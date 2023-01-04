ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Digest

Comments / 1

Related
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Jo-Ann Fabric Will Close Stores in 2023: Here Are the Locations & Why Jo-Ann Isn’t Going Out of Business

Beloved craft supplies chain Jo-Ann Fabric is staying in business — though, once 2023 begins, it will also herald eight store closures across the United States, according to reports. The move coincides with other retailers making similar cuts, including Big Lots, Bed, Bath and Beyond, as well as potential cuts at retailers, including Kohl’s. In November, Jo-Ann was reported to close eight out of its 842 stores in the country — notably two locations in New Hampshire and West Virginia — beginning on Jan. 22, according to Best Life. The cause appears to partially stem from other arts and crafts retailers...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco is Getting Rid of Another Service

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
GOBankingRates

10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.  See: 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All CostsFind: 3 Easy Tips to Turn...
R.A. Heim

A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington

Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNET

Social Security 2023: When to Expect Your January Check

The second round of Social Security checks reflecting the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, arrive this week. Benefits are being increased by 8.7% this year, the biggest bump in more than 40 years, to help fight ongoing inflation. If you haven't received your Social Security check yet, don't panic. It's...
ValueWalk

Best Places To Live And Retire Now

Retirement is a time to enjoy and relax. But the question is where?. Some people look for a place close to their family and friends, while others want good weather year-round. And still, others want to live in an area with plenty of activities and entertainment. If you’re looking for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
moneytalksnews.com

5 Steps to Shop for the Best Car Insurance

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. When it comes down to it, shopping for car insurance can be one of the most important things you do all year. But finding the right policy can feel like a daunting task. Whether you’re buying your first car or...
Fortune

Is it bad to close a credit card? Yes, and here are 4 reasons why

Closing a credit card can decrease your credit score. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. When seeking to streamline your finances or rein in spending, you may be tempted to close a credit card or two. While this may seem like a helpful move, there are some pros and cons to consider.
Apartment Therapy

The 4 Home Trends We’ll See in 2023, as Predicted by Real Estate Pros

Jeni Bartiromo is a writer based in Los Angeles. She creates digital content for fashion, lifestyle, and F&B brands. She travels occasionally, cooks often and reads daily. This is the time of year when everyone buzzes about what will be trending in 2023, including those in real estate. Home buying, interest rates, and the “new normal” of remote work were some of the biggest stories of 2022. So like me, you’re probably wondering what the new year holds, which is why I reached out to real estate agents from all over the U.S. who are fantastic forecasters of future trends. Real estate agents see it all, from the latest designs in new construction and popular colors of wall paint, to the lifestyles needs of first-time homebuyers and drastic housing market fluctuations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
76K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy