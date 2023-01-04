Read full article on original website
Veteran stops in Charleston on 4k mile kayak & bike trek to raise funds for veterans
A veteran from New York is completing a 4,000-mile kayak and bike round-trip journey to raise awareness and funds for veterans suffering from PTSD. 22 veteran suicides each day is an alarming statistic. Army veteran Jimmy Thomas is addressing this issue through his 4,000-mile round-trip journey from Glenville, New York, to Key West, Florida, by kayak and back again by bicycle; he will be passing through Charleston on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Family travels from Ohio to watch 24 C-17 fly across Lowcountry
Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — 24 C-17 flew across the Lowcountry on Thursday morning for a mission generation exercise. The 437th wing has 41 C-17. Altogether, those planes value at around 9.2 billion dollars or 212 million per aircraft. Each C-17 can cruise 500 miles per hour at 28,000 feet.
I 26 East closed at Ashley Phosphate
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — According to the North Charleston Police Department, I-26 Eastbound at the 209-mile marker is closed. The closure is due to due to an overturned semi. Authorities are asking drivers to plan accordingly. Two lanes of traffic are now open but the exit ramp is...
Project Cool Breeze coat drive set for January 7
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On January 7, Project Cool Breeze's Hope for Homeless Coat Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is being hosted by State Representative Wendell Gilliard in partnership with the PCB Committee, Pastor Kevin Brown at Kingdom Vision Christian Center, Ms. Chardale Murray, Cumulus radio and Palmetto Goodwill will host a coat drive.
Lowcountry high schoolers celebrate graduation after transferring to innovative academy
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — High school students from the Lowcountry Acceleration Academy are graduating Friday, Jan. 6. The Lowcountry Acceleration Academy helps students regain lost ground due to the Covid-19 pandemic, offering an individualized course of study to Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley County students. Students can do coursework individually, taking advantage of intensive one-on-one coaching on the academy campus and via Zoom and phone tutoring sessions.
City of North Charleston to vote on redevelopment plan for former navy base
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Come Monday, the City of North Charleston may be one step closer to completing redevelopment of its former navy base. Much of the former navy base sits undeveloped, but North Charleston hopes it's on its way to adding new construction. The city is hoping...
Charleston police searching for missing teen from Johns Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile. Zion Chamorro-Lopez, 16, was last seen by his family on Wednesday at their Johns Island home at around noon, according to CPD. At the time, he was wearing a black shirt and black pants. Anyone...
More than 20 C-17 aircraft fly over Ravenel Bridge Thursday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Be sure to wave hello to ABC News 4's Trooper Bob, who will be flying in Thursday morning's C-17 formation over the Ravenel Bridge. About 24 C-17 Globemaster III aircraft will fly over the bridge heading north at 11 a.m. We'll have a livestream of...
Colleton Councilman Gene Whetsell passes away after illness
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beloved Colleton County Councilman and one of the original Fire-Rescue Commissioners and Vice Chairman, Gene Whetsell, passed away Thursday night. Whetsell died in his home from a long-time illness. Colleton County Councilman Phillip Taylor's statement reads:. "There is no question that the late Mr....
TRAVEL ALERT: Crash with injuries at Cane Bay High School
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — A van crashed on the side of the road on US-176 at Cane Bay High School Friday morning. The crash was reported with injuries. Drivers are asked to be cautious traveling in the area.
Former Mount Pleasant Councilwoman Thomasena Stokes-Marshall passes
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Mount Pleasant Councilwoman Thomasena Stokes-Marshall passed away on Saturday, according to The African American Historic Settlement Commission. Marshall was on the Mount Pleasant City Council and became the first African American to serve on the council starting in 1998. The Mount Pleasant native...
The purr-fect opening day: Cat at Summerville's new cat café finds a new home
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A new hotspot in Summerville is brewing up the Purr-fect blend of drinks, food and four-legged companions. We're talking about the newest cat café in the Lowcountry. It's called Mews + Brews Cat Café, located on Central Avenue near Knightsville. Owner Cait Cox...
From student to maestro: Acclaimed conductor returns home for special performances
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — From student to maestro. A special guest conductor for the Charleston Symphony Orchestra is returning to his roots for limited performances this week. As he takes the stage, Jonathon Heyward is inspiring a new generation of musicians. “All my musical life began here,” he says....
Berkeley County receives $370k from National Opioid Settlement
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County has received $368,557 as part of a $26 billion National Opioid Settlement. The funds will be distributed to state and political subdivisions. The state has set up the SC Opioid Recovery Fund to distribute its settlement share of more than $360 million.
Shem Creek Boat Landing to close for repairs on Monday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Shem Creek Boat Landing is closing on Monday to undergo scheduled repairs and improvements, according to the Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission (CCPRC). An exact date for the landing's reopening has not been determined. Work is expected to continue through the early...
Disability advocate calls for change after fatal pedestrian crash on East Bay Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Navigating busy streets and sidewalks in Charleston is a risk people with disabilities are often forced to take. But after a woman in a wheelchair was hit and killed in downtown Charleston, disability advocates are calling for change. Charleston Police Department says 58-year-old Karen Simmons...
New cat café Mews + Brews to open Friday in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Cat lovers, it's time to get excited. Summerville's first-ever cat café opens on Friday!. Mews + Brews, located at 1707 Central Avenue, will feature furry friends from Dorchester Paws who are available for adoption. The café's inaugural class features seven cats: Skeedaddle, 5, Michigan,...
NCPD and activists work together to decrease gun violence in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — To serve and protect that's the goal of the North Charleston Police as they continue to remove unlawfully carried guns from the city. "Pretty much anything and everything we do on the streets gives us an opportunity to bring those firearms in," says Sgt. Jeremy Ledford, a Patrol Sgt. for NCPD.
Gadsden Creek and SCLEP file an appeal against court's decision to side with WestEdge
For more than a year, there have been debates on how to handle development on Gadsden Creek. On December 5th, a court ruled West Edge could fill the creek. Now advocates for the waterway and the South Carolina Environmental Law Project say they will not back down. "We really reject...
Summerville vs Goose Creek | High School Hoops
Summerville High School and Goose Creek High School will face off Friday. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. Watch the game in the live player above or click here if viewing on a mobile device. You can tune into the action on air on My...
