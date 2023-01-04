Read full article on original website
Are they connected? Local police investigate latest target in string of luxury car thefts
Police agencies across Northeast Ohio are trying to figure out if the same group of brazen thieves are stealing luxury vehicles from high-end dealerships.
Three Kias targeted for theft; Facebook scammer takes woman for $245,000: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Attempted grand theft vehicle, criminal damaging: Glenway Drive, Engle Road, Cynthia Drive. Someone peeled the steering column of a 2015 Kia Sorento parked outside an apartment building on Glenway. It happened between 9 p.m. Dec. 25 and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 26. There were no signs...
Cars stolen, break-in suspect arrested: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Warren Road. A caller at 7:14 a.m. on Dec. 24 reported he left his car running while he went into the store at the Speedway gas station. The car was stolen while he was inside, according to a police event report. Breaking and...
Officers find suspected marijuana residue inside OVI suspect’s car: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Brookpark Road. Several callers to the North Olmsted Police Department at around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 reported a Chevrolet Impala was driving erratically on Brookpark Road. The car reportedly stopped in the middle of the road, and then drove over the curb before...
cleveland19.com
Police find 5 of 7 luxury vehicles stolen from Strongsville car dealership
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have recovered five out of the seven luxury vehicles stolen from the Fiat and Alfa Romeo of Strongsville dealership early Tuesday morning. Officials said the vehicles were all found on Cleveland’s East Side, in the Lee Miles neighborhood. Strongsville Police Chief Mark Fender told...
Stolen trailer, missing since 2018 recovered in Painesville: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A contractor’s dump trailer stolen and missing since late 2018 was recovered Jan. 6 from Painesville, where the latest owners thought they had just recently purchased the landscaper’s equipment legitimately. After the trailer -- valued between $8,0000-$15,000 -- was removed from a Macedonia company’s worksite, police charged a...
Rollover crash on I-90 results in no injuries: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Failure to control: I-90 Officers at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 27 responded to a report of a vehicle flipped over on I-90 eastbound just west of Columbia Road. No one was injured when the pickup truck left the highway and struck the concrete median, causing it to overturn. The highway was closed while the crash was cleaned up. The 59-year-old Parma Heights male driver was cited with failure to control.
Apartment residents report stolen cars: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Dec. 29 at 9:01 p.m. a Fairview Village Apartments resident reported finding the window of her Kia broken out. While investigating, officers found two more Kias with damaged windows. No items appeared to have been taken from the cars. The investigation is ongoing. Drunk driving, West 214th Street. On...
Man arrested for damaging his former boyfriend’s car in Shaker Municipal Center lot: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Winchell Road. At 12:20 p.m. Jan. 2, officers were dispatched to the parking lot outside of the Shaker Heights Municipal Center, 3355 Lee Road, where a Richmond Heights man, 23, reported that his 24-year-old former boyfriend, of Bedford Heights, had slashed his tires, used a baseball bat to shatter the window of his Lincoln vehicle, and threatened to cause him physical harm. The incident began because of a dispute over a cell phone.
Car stolen from gas station had firearm and ammo inside: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A man stole a car at 6:24 p.m. Dec. 31 from the Speedway gas station. The victim had his cell phone inside the car as well as a firearm with a magazine and 11 rounds. Police checked the area and looked at Flock cameras and plate readers, but to no avail. The suspect had a beard and mustache, wore a yellow hoodie and jeans. The SUV was last seen heading east on I-480 at 6:45 p.m. The victim found his cell phone on I-71. Cleveland police found the car at 1:57 a.m. Jan. 2 on Cleveland’s west side. There were no suspects. The SUV had no damage. Cleveland police had the car towed to a lot. Local police called the owner and told him about the location of his SUV.
Pizza delivery driver hits car, drives away: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Dec. 28 at 11:05 p.m. a man reported his car was struck in a restaurant parking lot. The suspected car was found and stopped on Hilliard Blvd. near Wooster Road The driver, a 54-year-old woman, had indicators of alcohol impairment and was arrested for drunk driving and field sobriety testing. She was released to a sober adult after booking.
Car and driver both a bit tipsy lying on their sides: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police at 1:50 a.m. Dec. 31 went to the intersection at Smith Road regarding a rollover crash. They found a car on its passenger side after apparently striking a signal box. The driver was inside the car on the passenger side. She was crying, but alert and responsive. An officer...
cleveland19.com
Deadly home explosion caught on camera in Summit County (video)
COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coventry Township Fire Department released a video of a home explosion that killed a man on Dec. 22, 2022. Firefighters say the blast did so much damage that they have been unable to locate anything confirming a cause. The Coventry Fire Department has listed...
Drunk driver crashes car, asks police for help, then threatens police in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An intoxicated Eastlake man, 39, was arrested at about 11 p.m. Dec. 24 after he left the scene of a car crash and threatened police. Details about the crash, which occurred in the area of Ohio 237, were unavailable. After the crash, the man drove eastbound on Snow Road. His Ford Focus nearly hit a fire engine, which was responding to the crash, head-on.
Man arrested after beating girlfriend in apartment elevator: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Severance Circle. At 8:05 p.m. Jan. 3, police were called to an apartment at 25 Severance Circle on a report that a man and woman had been fighting while in an elevator. Police spoke to the man, who smelled of marijuana and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The man was uncooperative, yelled at police and refused to identify himself until told he would be arrested if he didn’t state his proper name.
Coins from U.S. Mint stolen from porch: Berea Police Blotter
A Race Street resident called police at about 11:30 a.m. Dec. 31 and said that a package containing $215 in silver coins had been stolen from his mailbox. The package came from the U.S. Mint. The U.S. Postal Service had notified the man at about 10 a.m. that the package...
Missing Cleveland 13-year-old considered endangered
The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a 13-year-old who is considered to be endangered.
Several holiday drunks on the road: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Dec. 26 at 6:07 p.m. a driver reported an incident of road rage. The incident between Clague and Cahoon roads, and escalated when both drivers were stopped at the red light at Cahoon Road. The driver of the other car exited his car and shattered one of the complainant’s windows before leaving the area. Officers are investigating.
Men wanted for stealing luggage from airport
Police are looking for two men accused of stealing luggage right from the carousel at Cleveland Hopkins Airport in December.
Thieves flee after trying to steal Kia Seltos: Parma Police Blotter
On Dec. 12, police were dispatched to a Lincoln Avenue address regarding individuals in three vehicles attempting to steal a Kia Seltos, which was parked at the residence. An arriving officer located the individuals, who successfully fled the scene. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Drug abuse: Brookpark Road.
