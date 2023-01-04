ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Bears Overreactions: Is Drafting C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young Out of Question?

Bears overreactions: Is drafting Young or Stroud a possibility? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The finish line is in sight for the 2022 Bears. The 3-13 Bears enter Week 18 with a realistic shot to land the No. 1 pick. If the Bears lose Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts, the Bears will be first on the clock, should they keep the pick, when the 2023 NFL Draft begins.
NFL Will Not Resume Bills-Bengals Week 17 Game

NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals Week 17 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not finish out their Week 17 game that was postponed Monday night, the NFL announced on Thursday. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati due to...
Jeffery Simmons chokes back tears after Titans' season ends: 'I've battled through so much (bleep)'

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons struggled to choke back tears after Saturday's season-ending loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans fell 20-16 in the win-or-go-home regular-season finale to the Jaguars, ending the season on a seven-game losing streak. In the locker room after the game, Simmons was addressing what this team means to him after battling through injuries, the firing of general manager Jon Robinson and the losing streak. ...
Damar Hamlin Honored by NFL Teams as League Resumes Play

Damar Hamlin honored by NFL teams as league resumes play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL resumed play Saturday for the first time since Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football. Ahead of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las...
