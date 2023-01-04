Bird takes office as Iowa Attorney General

(The Center Square) – New Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird began work Tuesday by joining lawsuits, hiring new prosecutors, and launching an audit of victim services.

Bird bested former Attorney General Tom Miller in his November 2022 run for re-election. She will be sworn in at 3 p.m. Jan. 5 in the Iowa State Capitol’s rotunda, according to a news release her office released Tuesday.

Bird has asked other states’ attorney general to include her as a signatory on any briefs or filings related to the Nebraska v. Biden case in the U.S. Supreme Court, which challenges the Biden Administration’s cancellation of federal student loan debt; three lawsuits related to vaccine mandates; and a case regarding the American Rescue Plan Act’s tax cut ban.

Bird appeared to represent Gov. Kim Reynolds and the State in its appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court seeking to dissolve the injunction of the Fetal Heartbeat Bill. Miller had declined to participate in the State’s effort.

“The federal government is encroaching on our freedoms, and we will do whatever is necessary to support Iowans and defend our freedoms,” Bird said. “I’m glad to go to court to defend Iowa’s statutes, especially those protecting innocent unborn babies.”

Bird has also launched a full audit of the office’s victim services section. She will meet with victims, advocates, prosecutors, law enforcement and other stakeholders in the effort, which Assistant Attorney General for Victim Services John Gish will lead.

The office will hire at least two new assistant attorney generals to serve in the Statewide Prosecutions Section, which was formerly known as the Areas Prosecutions Division.

“The Iowa Attorney General is the top law enforcement official in the state,” she said. “Our office needs a talented team of the best prosecutors in the state to protect victims and bring criminals to justice.”

The positions require advanced trial skills to help county attorneys prosecute felony-level violent crimes, the job description said . The assistant attorney generals will extensively travel throughout the state. The salary range is $120,000-$135,000.