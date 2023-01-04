ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WPIAL Spotlight Week 5

 3 days ago

Kaden Orga – 2024 – Shaler Area High School - @kadenorga

1.       How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

-          I feel my coaches and teammates would describe me as a hard worker and a player who loves to bring a lot of energy.

2.       What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

-          What makes me a good player in my opinion is that I’m quick and athletic. The strengthens to my game is my defense and ability to shoot the ball. I am shooting 50% from 3 point range.

3.       What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

-          Outside of sports I love to just go out with my friends.

4.       What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

-          My toughest class is Pre-Calculus

5.       Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

-          There are not any coaches I look up to but there are some players I look up to.

6.       Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

-          (1) Family (2) Health (3) School (4) Sports (5) Friends

7.       Do you have any secret talent?

-          I do not have any secret talents

8.       What does your daily routine look like?

-          Wake up – do all of the essentials – leave for school – go to practice – come home to eat – do some homework – Go to sleep – repeat

9.       What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

-          Pregame routine is always stretch and ball handle a little bit before the coaches come in. A superstition is I always tie my shoes twice.

10.    What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

-          Nardo Wick or Lil Baby

11.    Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

-          Franks Pizza and get the Buffalo Chicken pizza

12.    Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

-          Sidelines

13.    Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

-          I see myself having a family and doing something related to law.

14.    Who is the most underrated player on your team?

-          I would say Keegan Smetanka because he has one of the most deadly mid-range pull-ups in the whole WPIAL and he’s tough to guard in practice.

15.    Who is the funniest player on your team?

-          Brandon London is the funniest player on the team by far.

Emma Paul – 2024 – Armstrong High School - @emmapaul5_

1.       How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

-          Resilient, confident, and coachable

2.       What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

-          My court vision, shooting ability, and calmness

3.       What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

-          Participating in clubs, hanging out with friends and reading

4.       What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

-          AP Calculus and Physics

5.       Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

-          A coach I look up to is my dad. He coached my school team since 3 rd grade and I believe that is why we are having success this year. He pushes me past my limits to make me a better player.

6.       Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

-          (1) Family (2) Education (3) Sports (4) Friends (5) Other interest

7.       Do you have any secret talent?

-          I can Juggle and solve a Rubix Cube

8.       What does your daily routine look like?

-          School – practice – schoolwork – sleep – repeat

9.       What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

-          My team listens to music on a speaker to get hype and I make a gameday tik tok with liv yancy

10.    What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

-          People in Paris by Jayz and Kanye West

11.    Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

-          Pizzeria in Ford City

12.    Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

-          Quaker Steak and Lube

13.    Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

-          In 10 years, I see myself with a well paying job and a stable family

14.    Who is the most underrated player on your team?

-          Sarai Weaver, she has good finishing ability and makes good decisions on the court.

15.    Who is the funniest player on your team?

-          Kali Allensworth or Mackenzie Flick. I can’t decide because they both get everyone laughing.

Amelia Mcmichael – 2025 – Butler High School - @ameliamcmae2

1.       How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

-          They would describe me as driven, passionate and serious about the game.

2.       What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

-          Being a team player and the strength in my game is that I am very strong and quick.

3.       What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

-          I love to workout and lift weights so I can stay fit and strong

4.       What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

-          My grades are great in all of my classes but there are times where they can get difficult

5.       Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

-          There are 2 coaches Mark Maier and Jerry Markle. The reason why I look up to them is that they are both very dedicated and they always give me great advice. I especially look up to coach Markle because he always believes in me.

6.       Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

-          (1) Family (2) Grades (3) Basketball (4) Weightlifting (5) Friendships

7.       Do you have any secret talent?

-          NO secret talents

8.       What does your daily routine look like?

-          Wake up at 530am – Get ready for school – school business – practice after school – home to relax

9.       What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

-          Get stretched and mentally prepare to go out and give my all. I also help my teammates get ready for the game.

10.    What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

-          I love all kinds of music and will usually listen to anything.

11.    Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

-          Capri Restaurant in Natrona Heights

12.    Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

-          Lyndora Hotel in Butler

13.    Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

-          Pursing my medical career

14.    Who is the most underrated player on your team?

-          Hanna Aldridge because she is very tiny but mighty on the court.

15.    Who is the funniest person on your team?

-          Casey Clouse because she always makes the team laugh with the things she says and does.

Michael Pfeuffer – 2023 – Mt. Lebanon High School - @mikepfeuffer4

Questions and Answers

How would your coaches and teammates describe you? -          As a leader and great teammate.

What makes you a good player? What are the strengths in your game? -          I think versatility is my strength.  I can impact winning in multiple ways and not just by scoring.  I handle the ball and try and get everyone involved.

What are your hobbies or interests outside of sports?  -          Fantasy Football.

What is the toughest classes on your schedule this semester? -          Honors Business Law

Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?  -          My Dad was a high school coach for a long time so I would say him.

Rank the top five priorities currently in your life. -          God, Family, School, Basketball, Friends,

Do you have any secret talent?     -          Corn hole

What does your daily routine look like?    -          School, practice, lift, dinner, bed, repeat

What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?   -          I usually stretch out then listen to some music.

What is your favorite song or musician to listen to before games? -          Lil baby or Drake for sure.

Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA? -          Fioris definitely

Who has the best chicken wings in Western, PA? -          Big Shot Bobs

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? -          Graduated from college with a good job.

Who is the most underrated player on your team and why? -          Brody Barber, kids a bucket.

Who is the funniest player on your team? -          Nate Girod for sure.

