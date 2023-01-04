ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Lions vs. Packers Week 18 game: Kickoff time, playoff implications

By Jackson Danbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 7 days ago
The Green Bay Packers will be hosting the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football on Jan. 8, and you can watch right here on TMJ4 News.

It will be the final game of the regular season, kicking off at 7:20 p.m. CT. You can watch on TMJ4 TV (Channel 4) and listen on the Packers Radio Network.

The Lions would be eliminated before kickoff if the Seahawks defeat the Rams earlier on Sunday.

But if the Seahawks lose to the Rams, the winner of the Lions v. Packers game gets the Number 7 seed in the NFC.

Should the Packers win and clinch a playoff spot, they face four possible opponents in the Wild Card Round: The Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, or Philadelphia Eagles. The Vikings and the 49ers are the two most likely opponents.

According to Pro Football researcher Ivan Urena , there have been 30 games in the final week of the regular season featuring 'win and in' scenarios for both teams, in NFL history.

The Packers generated a four-game winning streak, despite starting the season at 4-8 with playoff odds around 1 percent. Those 4 wins include wins over the Dolphins and Vikings in the last two weeks.

