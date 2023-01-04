Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the VillageSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And YouthSouth Suburban NewsLynwood, IL
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Why Bears Wanted to Sign Equanimeous St. Brown Contract Extension
Why Bears wanted to re-sign Equanimeous St. Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears made their first big decision for 2023 this week when they announced a contract extension for Equanimeous St. Brown. It will be a one-year deal for St. Brown, and according to Ian Rapoport he’ll earn $1.25 million.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
‘I Couldn't Believe It:' Dick Butkus Recalls Chuck Hughes' Death After Damar Hamlin Collapses During NFL Game
After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, a flood of memories came rushing back for Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus. Butkus was on the field during an Oct. 1971 game against the Detroit Lions when wide receiver Chuck Hughes...
Bears Overreactions: Is Drafting C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young Out of Question?
Bears overreactions: Is drafting Young or Stroud a possibility? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The finish line is in sight for the 2022 Bears. The 3-13 Bears enter Week 18 with a realistic shot to land the No. 1 pick. If the Bears lose Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts, the Bears will be first on the clock, should they keep the pick, when the 2023 NFL Draft begins.
Chase Claypool Wanted to Send Message With Sideline Outburst Vs. Lions
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chase Claypool was heated on the sideline Sunday when quarterback Justin Fields came over to calm him down and talk through his frustration. The Bears were getting dismantled by the division rival Detroit Lions, the offense was going nowhere, and Claypool had had enough. "I was...
NFL Will Not Resume Bills-Bengals Week 17 Game
NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals Week 17 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not finish out their Week 17 game that was postponed Monday night, the NFL announced on Thursday. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati due to...
NFL Announces Scenarios for Potential Neutral AFC Championship Game Site
NFL announces scenarios for potential neutral AFC Championship Game site originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL has canceled the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, the league announced Thursday. In a statement, the league acknowledged the potential inequities canceling a game could create for...
Justin Fields' Year 2 Growth Showed Bears He's Built to Lead Them
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears will have plenty of time to evaluate Justin Fields' second NFL season. Right now, they are focused on Sunday's season finale against the Minnesota Vikings, which Fields will not play in after being ruled out with a strained hip. There are some incontrovertible truths...
Examining Four Bears' 2023 NFL Draft Scenarios Entering Week 18
Examining four Bears' NFL draft scenarios entering Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There will be a lot at stake for the 3-13 Bears on Sunday when they host the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago enters the season finale with a realistic chance to land the No. 1 pick Sunday....
Jaguars Owner Seen Sleeping During Crucial Finale Vs. Titans
Jaguars owner seen sleeping during crucial finale vs. Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Watching the AFC South isn’t always for the faint of heart – or in this case, eyes. That’s what seemingly happened with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who looked to be dozing off...
Eagles' Jalen Hurts ‘Trending in the Right Direction' for Sunday
Hurts ‘trending in the right direction’ for Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t definitively say Jalen Hurts is playing on Sunday against the Giants but it seems like that’s where this is heading. “It’s trending in the right direction,”...
Jeffery Simmons chokes back tears after Titans' season ends: 'I've battled through so much (bleep)'
Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons struggled to choke back tears after Saturday's season-ending loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans fell 20-16 in the win-or-go-home regular-season finale to the Jaguars, ending the season on a seven-game losing streak. In the locker room after the game, Simmons was addressing what this team means to him after battling through injuries, the firing of general manager Jon Robinson and the losing streak. ...
Eagles' Miles Sanders Reflects on Miracle Conversation With Damar Hamlin
Miles Sanders reflects on miracle conversation with Damar Hamlin originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The first thing Miles Sanders said to Damar Hamlin was, “Why the bleep you scare me like that?”. They both laughed, and then Sanders repeated it: “Why the bleep you scare me like that.”...
Damar Hamlin Honored by NFL Teams as League Resumes Play
Damar Hamlin honored by NFL teams as league resumes play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL resumed play Saturday for the first time since Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football. Ahead of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las...
