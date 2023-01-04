Four arrested in Saratoga County drug investigation; Suspects from Saratoga Springs, Wilton, sheriff says

PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Four people have been arrested, accused of involvement in drug sales in Saratoga County, Saratoga County Sheriff’s officials said.

Officials made the arrests last week, Dec. 29, and authorities recovered quantities of fentanyl, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and Xanax, officials said.

Charged were Shahid Smith, 41, and Dana M. Goossens, 31, both of Saratoga Springs, and Amie L. Buck, 40, and Tabatha J. Heitzmann, 42, both of Wilton, officials said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Smith is accused of selling and possessing crack cocaine, fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine throughout Saratoga County, officials said.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operations team executed a search warrant at 260 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, and 104 Holly Lane, Wilton and seized the same kinds of drugs Smith is accused of selling, officials said.

Smith faces two counts each of third-degree criminal possession and sale of a controlled substance, along with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, felonies.

Goossen, Buck and Heitzmann also face felony drug possession counts, officials said.

Each of the four was arraigned and ordered held on bail, officials said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

| Everything Saratoga Springs-Ballston Spa | Saratoga County | All Local News |

Categories: News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs