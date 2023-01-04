ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

WATCH: Mission Beach Hit With High Waves After Storm Passes

A storm brought to San Diego by an atmospheric river has moved out of the region, allowing sunny skies to return to San Diego, but the county is still feeling the storm's effects in the form of high surf, flooding and road damage. In Mission Beach, San Diego lifeguards were...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Cleanup Begins in Mission Beach After Boardwalk Hit With High Waves

Before San Diegans even start thinking about next week's storm, there is still plenty to cleanup after the one that just swept through. Sunny skies were over Mission Beach on Saturday — one of the hardest-hit areas. The beach was clear and beachgoers navigated around the closed parts of the boardwalk that was covered in seawater just hours before.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Where and When Are the Big Waves Hitting San Diego?

Hey, we know, it's a local break, but still, how can you figure out how to see the big waves in San Diego created by this week's bomb cyclone hitting the West Coast?. Before getting into it too deep, let's post a caveat: San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Mónica Muñoz urged locals to use avoid the coast, if possible.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Strong Pacific Storm Bearing Down on San Diego, with Dangerously High Surf

A strong Pacific storm is forecast to move into San Diego on Thursday, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and dangerously high surf. Light to moderate rain fell across most of Southern California Wednesday as residents braced for the brunt of the “bomb cyclone” moving across California, with forecasters saying the full force of the storm should hit San Diego County by Thursday afternoon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Timeline: How Long Will the Rain Last in San Diego County?

It’s raining, it’s pouring and the atmospheric river responsible for this winter storm will continue to deliver the much-needed rain through the majority of our Thursday. Gusty winds, high surf and potentially damaging rainfall are in store for San Diego County as a storm from our north makes its way to our region. Per NBC 7 Weathercaster Brooke Martell’s forecast, here’s a timeline of when we can anticipate the inclement weather:
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Another major storm headed to Southern California

Another major storm is headed to Southern California this week, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. After a short respite from residual “bomb cylone” effects this weekend, residents should prepare for the return of turbulent conditions this week. “The storm for Monday-Tuesday is looking stronger than our recent storm, with potentially […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Laist.com

Brace For Another Round Of Rain And Stormy Weather

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. IN...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
proclaimerscv.com

What We Know About the Huge Winter Storm Heading Southern California

A severe winter storm is headed toward Southern California, and things are expected to become worse for our northern neighbors. According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday night into Thursday we can predict strong winds and rain. They could produce mudflows and risky driving conditions, which is a concern. Before...
CALIFORNIA STATE

