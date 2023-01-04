Jeni Bartiromo is a writer based in Los Angeles. She creates digital content for fashion, lifestyle, and F&B brands. She travels occasionally, cooks often and reads daily. This is the time of year when everyone buzzes about what will be trending in 2023, including those in real estate. Home buying, interest rates, and the “new normal” of remote work were some of the biggest stories of 2022. So like me, you’re probably wondering what the new year holds, which is why I reached out to real estate agents from all over the U.S. who are fantastic forecasters of future trends. Real estate agents see it all, from the latest designs in new construction and popular colors of wall paint, to the lifestyles needs of first-time homebuyers and drastic housing market fluctuations.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO