Minnesota DFL announces session priorities including paid family leave, clean energy

By By Scott McClallen | The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – With more than a $17 billion projected surplus, the Democrats released their priorities at a capitol news conference Wednesday.

“We are moving swiftly because that’s what Minnesotans expect and deserve,” House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said. “Although there were bipartisan wins over the last four years, many of Minnesotans’ priorities were blocked by the Republican Senate majority. With unified DFL control of state government, we now have an opportunity to work quickly to improve people’s lives. The DFL-led House and Senate are going to work hard and work together to meet the needs of Minnesotans and build a state that works better for everyone.”

Minnesota has the first DFL state government trifecta in 10 years and only the second in 40 years.

DFL lawmakers listed priorities for the upcoming session, including reproductive freedom, paid family leave and earned sick time, climate and clean energy, cheaper prescription drugs, early care and learning, public safety, education, housing affordability, worker protections, and infrastructure.

“Minnesotans made it clear in November that they were tired of the gridlock, division, and unfinished work,” Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, DFL-Minneapolis, said. “They elected a DFL trifecta because they want a Legislature that will work for them and help all Minnesotans thrive. That’s exactly what we will do in the upcoming Session.”

Dziedzic said the DFL plans to boost school spending, including special education.

A preliminary economic forecast released in December projected Minnesota has a budget surplus of $17.6 billion. The forecast doesn’t account for inflation, and more than $12 billion is projected to be one-time funds.

Lawmakers will use an updated economic forecast – due in February – to write a new two-year state budget.

“We know that Minnesotans care about their families, neighbors, and communities, and they want a state that works better for everyone,” House Majority Leader Jamie Long, DFL-Minneapolis, said. “The policy priorities we are announcing today reflect the values Minnesotans share. To keep our economy growing and provide economic opportunity for all, this Legislature will put workers and families first.”

Long said they will pursue a $3,000 child care tax credit for families with children five years old or younger with a cap of $7,500.

Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, and House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, released a joint statement in response to the DFL legislative agenda.

"The DFL priorities we heard today were what we expected: controversial and divisive," they said in a statement. "Rather than getting to work on balancing the budget and giving the massive surplus back to the people, they are rushing through their own top priorities without bipartisan support."

The two promised to fight for tax cuts for the middle class, support funding for public safety, energy affordability, and focus on student achievement.

The new Legislature convened on Jan. 3rd and must adjourn by May 22nd.

Related
CBS Minnesota

Abortion rights, climate change, voter access: Gov. Walz outlines his second-term goals

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL Gov. Tim Walz begins his second term in office eager move on from the worst of the pandemic that defined his first four years and move forward, now with opportunity to pass his agenda, as Democrats take back the reins in both chambers of the state legislature.   "I'm feeling incredibly optimistic," Walz said Friday. "Obviously winning the election, we're happy with that. We've got some working majorities. But I just think it's moving beyond that—the lessons learned—and now we can start to apply things to improve people's lives." In an interview with WCCO, the governor detailed...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

DFL seeks sweeping voting rights changes on Jan. 6 anniversary

(FOX 9) - Democrats in Minnesota marked the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by calling for sweeping changes to the state's voting rights laws. At a state Capitol news conference that drew three dozen lawmakers Friday morning, Democrats said election mistrust and disinformation has worsened since the attack, adding urgency to their legislative push now that they've taken the majorities in both the House and Senate.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

Republican leader hopes to meet with Democrats to work on changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act

(The Center Square) – With the cashless bail portion of Illinois' SAFE-T Act on hold, the future House minority leader would like to see more changes to the legislation. The Illinois Supreme Court announced it will hear the case in March after the elimination of cash bail provision was thrown out by a Kankakee County judge who ruled it unconstitutional.
ILLINOIS STATE
Minnesota Reformer

DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization

This week DFL lawmakers rolled out the 243-page marijuana legalization bill they hope to pass in the current legislative term.  The measure shares many similarities with legalization frameworks already in place in the 21 other states that have allowed recreational marijuana use since the first measures passed in Colorado and Washington more than a decade […] The post DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Push for legal marijuana begins at Minnesota Capitol

Legal marijuana sales and use would begin within months of passage of a proposed law covering the drug’s reclassification, under a bill formally introduced in the Minnesota Legislature on Thursday. The legalization effort, which has been percolating for years, would set up a regulatory framework and permit cannabis use...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

Gov. Evers to ban TikTok on state devices

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is getting ready to ban TikTok from state phones, tablets, and computers. Gov. Tony Evers on Friday reversed course, and announced a coming-ban. "We consulted with the FBI and our emergency management and came to the conclusion it's the best idea," the governor told...
WISCONSIN STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok

There’s a new TikTok sensation in the House: freshman Rep. Larry Kraft, DFL-Saint Louis Park. Kraft’s video, which was published Thursday and has over 1.5 million views, features Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, trying to teach Kraft how to use the House’s electronic voting system. It’s set to audio by comedian Bo Burnham, often used for […] The post Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Stakeholders react to newly proposed marijuana legislation

FRIDLEY, Minn. — In the latest push to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, DFL lawmakers unveiled a newly proposed bill Thursday that would legalize the use of recreational cannabis. "Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, sell and buy cannabis if they choose to...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Baker comments on Walz efforts to cut down on fraud

(St. Paul MN-) Governor Tim Walz is proposing increasing staff in six state government agencies to help manage and oversee grants in an effort to prevent future fraud like the "Feeding Our Future" scandal. Through the Minnesota Department of Education, the program provided money to organizations to feed children impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. But nearly 60 Minnesotans have been indicted for allegedly stealing hundreds of millions of dollars from the program, lying about providing meals including here in Willmar and pocketing the money. '
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Walz pitches nonprofits on oversight proposal in wake of alleged meal fraud

Governor Tim Walz assured Minnesota nonprofit leaders Friday that new grant oversight measures will protect legitimate organizations. Walz recently proposed anti-fraud law changes and more scrutiny of grants. His plan comes after federal prosecutors last year charged 50 people allegedly connected to the group Feeding Our Future with stealing $250 million from government-run child nutrition programs.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Most of the state's budget surplus comes from federal COVID-19 dollars

(St. Paul MN-) Of the projected 17.6 billion dollar budget surplus for The State of Minnesota, most of it comes from a one-time cash infusion from the federal government to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Representative Dean Urdahl of Grove City and...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

Poll: Michiganders approve of right to work by 2:1 ratio

(The Center Square) – Approximately twice as many Michiganders approve of a right-to-work law than oppose it, according to a statewide poll released Thursday by TargetPoint Consulting on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. The TPC poll concluded 58% of 800 Michigan voters surveyed support the state’s legislation; 29% of respondents oppose it. The margin of error for the poll is +/- 3.5%; Michigan has about 8.2 million registered voters. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Vermont to be a small percentage when U.S. Medicaid roll tops 100M

(The Center Square) – Vermont accounts for a small fraction of the 100 million peopled expected to be on Medicaid in the coming months, a new report says. The Foundation for Government Accountability has released a new study that illustrates that more than 98 million Americans are enrolled in the program. Vermont, as of June 30, has 210,010 enrolled in the health care program. Medicaid provides health care coverage to...
VERMONT STATE
The Associated Press

Newly empowered Minnesota Democrats pledge to move swiftly

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s Democratic leaders pledged Wednesday to use their new control of the state Legislature — and a $17.6 billion budget surplus — to improve the economic security of residents and to quickly enact protections for abortion rights. “We truly are moving swiftly, more swiftly than I can remember in my 18 years of service, because that’s what Minnesotans expect and deserve,” House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, said at a news conference on the first day of bill introductions of the 2023 session. The Democratic proposals include a plan for employer-funded paid family leave and sick time. Hortman said it would help remedy the state’s workforce shortage. Minnesota has the lowest unemployment rate in the country, and the lack of workers has hampered the ability of businesses to grow. The speaker said the bill will help attract people back into the workforce. Child care costs are some of the biggest reasons people aren’t coming back into the workforce, said new House Majority Leader Jamie Long, of Minneapolis. So Democrats plan to pass a $3,000 per-child tax credit for families with children age 5 and younger, with a cap of $7,500.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Wisconsin

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers. Between sporting arms and ammunition companies and supporting sectors, the American firearm industry generated $70.5 billion in...
WISCONSIN STATE
