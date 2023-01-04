Read full article on original website
Patricia E. Demmin
Patricia Ellen (Powers) Demmin passed away on January 4th, 2023, in Reedsburg, Wisconsin after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Mauston WI on August 16, 1967, to Kieran and Dolores (Gilles) Powers. Patricia (Tricia) attended St. Patrick’s Grade School and graduated from Mauston High School. Tricia went on to attend Viterbo College in LaCrosse where she received multiple degrees.
Steven “Steve” Daniel Seiler
Steven Daniel Seiler, age 66, formerly of Reedsburg, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Necedah, on January 3, 2023. Steve was born on September 1, 1956, in Des Moines, Iowa to the late Daniel John Seiler and Anna Mae (Anstice) Seiler. Steve enjoyed bowling, cards, Yahtzee, going out to...
Jenifer Jane Foster
Jenifer Jane (Kuzniar) Foster, age 67, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, of cardiac arrest at SSM Health, St. Clare Hospital, Baraboo, WI. A memorial service will be held in Gays Mills, WI, in the Spring. Jenifer was born August 18, 1955 in Prairie du...
Gary Lee Whiteaker
Gary Lee Whiteaker, 64, of Richland Center passed away at Vernon Memorial Hospital on January 2, 2023. He was born on April 11, 1958, the son of Gerald and Aurelia (Knaus) Whiteaker. Gary enjoyed many years of over the road truck driving. He had many hobbies such as: hunting, fishing, demolition derbies and being outdoors. Gary loved spending time with this grandkids and family.
Steven Mark Johnson
Steven Mark Johnson, age 69, of Cross Plains, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson West. Funeral & Cremation Care. 7435 University Ave. (608) 831-6761. COPYRIGHT...
Coach of the Week: Fall River’s Arnie Oelke
FALL RIVER, Wis. — When you think of Fall River boys basketball, one name comes to mind: Arnie Oelke. For nearly 40 years he’s been on the sidelines. This season the program’s off to a historic start and they could thank that to an assist they gave off the court.
