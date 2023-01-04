Montana Lady Griz look to exact revenge against balanced Northern Arizona

More than 40 suspected arson fires. That over half of them were started in the last year of the spree suggests that this was only going to get worse. The U.S. Forest Service released information Thursday on the sentence handed down to a Superior, Montana, man who admitted to setting fires on Forest Service lands. Evidence quickly mounting against him helped turn the tide that led to the guilty plea.

MINERAL COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO