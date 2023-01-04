ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Four arrested in Saratoga County drug investigation; Suspects from Saratoga Springs, Wilton, sheriff says

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=137igi_0k3UaWIV00
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Four people have been arrested, accused of involvement in drug sales in Saratoga County, Saratoga County Sheriff’s officials said.

Officials made the arrests last week, Dec. 29, and authorities recovered quantities of fentanyl, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and Xanax, officials said.

Charged were Shahid Smith, 41, and Dana M. Goossens, 31, both of Saratoga Springs, and Amie L. Buck, 40, and Tabatha J. Heitzmann, 42, both of Wilton, officials said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Smith is accused of selling and possessing crack cocaine, fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine throughout Saratoga County, officials said.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operations team executed a search warrant at 260 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, and 104 Holly Lane, Wilton and seized the same kinds of drugs Smith is accused of selling, officials said.

Smith faces two counts each of third-degree criminal possession and sale of a controlled substance, along with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, felonies.

Goossen, Buck and Heitzmann also face felony drug possession counts, officials said.

Each of the four was arraigned and ordered held on bail, officials said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

| Everything Saratoga Springs-Ballston Spa | Saratoga County | All Local News |

Categories: News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Mohawk stabbing victim dies

MOHAWK, N.Y. – The victim from the Mohawk incident that occurred on Wednesday passed away Friday evening, according to State Police. LaPlante ,26, was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center just after emergency responders arrived at the apartment complex at 30 East Main Street around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, she was stabbed multiple times in the chest.
MOHAWK, NY
WNYT

Amsterdam woman arrested after multi-county police chase with infant

An Amsterdam woman was arrested, after a multi-county police chase with a baby in the car. It happened while deputies were investigating a complaint in Clifton Park, say investigators. Jessica Jordan, 32, was eventually stopped in Troy. When officers approached, she put her car in reverse, and hit a patrol...
AMSTERDAM, NY
101.5 WPDH

Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State

Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
ALBANY, NY
WKTV

Suspect in custody following Mohawk stabbing on East Main Street

MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. The suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal...
MOHAWK, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
255
Post
974K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy