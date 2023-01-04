ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strongsville, OH

Cleveland.com

Rollover crash on I-90 results in no injuries: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Failure to control: I-90 Officers at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 27 responded to a report of a vehicle flipped over on I-90 eastbound just west of Columbia Road. No one was injured when the pickup truck left the highway and struck the concrete median, causing it to overturn. The highway was closed while the crash was cleaned up. The 59-year-old Parma Heights male driver was cited with failure to control.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Man arrested for damaging his former boyfriend’s car in Shaker Municipal Center lot: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Winchell Road. At 12:20 p.m. Jan. 2, officers were dispatched to the parking lot outside of the Shaker Heights Municipal Center, 3355 Lee Road, where a Richmond Heights man, 23, reported that his 24-year-old former boyfriend, of Bedford Heights, had slashed his tires, used a baseball bat to shatter the window of his Lincoln vehicle, and threatened to cause him physical harm. The incident began because of a dispute over a cell phone.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Car stolen from gas station had firearm and ammo inside: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter

A man stole a car at 6:24 p.m. Dec. 31 from the Speedway gas station. The victim had his cell phone inside the car as well as a firearm with a magazine and 11 rounds. Police checked the area and looked at Flock cameras and plate readers, but to no avail. The suspect had a beard and mustache, wore a yellow hoodie and jeans. The SUV was last seen heading east on I-480 at 6:45 p.m. The victim found his cell phone on I-71. Cleveland police found the car at 1:57 a.m. Jan. 2 on Cleveland’s west side. There were no suspects. The SUV had no damage. Cleveland police had the car towed to a lot. Local police called the owner and told him about the location of his SUV.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
cleveland19.com

Deadly home explosion caught on camera in Summit County (video)

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coventry Township Fire Department released a video of a home explosion that killed a man on Dec. 22, 2022. Firefighters say the blast did so much damage that they have been unable to locate anything confirming a cause. The Coventry Fire Department has listed...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Drunk driver crashes car, asks police for help, then threatens police in Brook Park

BROOK PARK, Ohio – An intoxicated Eastlake man, 39, was arrested at about 11 p.m. Dec. 24 after he left the scene of a car crash and threatened police. Details about the crash, which occurred in the area of Ohio 237, were unavailable. After the crash, the man drove eastbound on Snow Road. His Ford Focus nearly hit a fire engine, which was responding to the crash, head-on.
BROOK PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Man arrested after beating girlfriend in apartment elevator: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Severance Circle. At 8:05 p.m. Jan. 3, police were called to an apartment at 25 Severance Circle on a report that a man and woman had been fighting while in an elevator. Police spoke to the man, who smelled of marijuana and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The man was uncooperative, yelled at police and refused to identify himself until told he would be arrested if he didn’t state his proper name.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Several holiday drunks on the road: Bay Village Police Blotter

On Dec. 26 at 6:07 p.m. a driver reported an incident of road rage. The incident between Clague and Cahoon roads, and escalated when both drivers were stopped at the red light at Cahoon Road. The driver of the other car exited his car and shattered one of the complainant’s windows before leaving the area. Officers are investigating.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
