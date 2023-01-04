Read full article on original website
State trooper arrested after multiple reported assaults at Powhatan school
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) -The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a state trooper who allegedly assaulted a student at a Powhatan catholic school. On Jan. 6, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Douglas Michael Ledbetter on assault and battery charges against a minor. These charges result from an ongoing investigation into incidents that occurred on May 7, 2022, in the 3000 block of Old Buckingham Rd in Powhatan and on Dec. 3, 2022, at the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School. Reports say Ledbetter allegedly assaulted a female student.
Lynchburg man arrested for armed robbery in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been arrested for an armed robbery at a gas station in Campbell County Thursday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to the 501 Express Mart on Campbell Highway for a reported armed robbery and found...
Bedford County murder suspect sees charge upgraded from second- to first-degree murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina man accused of killing a woman in Virginia has been charged with first-degree murder, up from an earlier charge of second-degree murder, according to court records. Investigators say Trenton Frye killed Katlyn Montgomery, 28, in October 2022 in Forest. He was arrested...
Lynchburg drug conspiracy dismantled, leader sentenced
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina resident was sentenced to 27.5 years in prison for distributing and conspiring with dozens of others to distribute drugs into Lynchburg and the greater Central Virginia region, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia. Former Lynchburg resident Jermel...
Piglets killed in Campbell County barn fire
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Several piglets were killed in a barn fire in Altavista Wednesday night. Fire crews from several agencies were called at 10:38 p.m. January 4, 2023 to 1623 Peerman School Road, where a fire destroyed a 120x50-foot barn. No further injuries were reported. The Campbell County Fire...
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg Thursday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say they received a call at 9:53 p.m. prompting them to respond to the 1800 block of Broadway Street for reports of shots fired in the area.
Rescued beagles reunite since being adopted in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of beagles have a new life after being rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland. More than 100 beagles were rescued by Angels of Assisi from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. “They were really shut down. They were scared. They didn’t really know...
Explore clay with Lynchburg pottery class
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pottery class called “Clay Expectations” begins January 9 in Lynchburg. Instructor Kim Clarke stopped by 7@four to talk about the class, working with clay and the pottery studio. The class will be at the May Carter Pottery Studio at the Academy Center of...
Lynchburg Bridal Show back at Virginian Hotel during end of January
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Bridal Show is back for 2023 on January 29 at the Virginian Hotel in Downtown Lynchburg. The event runs from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. and is free for registered brides. Admission is $10 for everyone else. “The Lynchburg Bridal Expo will be an...
T.C. Miller Elementary temporarily moving classes due to maintenance issues
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at T.C. Miller Elementary School will be temporarily attending school at a different location starting January 9 due to issues with heating and water damage at the school, according to Lynchburg City Schools. Students and staff will report to West Lynchburg Baptist Church, at 3031...
