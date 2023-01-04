ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023

By Ayelet Sheffey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F3RY8_0k3UbsUA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eqpOQ_0k3UbsUA00
The Federal Reserve confirmed it will keep getting more expensive to take out a mortgage in 2023.

Getty Images

  • The Federal Reserve's December minutes confirmed interest rates won't be cut in 2023.
  • It noted that as long as inflation is well above 2%, continued interest rate hikes will be necessary.
  • This means it will keep getting more expensive to buy a house or a car this year.

Borrowing money to buy a house or a car won't get any cheaper this year, the nation's central bank just confirmed.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve released its minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) December meeting, when it announced it would be raising interest rates by 50 basis points . That increase was a slowdown from prior meetings when the Fed raised rates by 75 points, and it came after November marked a slowdown in inflation to 7.1% year-over-year .

While the economy appears to be moving in the right direction, the Fed noted in its minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high" and still remains well-above the pre-pandemic level of 2% — and it anticipates rate hikes will continue throughout 2023.

"No participants anticipated that it would be appropriate to begin reducing the federal funds rate target in 2023," the minutes said. "Participants generally observed that a restrictive policy stance would need to be maintained until the incoming data provided confidence that inflation was on a sustained downward path to 2 percent, which was likely to take some time."

This means that while the Fed might lower the pace at which it raises interest rates throughout the year, taking on loans to buy a house, car, or mortgage will keep getting more expensive.

There is significant uncertainty going into 2023 in terms of how the Fed's aggressive tactics in 2022 will impact the economy, whether it will trigger a recession, and how severe of a recession it would end up being. As Insider previously reported , there is a lag in monetary policy in which it could take a year — or more — for the economy to respond to interest rate hikes, suggesting the worst impacts of inflation are yet to come.

The Fed's December minutes also emphasized that uncertainty going into this new year. It said that prices could stay high longer than anticipated if the labor market stays tight, and "China's relaxation of its zero-COVID policies, Russia's continuing war against Ukraine, and effects of synchronous policy firming by major central banks" raise other uncertainties in terms of their impacts on the US economy, as well.

The minutes did not indicate what rate increase the Fed will pursue at its next FOMC meeting in February. Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari wrote in a blog post on Wednesday that to reach a level of 2% inflation, the Fed should continue raising rates and pause those efforts once it reaches a level of 5.4%, saying that rates should only be cut "once we are convinced inflation is well on its way back down to 2 percent."

"The mistake the FOMC must avoid is to cut rates prematurely and then have inflation flare back up again," Kashkari wrote. "That would be a costly error, so the move to cut rates should only be taken once we are convinced that we have truly defeated inflation."

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in December that he thinks it's still possible for the US to fight inflation while avoiding a recession, but his primary goal is to lower inflation — and he will continue raising rates to do so.

"I don't think anyone knows whether we're going to have a recession or not," Powell said . "And if we do, whether it's going to be a deep one or not, it's just, it's not knowable."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 202

Francine Romero
3d ago

Once again Congress is creating hyper inflation with all the Bills they are passing. They are gaslighting AMERICANS saying they are doing it to help Americans due to inflation but in reality they are laundering money out of this Country.

Reply(17)
116
Laujclan85
3d ago

The only way to stop this is everyone stops buying completely, cars and houses. Be smart! just because we all get an inflation raise at work doesn't mean we go buying a Mercedes-Benz or a 400k to 500k house just to put ourselves back into debt.

Reply(11)
72
Tina Russell
3d ago

The banks will continue to make a profit. After all, they fail to remember the bailouts....and keep taking and taking....while everyone else struggles to make ends meet.

Reply(5)
40
Related
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
CBS News

Here's how much money you should keep in a checking account

You most likely have a checking account, but do you know how much to keep in it? There are downsides to keeping either too little or too much money in checking, experts say. While keeping too little cash in a checking account and getting dinged with overdraft fees is undesirable, Americans with too much money in such a low-yield repository could be leaving valuable interest on the table.
CNET

Here Are Today's Mortgage Rates on Jan. 4, 2023: Rates Edge Higher

Some important mortgage rates increased over the last seven days. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both grew. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also increased. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates repeatedly throughout the year. Interest rates are...
The Independent

Landlords told to ‘get a grip’ as almost a quarter of private rented homes do not meet standards

Landlords have been told to ‘get a grip’ after new figures revealed almost a quarter of privately rented homes in England are failing to reach basic standards of decency.The warning comes from housing secretary Michael Gove, who said it was clear there were “very serious issues” with the quality of homes in England and announced he was considering new legislation to ensure that tenants’ complaints are listened to.The findings of the English Housing Survey came as an inspector’s report found “significant failings” in the way a housing association dealt with damp and mould not only at the home of Awaab...
CNBC

Mortgage interest rates expected to drop in 2023—here's by how much

After home financing costs nearly doubled in 2022, some relief is in sight for potential homebuyers in 2023. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. is expected to drop to 5.25% by the end of this year, according to a forecast by the financial services website Bankrate. That's 1.49 percentage points lower than the current rate, and nearly two percentage points lower than 2022's peak rate of 7.12%.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
msn.com

3 Reasons Not to Buy a Home in 2023

There are certain benefits you get to enjoy when you own a home instead of renting one. For one thing, you don't have to follow the rules a landlord sets. Want a giant dog? That's your call. Also, there are tax benefits to owning a home, like getting to deduct the interest you pay on your mortgage.
ValueWalk

Outrageous Gold Price Prediction For 2023 By Saxo Bank

Gold will rocket to $3,000 next year – at least that’s what Saxo Bank says. Does this prediction make any sense though?. Did you hope gold would break finally $2,000 in 2023? What if I told you that gold is going to soar to at least $3,000? Have I gone mad? No; that’s not my forecast, I only summarize the Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions for 2023.
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives

The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
Business Insider

Business Insider

813K+
Followers
47K+
Post
498M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy