Charleston, SC

Veteran stops in Charleston on 4k mile kayak & bike trek to raise funds for veterans

A veteran from New York is completing a 4,000-mile kayak and bike round-trip journey to raise awareness and funds for veterans suffering from PTSD. 22 veteran suicides each day is an alarming statistic. Army veteran Jimmy Thomas is addressing this issue through his 4,000-mile round-trip journey from Glenville, New York, to Key West, Florida, by kayak and back again by bicycle; he will be passing through Charleston on Saturday, Jan. 7.
CHARLESTON, SC
Family travels from Ohio to watch 24 C-17 fly across Lowcountry

Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — 24 C-17 flew across the Lowcountry on Thursday morning for a mission generation exercise. The 437th wing has 41 C-17. Altogether, those planes value at around 9.2 billion dollars or 212 million per aircraft. Each C-17 can cruise 500 miles per hour at 28,000 feet.
CHARLESTON, SC
I 26 East closed at Ashley Phosphate

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — According to the North Charleston Police Department, I-26 Eastbound at the 209-mile marker is closed. The closure is due to due to an overturned semi. Authorities are asking drivers to plan accordingly. Two lanes of traffic are now open but the exit ramp is...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Project Cool Breeze coat drive set for January 7

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On January 7, Project Cool Breeze's Hope for Homeless Coat Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is being hosted by State Representative Wendell Gilliard in partnership with the PCB Committee, Pastor Kevin Brown at Kingdom Vision Christian Center, Ms. Chardale Murray, Cumulus radio and Palmetto Goodwill will host a coat drive.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Lowcountry high schoolers celebrate graduation after transferring to innovative academy

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — High school students from the Lowcountry Acceleration Academy are graduating Friday, Jan. 6. The Lowcountry Acceleration Academy helps students regain lost ground due to the Covid-19 pandemic, offering an individualized course of study to Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley County students. Students can do coursework individually, taking advantage of intensive one-on-one coaching on the academy campus and via Zoom and phone tutoring sessions.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston police searching for missing teen from Johns Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile. Zion Chamorro-Lopez, 16, was last seen by his family on Wednesday at their Johns Island home at around noon, according to CPD. At the time, he was wearing a black shirt and black pants. Anyone...
CHARLESTON, SC
Colleton Councilman Gene Whetsell passes away after illness

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beloved Colleton County Councilman and one of the original Fire-Rescue Commissioners and Vice Chairman, Gene Whetsell, passed away Thursday night. Whetsell died in his home from a long-time illness. Colleton County Councilman Phillip Taylor's statement reads:. "There is no question that the late Mr....
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Former Mount Pleasant Councilwoman Thomasena Stokes-Marshall passes

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Mount Pleasant Councilwoman Thomasena Stokes-Marshall passed away on Saturday, according to The African American Historic Settlement Commission. Marshall was on the Mount Pleasant City Council and became the first African American to serve on the council starting in 1998. The Mount Pleasant native...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Berkeley County receives $370k from National Opioid Settlement

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County has received $368,557 as part of a $26 billion National Opioid Settlement. The funds will be distributed to state and political subdivisions. The state has set up the SC Opioid Recovery Fund to distribute its settlement share of more than $360 million.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Shem Creek Boat Landing to close for repairs on Monday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Shem Creek Boat Landing is closing on Monday to undergo scheduled repairs and improvements, according to the Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission (CCPRC). An exact date for the landing's reopening has not been determined. Work is expected to continue through the early...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
New cat café Mews + Brews to open Friday in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Cat lovers, it's time to get excited. Summerville's first-ever cat café opens on Friday!. Mews + Brews, located at 1707 Central Avenue, will feature furry friends from Dorchester Paws who are available for adoption. The café's inaugural class features seven cats: Skeedaddle, 5, Michigan,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Summerville vs Goose Creek | High School Hoops

Summerville High School and Goose Creek High School will face off Friday. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. Watch the game in the live player above or click here if viewing on a mobile device. You can tune into the action on air on My...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

