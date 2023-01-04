Berniece Gertrude Broihahn, age 94, of Madison, formerly of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2023, at All Saints Assisted Living of Madison. She was born at home on the family farm in Platteville, the eldest child of Henry and Elizabeth (McClain) Langkamp. She was united in marriage to Mervin C. Broihahn on December 30, 1950, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville and they shared 60 years together before he passed away on October 23, 2011. They operated a farm together in the Platteville area from 1957-1970, before moving into the town of Platteville. Berniece worked 27+ years at First National Bank of Platteville, retiring March 31, 1994. In addition to her hard work on the farm and her dedication to her customers at the bank, she always found the time to cook and bake the greatest meals, pies and cakes. Her signature chocolate cake with caramel frosting was a favorite at all family events and her monkey bread was infamous amongst her grandchildren.

