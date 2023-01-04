A man stole a car at 6:24 p.m. Dec. 31 from the Speedway gas station. The victim had his cell phone inside the car as well as a firearm with a magazine and 11 rounds. Police checked the area and looked at Flock cameras and plate readers, but to no avail. The suspect had a beard and mustache, wore a yellow hoodie and jeans. The SUV was last seen heading east on I-480 at 6:45 p.m. The victim found his cell phone on I-71. Cleveland police found the car at 1:57 a.m. Jan. 2 on Cleveland’s west side. There were no suspects. The SUV had no damage. Cleveland police had the car towed to a lot. Local police called the owner and told him about the location of his SUV.

OLMSTED FALLS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO