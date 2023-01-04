WPIAL Spotlight Week 5

Kaden Orga – 2024 – Shaler Area High School - @kadenorga

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

- I feel my coaches and teammates would describe me as a hard worker and a player who loves to bring a lot of energy.

2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

- What makes me a good player in my opinion is that I’m quick and athletic. The strengthens to my game is my defense and ability to shoot the ball. I am shooting 50% from 3 point range.

3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

- Outside of sports I love to just go out with my friends.

4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

- My toughest class is Pre-Calculus

5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

- There are not any coaches I look up to but there are some players I look up to.

6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

- (1) Family (2) Health (3) School (4) Sports (5) Friends

7. Do you have any secret talent?

- I do not have any secret talents

8. What does your daily routine look like?

- Wake up – do all of the essentials – leave for school – go to practice – come home to eat – do some homework – Go to sleep – repeat

9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

- Pregame routine is always stretch and ball handle a little bit before the coaches come in. A superstition is I always tie my shoes twice.

10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

- Nardo Wick or Lil Baby

11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

- Franks Pizza and get the Buffalo Chicken pizza

12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

- Sidelines

13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

- I see myself having a family and doing something related to law.

14. Who is the most underrated player on your team?

- I would say Keegan Smetanka because he has one of the most deadly mid-range pull-ups in the whole WPIAL and he’s tough to guard in practice.

15. Who is the funniest player on your team?

- Brandon London is the funniest player on the team by far.

Emma Paul – 2024 – Armstrong High School - @emmapaul5_

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

- Resilient, confident, and coachable

2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

- My court vision, shooting ability, and calmness

3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

- Participating in clubs, hanging out with friends and reading

4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

- AP Calculus and Physics

5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

- A coach I look up to is my dad. He coached my school team since 3 rd grade and I believe that is why we are having success this year. He pushes me past my limits to make me a better player.

6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

- (1) Family (2) Education (3) Sports (4) Friends (5) Other interest

7. Do you have any secret talent?

- I can Juggle and solve a Rubix Cube

8. What does your daily routine look like?

- School – practice – schoolwork – sleep – repeat

9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

- My team listens to music on a speaker to get hype and I make a gameday tik tok with liv yancy

10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

- People in Paris by Jayz and Kanye West

11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

- Pizzeria in Ford City

12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

- Quaker Steak and Lube

13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

- In 10 years, I see myself with a well paying job and a stable family

14. Who is the most underrated player on your team?

- Sarai Weaver, she has good finishing ability and makes good decisions on the court.

15. Who is the funniest player on your team?

- Kali Allensworth or Mackenzie Flick. I can’t decide because they both get everyone laughing.

Amelia Mcmichael – 2025 – Butler High School - @ameliamcmae2

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

- They would describe me as driven, passionate and serious about the game.

2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

- Being a team player and the strength in my game is that I am very strong and quick.

3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

- I love to workout and lift weights so I can stay fit and strong

4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

- My grades are great in all of my classes but there are times where they can get difficult

5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

- There are 2 coaches Mark Maier and Jerry Markle. The reason why I look up to them is that they are both very dedicated and they always give me great advice. I especially look up to coach Markle because he always believes in me.

6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

- (1) Family (2) Grades (3) Basketball (4) Weightlifting (5) Friendships

7. Do you have any secret talent?

- NO secret talents

8. What does your daily routine look like?

- Wake up at 530am – Get ready for school – school business – practice after school – home to relax

9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

- Get stretched and mentally prepare to go out and give my all. I also help my teammates get ready for the game.

10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

- I love all kinds of music and will usually listen to anything.

11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

- Capri Restaurant in Natrona Heights

12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

- Lyndora Hotel in Butler

13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

- Pursing my medical career

14. Who is the most underrated player on your team?

- Hanna Aldridge because she is very tiny but mighty on the court.

15. Who is the funniest person on your team?

- Casey Clouse because she always makes the team laugh with the things she says and does.

Michael Pfeuffer – 2023 – Mt. Lebanon High School - @mikepfeuffer4

Questions and Answers

How would your coaches and teammates describe you? - As a leader and great teammate.

What makes you a good player? What are the strengths in your game? - I think versatility is my strength. I can impact winning in multiple ways and not just by scoring. I handle the ball and try and get everyone involved.

What are your hobbies or interests outside of sports? - Fantasy Football.

What is the toughest classes on your schedule this semester? - Honors Business Law

Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why? - My Dad was a high school coach for a long time so I would say him.

Rank the top five priorities currently in your life. - God, Family, School, Basketball, Friends,

Do you have any secret talent? - Corn hole

What does your daily routine look like? - School, practice, lift, dinner, bed, repeat

What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines? - I usually stretch out then listen to some music.

What is your favorite song or musician to listen to before games? - Lil baby or Drake for sure.

Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA? - Fioris definitely

Who has the best chicken wings in Western, PA? - Big Shot Bobs

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? - Graduated from college with a good job.

Who is the most underrated player on your team and why? - Brody Barber, kids a bucket.

Who is the funniest player on your team? - Nate Girod for sure.