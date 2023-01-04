Montana Lady Griz look to exact revenge against balanced Northern Arizona

Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Montana State 3rd, Montana 7th in Big Sky indoor track and field coaches polls
FARMINGTON, Utah — Big Sky Conference indoor track and field coaches expect Montana State to finish near the top of the league standings this season. The MSU men and women are both ranked third in the Big Sky coaches polls, released Thursday. The Montana men are seventh in the poll, and the UM women are tied for seventh with Eastern Washington.
406mtsports.com
2021 Big Sky Conference goalie of year transferring from Montana to Minnesota
MISSOULA — The 2021 Big Sky Conference goalkeeper of the year is heading east to join the Big Ten. Camellia Xu announced Wednesday night that she was transferring from Montana to Minnesota. She completed her redshirt sophomore season this past fall and still has two years of eligibility remaining.
406mtsports.com
'Tonight was Tevin’s night': Helena High's Tevin Wetzel provides spark in win over Missoula Hellgate
HELENA — Helena High made a statement Saturday afternoon, beating Missoula Hellgate 61-57 to improve to 4-1 on the season and remain undefeated in Western AA play. The Knights were two days removed from routing Helena Capital – the defending state champions – when they took the court Saturday. Hellgate was also riding a four-game win streak that had the Knights beating teams by, on average, 24 points per game entering play.
406mtsports.com
Helena Capital boys grind out win over Missoula Big Sky to even Western AA record
HELENA — The Helena Capital boys basketball team is the defending Class AA state champions. The Bruins are also a work in progress. Yet, just because they haven't reached their ceiling, doesn't mean they can't play winning basketball and on Saturday, in the Bruins Western AA home opener, they notched a gritty 51-34 win over Missoula Big Sky.
406mtsports.com
Skill vs. strength, No. 3 vs. No 2, mutual respect: Missoula Hellgate boys basketball dismantles Helena Capital
MISSOULA – Hellgate High School and Helena Capital are polar opposites on the basketball court, but each blueprint works. The Knights consist of skilled basketball players. They don’t have the most size or even the most athletic players, but they beat you because of their crisp defensive execution and balanced teamwork on offense.
406mtsports.com
No. 3 Frenchtown Broncs affirm state contender status in beating No. 2 Hamilton Broncs
FRENCHTOWN — Sully Belcourt bounced a pass down the baseline, Connor Michaud put the ball through the hoop while being fouled and the two Frenchtown seniors bumped chests and high fived each other multiple times afterward Friday night. Any lingering emotions from Frenchtown’s season being ended by Hamilton at...
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
406mtsports.com
Drummond girls put first blemish on Seeley-Swan's resume with convincing road victory
SEELEY LAKE – The Drummond girls basketball team relinquished its second-highest point total of the season with 46 on Friday night. That sentence alone would prompt most to expect a losing result, but instead, the Trojans winning ways continued as they matched it with their second-highest point output at 57.
406mtsports.com
No. 4 Butte Central defeats No. 3 Frenchtown behind Dougie Peoples' 29 points
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons hosted the undefeated Frenchtown Broncs in a highly-anticipated Class A matchup on Saturday afternoon. Frenchtown is currently ranked third in Class A, with Central right behind them ranked fourth. After trailing 1-0 in the opening minute, the Maroons led for the rest of...
406mtsports.com
Florence-Carlton Falcons defeat Arlee Scarlets
ARLEE — The Florence-Carlton Falcons started off hot Friday night against the Arlee Scarlets by storming out to an 11-2 lead after the first quarter. But after Arlee tried to come back, it took a strong second half effort for Florence to come away with the 45-32 victory. The...
Montana Man Sentenced for Eight-Year Forest Land Arson Spree
More than 40 suspected arson fires. That over half of them were started in the last year of the spree suggests that this was only going to get worse. The U.S. Forest Service released information Thursday on the sentence handed down to a Superior, Montana, man who admitted to setting fires on Forest Service lands. Evidence quickly mounting against him helped turn the tide that led to the guilty plea.
Best Cities For Work In Montana? These Two May Surprise You
People are moving to and from Montana weekly. If we are not seeing job postings looking for employees, we are seeing employees looking for jobs. Is this a struggle throughout the United States? Or is Montana just a hard spot to find work?. According to WalletHub's recent study regarding best...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 899 Cases, Two New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,646,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,253 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 231,955 doses have been administered and 76,618 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Montana DOT ready with plans for Highway 93 upgrade in Mission Valley
After years of discussion, and some delays, state engineers are finally ready to take the next step in rebuilding one of the most congested, and dangerous sections of U.S. Highway 93 left in Western Montana. That section is where 93 runs through what is known as the Ninepipe Corridor south...
Montana Governor Touts Income and Property Tax Relief in Budget
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At a Thursday morning press conference at the State Capitol in Helena, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said his proposed budget will reduce both income and property taxes for the vast majority of Montanans. Gianforte Promises over a Billion Dollars in TAX Cuts. Repeating a statement...
TSOS Opens New Hard-Sided Shelters for the Missoula Homeless
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) new hard-sided shelter facility officially opens on Thursday, January 5 just off West Broadway near the new Trinity affordable housing complex. KGVO News was part of a special presentation for local media on Wednesday for a tour of the...
Flathead Beacon
Former Conservative Radio Host Dies in Ferndale House Fire
A 71-year-old former conservative Kalispell radio talk show host died last month following a fire in his home in the Ferndale area, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell announced today in a press release. Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives and coroners discovered the body of John P. Stokes, a Bigfork resident...
NBCMontana
Missoula police seek information on recent theft
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is investigating a theft and looking to identify this man and this vehicle. Anyone with information should contact Officer Trowbridge at (406)546-7693.
montanarightnow.com
