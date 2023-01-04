ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Montana Lady Griz look to exact revenge against balanced Northern Arizona

By BILL SPELTZ Missoulian bill.speltz@406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
406mtsports.com

Montana State 3rd, Montana 7th in Big Sky indoor track and field coaches polls

FARMINGTON, Utah — Big Sky Conference indoor track and field coaches expect Montana State to finish near the top of the league standings this season. The MSU men and women are both ranked third in the Big Sky coaches polls, released Thursday. The Montana men are seventh in the poll, and the UM women are tied for seventh with Eastern Washington.
FARMINGTON, UT
406mtsports.com

'Tonight was Tevin’s night': Helena High's Tevin Wetzel provides spark in win over Missoula Hellgate

HELENA — Helena High made a statement Saturday afternoon, beating Missoula Hellgate 61-57 to improve to 4-1 on the season and remain undefeated in Western AA play. The Knights were two days removed from routing Helena Capital – the defending state champions – when they took the court Saturday. Hellgate was also riding a four-game win streak that had the Knights beating teams by, on average, 24 points per game entering play.
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Helena Capital boys grind out win over Missoula Big Sky to even Western AA record

HELENA — The Helena Capital boys basketball team is the defending Class AA state champions. The Bruins are also a work in progress. Yet, just because they haven't reached their ceiling, doesn't mean they can't play winning basketball and on Saturday, in the Bruins Western AA home opener, they notched a gritty 51-34 win over Missoula Big Sky.
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Florence-Carlton Falcons defeat Arlee Scarlets

ARLEE — The Florence-Carlton Falcons started off hot Friday night against the Arlee Scarlets by storming out to an 11-2 lead after the first quarter. But after Arlee tried to come back, it took a strong second half effort for Florence to come away with the 45-32 victory. The...
ARLEE, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Man Sentenced for Eight-Year Forest Land Arson Spree

More than 40 suspected arson fires. That over half of them were started in the last year of the spree suggests that this was only going to get worse. The U.S. Forest Service released information Thursday on the sentence handed down to a Superior, Montana, man who admitted to setting fires on Forest Service lands. Evidence quickly mounting against him helped turn the tide that led to the guilty plea.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 899 Cases, Two New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,646,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,253 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 231,955 doses have been administered and 76,618 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Former Conservative Radio Host Dies in Ferndale House Fire

A 71-year-old former conservative Kalispell radio talk show host died last month following a fire in his home in the Ferndale area, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell announced today in a press release. Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives and coroners discovered the body of John P. Stokes, a Bigfork resident...
KALISPELL, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula police investigating theft

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is investigating a theft. MPD said via Facebook Wednesday anyone who can help them identify the photographed man or vehicle is asked to call officer Trowbridge at (406)546-7693 or Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444.
MISSOULA, MT

