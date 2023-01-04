Read full article on original website
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Jo-Ann Fabric Will Close Stores in 2023: Here Are the Locations & Why Jo-Ann Isn’t Going Out of Business
Beloved craft supplies chain Jo-Ann Fabric is staying in business — though, once 2023 begins, it will also herald eight store closures across the United States, according to reports. The move coincides with other retailers making similar cuts, including Big Lots, Bed, Bath and Beyond, as well as potential cuts at retailers, including Kohl’s. In November, Jo-Ann was reported to close eight out of its 842 stores in the country — notably two locations in New Hampshire and West Virginia — beginning on Jan. 22, according to Best Life. The cause appears to partially stem from other arts and crafts retailers...
Costco is Getting Rid of Another Service
Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023
Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year. See: 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All CostsFind: 3 Easy Tips to Turn...
Something big is happening in the U.S. housing market—here’s where 27 leading research firms think it’ll take home prices in 2023
Among the nation's 27 leading housing researchers, 23 expect U.S. home prices to fall further in 2023.
Here's how much money it takes to be considered middle class in 20 major U.S. cities
The middle class has been shrinking throughout the last five decades as more Americans have entered either the upper or lower income brackets, according to Pew Research Center. The latest data from 2021 shows the share of the population in the middle class continues to hover around 50%, around where...
A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington
Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Social Security 2023: When to Expect Your January Check
The second round of Social Security checks reflecting the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, arrive this week. Benefits are being increased by 8.7% this year, the biggest bump in more than 40 years, to help fight ongoing inflation. If you haven't received your Social Security check yet, don't panic. It's...
The next recession might hit the wealthy more — and a 'richcession' could be good news for low-wage workers
WSJ said a "richcession" could be on the way, as the wealthy get hit with layoffs and stock losses. Meanwhile, wages for poorer Americans are rising.
Best Places To Live And Retire Now
Retirement is a time to enjoy and relax. But the question is where?. Some people look for a place close to their family and friends, while others want good weather year-round. And still, others want to live in an area with plenty of activities and entertainment. If you’re looking for...
5 Steps to Shop for the Best Car Insurance
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. When it comes down to it, shopping for car insurance can be one of the most important things you do all year. But finding the right policy can feel like a daunting task. Whether you’re buying your first car or...
Is it bad to close a credit card? Yes, and here are 4 reasons why
Closing a credit card can decrease your credit score. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. When seeking to streamline your finances or rein in spending, you may be tempted to close a credit card or two. While this may seem like a helpful move, there are some pros and cons to consider.
Lowe's Or Home Depot: Which Store Has The Better Major Appliance Return Policy?
Buying a major appliance can be expensive, so you'll want to know a store's return policy in advance. Find out how Lowe's and Home Depot stack up.
No-penalty CD vs. savings account: Similarities, differences, and which is better for you
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. No-penalty CDs have a fixed interest rate...
3 Tips for Buying a Home in 2023’s Tough Market
Although the real estate market has cooled down a bit, there are still challenges buyers will face in 2023. Competition is expected to remain strong in desirable areas, and higher mortgage rates can...
My husband and I rent our second home to our son and his wife. Now we want him to own this house, but keep our 2.5% mortgage rate. How can we do that?
My husband and I bought a second home two years ago, for $160,000, with a 30-year mortgage at 2.5%. We bought it with the sole purpose of renting it out to our son and his new wife. They were recent college graduates, and just starting their careers. They’ve made this...
The 4 Home Trends We’ll See in 2023, as Predicted by Real Estate Pros
Jeni Bartiromo is a writer based in Los Angeles. She creates digital content for fashion, lifestyle, and F&B brands. She travels occasionally, cooks often and reads daily. This is the time of year when everyone buzzes about what will be trending in 2023, including those in real estate. Home buying, interest rates, and the “new normal” of remote work were some of the biggest stories of 2022. So like me, you’re probably wondering what the new year holds, which is why I reached out to real estate agents from all over the U.S. who are fantastic forecasters of future trends. Real estate agents see it all, from the latest designs in new construction and popular colors of wall paint, to the lifestyles needs of first-time homebuyers and drastic housing market fluctuations.
Here's where Invesco's global market strategist says to put your cash in 2023 and why stocks look poised to stage a rally
Happy Saturday, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. Today's newsletter features my conversation with Invesco's global market strategist, Brian Levitt. He broke down his predictions for the new year and where to put your cash as the Fed's policy approach begins to shift. After that, I've rounded up some of...
The Best Indoor Containers To Help Your Plants Thrive And Grow
The right container can make all the difference in the health of your plants. Learn about unique planter options that are as attractive as they are useful.
