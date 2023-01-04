WPIAL Spotlight Week 5
Kaden Orga – 2024 – Shaler Area High School - @kadenorga
1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?
- I feel my coaches and teammates would describe me as a hard worker and a player who loves to bring a lot of energy.
2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?
- What makes me a good player in my opinion is that I’m quick and athletic. The strengthens to my game is my defense and ability to shoot the ball. I am shooting 50% from 3 point range.
3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?
- Outside of sports I love to just go out with my friends.
4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?
- My toughest class is Pre-Calculus
5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?
- There are not any coaches I look up to but there are some players I look up to.
6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?
- (1) Family (2) Health (3) School (4) Sports (5) Friends
7. Do you have any secret talent?
- I do not have any secret talents
8. What does your daily routine look like?
- Wake up – do all of the essentials – leave for school – go to practice – come home to eat – do some homework – Go to sleep – repeat
9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?
- Pregame routine is always stretch and ball handle a little bit before the coaches come in. A superstition is I always tie my shoes twice.
10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?
- Nardo Wick or Lil Baby
11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?
- Franks Pizza and get the Buffalo Chicken pizza
12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?
- Sidelines
13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
- I see myself having a family and doing something related to law.
14. Who is the most underrated player on your team?
- I would say Keegan Smetanka because he has one of the most deadly mid-range pull-ups in the whole WPIAL and he’s tough to guard in practice.
15. Who is the funniest player on your team?
- Brandon London is the funniest player on the team by far.
Emma Paul – 2024 – Armstrong High School - @emmapaul5_
1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?
- Resilient, confident, and coachable
2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?
- My court vision, shooting ability, and calmness
3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?
- Participating in clubs, hanging out with friends and reading
4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?
- AP Calculus and Physics
5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?
- A coach I look up to is my dad. He coached my school team since 3 rd grade and I believe that is why we are having success this year. He pushes me past my limits to make me a better player.
6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?
- (1) Family (2) Education (3) Sports (4) Friends (5) Other interest
7. Do you have any secret talent?
- I can Juggle and solve a Rubix Cube
8. What does your daily routine look like?
- School – practice – schoolwork – sleep – repeat
9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?
- My team listens to music on a speaker to get hype and I make a gameday tik tok with liv yancy
10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?
- People in Paris by Jayz and Kanye West
11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?
- Pizzeria in Ford City
12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?
- Quaker Steak and Lube
13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
- In 10 years, I see myself with a well paying job and a stable family
14. Who is the most underrated player on your team?
- Sarai Weaver, she has good finishing ability and makes good decisions on the court.
15. Who is the funniest player on your team?
- Kali Allensworth or Mackenzie Flick. I can’t decide because they both get everyone laughing.
Amelia Mcmichael – 2025 – Butler High School - @ameliamcmae2
1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?
- They would describe me as driven, passionate and serious about the game.
2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?
- Being a team player and the strength in my game is that I am very strong and quick.
3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?
- I love to workout and lift weights so I can stay fit and strong
4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?
- My grades are great in all of my classes but there are times where they can get difficult
5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?
- There are 2 coaches Mark Maier and Jerry Markle. The reason why I look up to them is that they are both very dedicated and they always give me great advice. I especially look up to coach Markle because he always believes in me.
6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?
- (1) Family (2) Grades (3) Basketball (4) Weightlifting (5) Friendships
7. Do you have any secret talent?
- NO secret talents
8. What does your daily routine look like?
- Wake up at 530am – Get ready for school – school business – practice after school – home to relax
9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?
- Get stretched and mentally prepare to go out and give my all. I also help my teammates get ready for the game.
10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?
- I love all kinds of music and will usually listen to anything.
11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?
- Capri Restaurant in Natrona Heights
12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?
- Lyndora Hotel in Butler
13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
- Pursing my medical career
14. Who is the most underrated player on your team?
- Hanna Aldridge because she is very tiny but mighty on the court.
15. Who is the funniest person on your team?
- Casey Clouse because she always makes the team laugh with the things she says and does.
Michael Pfeuffer – 2023 – Mt. Lebanon High School - @mikepfeuffer4
Questions and Answers
How would your coaches and teammates describe you? - As a leader and great teammate.
What makes you a good player? What are the strengths in your game? - I think versatility is my strength. I can impact winning in multiple ways and not just by scoring. I handle the ball and try and get everyone involved.
What are your hobbies or interests outside of sports? - Fantasy Football.
What is the toughest classes on your schedule this semester? - Honors Business Law
Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why? - My Dad was a high school coach for a long time so I would say him.
Rank the top five priorities currently in your life. - God, Family, School, Basketball, Friends,
Do you have any secret talent? - Corn hole
What does your daily routine look like? - School, practice, lift, dinner, bed, repeat
What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines? - I usually stretch out then listen to some music.
What is your favorite song or musician to listen to before games? - Lil baby or Drake for sure.
Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA? - Fioris definitely
Who has the best chicken wings in Western, PA? - Big Shot Bobs
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? - Graduated from college with a good job.
Who is the most underrated player on your team and why? - Brody Barber, kids a bucket.
Who is the funniest player on your team? - Nate Girod for sure.
