandi Burruss’ eldest daughter, Riley Burruss, shared a look inside The Real Housewives of Atlanta family’s Christmas celebration at home. Although Riley’s photos and videos were focused on the group’s delicious food and festive outfits, we also couldn’t take our eyes off the stunning Christmas tree in the background.
Black Women Are Unapologetically Tapping Into their ‘Soft Life’ Energy in 2023
Black women are moving past wearing a badge of honor for being strong, and resilient. Now they are tapping into their ‘soft’ side. Recent trends have reimagined the soft life as an attainable lifestyle where Black women can unapologetically enjoy a comfortable and low-stress life, doing the things that make them happy.
I’m a cowgirl who moonlights as a model – people say I look gorgeous on a horse and on the runway
DON'T let this country girl's boots, spurs, and practical jeans fool you – she never balks at farm work, but she knows she cleans up nice. The stunning beauty moonlights as a model and has even trotted down runways during fashion week. Actress and influencer Ivette Saucedo has a...
ETOnline.com
Lizzo and Myke Wright: A Timeline of Their Low-Key Relationship
If there's one thing Hollywood appreciates, it's a friend-to-lovers romance. Lizzo and her beau, Myke Wright, might keep most of their romance private but the glimpses the singer has given fans are more than enough to have them cheering, "It's about damn time!" The singer has been publicly dating Wright...
Keke Palmer Enjoys ‘Rest’ on Her Baby Moon Vacation
Keke Palmer is embracing “rest” as she totes her baby bump in the New Year. The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some photos and video clips from the baby moon getaway she and her boyfriend Darius Jackson enjoyed ahead of their baby’s arrival. “happy...
Apryl Jones Wishes Her ‘Love’ Taye Diggs A Happy Birthday
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones are still going strong into the New Year after teasing their romance on social media all last year. Diggs celebrated his 52nd birthday on January 2nd and Jones took to Instagram to express her “love” for The Best Man star. “Happy Born Day...
Black Enterprise
