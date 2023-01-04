ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CFB world reacts to shocking Texas A&M coaching news

By Kevin Harrish
 3 days ago
Anyone who watched the Texas A&M Aggies this college football season knows that the team is in need of some serious help on the offensive side of the ball. And shortly after the conclusion of the 2022 season, the Aggies have made a big move to their offensive coaching staff, and it’s not one most people expected.

On Wednesday afternoon, Chris Low of ESPN reported that head coach Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M were “finalizing a deal” to hire controversial former Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Bobby Petrino as the team’s new offensive coordinator and play-caller.

“Jimbo Fisher is finalizing a deal to hire Bobby Petrino as @AggieFootball’s OC and Petrino will take over play-calling duties, sources tell ESPN. Petrino, one of the top offensive minds in football, was briefly OC at UNLV after spending last three seasons at Missouri State,” Lowe said in a Tweet.

It’s shocking news in the college football world, especially after Petrino was named the offensive coordinator of the UNLV Rebels less than a month ago. And people had plenty to say about it.

“Emphasis on “briefly” there @ClowESPN,” ESPN writer Wes Durham joked.

“Big time college football is about business, nothing else. And the business is winning, nothing else,” Carl Reed of 247 Sports said in a Tweet .

“I love this for the very reasons you hate this,” Josh Pate of CBS Sports said in a Tweet.

“NOT NOW JIMBO WE’RE DOING SOCCER MESS,” Ryan Nanni said in a Tweet referring to the Gregg Berhalter drama.

Jimbo Fisher has called offensive plays for Texas A&M up to this point, but we’ll see how this change works out of the Aggies.

