newschannel20.com
Governor Pritzker teams up with Central Illinois Foodbank in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor Pritzker and First Lady MK Pritzker joined the Central Illinois Foodbank staff and volunteers to help provide help to central Illinois families. The goal of the event was to give the option of healthy food to Illinois families who are experiencing food insecurity. The...
wjbc.com
Governor makes stop at Springfield elementary school
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker told reporters Thursday morning he is optimistic that the last days of the General Assembly – with only a simple majority required and with many lawmakers unlikely to ever face voters again – will produce a ban on assault weapons. Supermajority Democratic...
wmay.com
Muni to Host Trivia Night at Hoogland Center For the Arts
Join members of The Muni on Saturday, January 14th, for a trivia competition to raise money for future productions! This in-person event will take place in the Peggy Ryder Theater (Theater 3) at the Hoogland Center for the Arts. Doors open at 6:30pm, trivia will start at 7pm. Bring your...
WAND TV
Car dealership creates grant program for downtown Springfield businesses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A luxury car dealer in Springfield has started a grant program to benefit downtown businesses. Isringhausen Imports awarded $20,000 to the Wakery, a coffee house and alcohol-free bar scheduled to open early this year. “Downtown Springfield has been good to Isringhausen Imports, and we would...
nowdecatur.com
Richland Community College holds orientations for free Adult Education Programs
January 5, 2023 – Next week, Richland Community College’s Adult Education Program will be holding orientations for its free GED and English as a Second Language (ESL) programs. For GED program orientation, there are spots open on Wednesday, January 11 and Thursday, January 12. With ESL classes, orientation...
starvedrock.media
Highest-paying management jobs in Springfield, Illinois
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Springfield, IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WAND TV
City of Springfield advises drivers of lane closures during 2023 Inauguration
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Monday's State of Illinois inauguration will cause some lane closures around Springfield, according to the city. Beginning at 7:45 a.m., Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will close one west lane of 7th Street between Adams and Monroe, and close 2 west lanes of traffic on 7th Street between Monroe and Capitol Avenue. Access to the CWLP drive up window as well as the Lincoln Library parking ramp will be maintained.
wmay.com
Coffey Chosen To Fill Butler’s Seat In Illinois House
A replacement has been named to fill Tim Butler’s seat in the Illinois House. Republican county chairs in the new 95th House District have chosen Mike Coffey, owner of Saputo’s restaurant in Springfield, to fill the two-year term in the new session of the General Assembly that begins next week. Coffey has served on the convention center board, and ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Springfield several years ago.
wmay.com
Mayor’s Office Unveils First Draft Of Springfield City Budget
Springfield aldermen are finally getting their first look at Mayor Jim Langfelder’s proposed budget for the fiscal year that starts March 1st. A summary provided by the mayor’s office says the budget includes funding for new firehouses and a citywide expansion of the traffic preemption system to allow police and fire vehicles to move through town more easily. The budget also calls for an additional $2 million to be allocated to police and fire pensions.
wmay.com
Portillo’s Going Cashless For Drive-Thru Transactions
If you’re hitting the Portillo’s drive-thru, don’t bother bringing cash. Starting January 16th, the burger chain is going cashless for drive-thru transactions at all locations, including its Springfield store. Portillo’s says it will only accept credit or debit cards at the drive-up window, which it says will allow for faster service and is safer for employees.
newschannel20.com
Over 300 calls to Memorial Behavioral Health 988 hotline
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Behavioral Health has answered 366 calls from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline since the program launched in July of 2022. Any calls to the 988 number with a 217 area code are answered by Memorial Behavioral Health. “The goal of 988 is to...
capitolwolf.com
1470 WMBD
Mega Millions jackpot now in the billions
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The multi-state Mega Millions lottery has rolled over again, with no one winning the jackpot since October. Friday’s jackpot was $940 million. Mega Millions officials say that means Monday’s jackpot will be the fifth largest in lottery history, and third largest for Mega Millions at $1.1 billion — or $569 million in a one-time lump sum payment.
wmay.com
Details Of Five-Year Plan To Address Homelessness Presented To Aldermen
Homeless advocates are laying out details of a plan to reduce homelessness in Springfield over the next five years. The goal of the Heartland HOUSED strategic plan is to get homelessness in the Springfield area to “functional zero,” meaning that people who find themselves homeless will be able to find housing and other resources within 30 days.
wmay.com
Bill allowing criminals to change their name advances in Springfield
(The Center Square) – Legislation advancing in Springfield allowing a convicted criminal to change their name even if they must register with an Illinois agency is drawing criticism. House Bill 2542 would amend several state statutes preventing Illinoisans from changing their names due to their inclusion on watchlists. The...
WAND TV
Elle King to perform at Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Elle King is coming to perform at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur. King will perform on Saturday, July 8. An opening act has not been announced yet. This show will be included in the 2023 Devon season ticket package. Tickets for this show will go...
wglt.org
DOJ's environmental justice initiative comes to central Illinois
The top federal prosecutor in central Illinois says his office is ready to bolster enforcement as part of a national environmental justice initiative. U.S. Attorney Gregory Harris, whose central Illinois district include Peoria, Bloomington-Normal and Springfield, said the harmful effects of environmental crimes are “too often borne by our underserved communities.”
Illinois quick hits: Central Illinois tornadoes confirmed; Portillo's changing pay process for drive-thru
The National Weather Service is confirming at least six tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in central Illinois. Five of the twisters occurred in and around the city of Decatur, and the sixth touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage was reported from both areas. The weather service...
foxillinois.com
A Springfield fire left one person displaced
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a report of a garage fire. When crews arrived at 36 White Birch Drive they noticed a fire in the attached garage and in the attic. The house sustained extensive damage. Firefighters used salvage covers to protect the occupants'...
wmay.com
Charlotte, Hudson Are Top Baby Names Locally In 2022
Expect to see lots of little Charlottes and Hudsons running around in the years ahead. Those were the top names given in 2022 to babies born at HSHS St. John’s Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital. There were 3,359 births last year between the two hospitals. Charlotte was the top girl name, given to 17 babies locally last year, followed by Ava in second place and a tie for third between Amelia and Willow.
