ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coolidge, TX

Comments / 3

Related
KCEN

Mugshots released of suspects in Waco's first 2023 murder investigation

WACO, Texas — The mugshots of two suspects believed to be involved in Waco's first murder investigation of 2023 were released on Saturday. On Friday, the Waco Police Department arrested 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens for their alleged role in 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox's murder. A...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Body found in Waco identified as missing person by police

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has stated that a body found on Jan. 6, 2023 has been identified. According to Waco PD, the body was identified by people they suspect to be involved in the case as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. The department stated that a positive identification...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Body discovered off I-35 becomes Waco’s first murder of 2023

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Waco Police officers have arrested three teenagers in connection with a body discovered Friday morning in a ravine near Interstate 35 and Baylor University. Police say 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens identified the body as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. Investigators say...
WACO, TX
KTRE

Central Texas homeowner shoots home intruder, sheriff says

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - William Strauser, of Valley Mills, was booked into the Bosque County Jail on charges of attempted burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass after Strauser was shot by a local homeowner, Sheriff Trace Hendricks said. At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 3, Bosque...
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Drugs, weapons found in vehicle in Woodway, driver passed out

Woodway, Tx (FOX44) – A 19-year-old Hewitt man was taken first to the hospital, then to the McLennan County Jail after being found unresponsive in a pickup with guns and various drugs on a Woodway residential street Wednesday. Ty Douglas Allen remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday on...
WOODWAY, TX
KLTV

Dallas man gets 50-year sentence for shooting Kemp police officer

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man has pleaded guilty to attempting to commit capital murder. Arturo Lagunas on Wednesday plead guilty to the 2020 shooting of Sgt. Mitzi Storey of the Kemp Police Department. Lagunas’ attorney sought a sentence of less than 50 years. However, state law has a minimum cap of 50 years in cases of capital murder.
DALLAS, TX
News Channel 25

Teens shot missing Waco man to death, dumped body near Baylor: Police

WACO, Texas —Two teens have been arrested for murder after authorities discovered human remains near Baylor's campus Friday morning, which police have identified as a missing Waco man last seen a week ago. James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are accused of shooting 59-year-old David Wilcox...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Temple police looking for teenager last seen on New Year’s Eve

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers are attempting to locate 17-year-old Iliana Reynoso. The girl was last seen on New Year’s Eve, police said. She is 5′3″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Police said the girl recently dyed her hair blue and has tattoos on her...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Police in Temple looking for suspects in aggravated burglary

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives are asking the public for help identifying and locating three suspects who they believe committed an aggravated robbery at a Temple residence on Dec. 12, 2022. Police did not provide much information, but shared four photos in a Facebook post, showing the men in black...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

32-year sentence assessed in murder of a Temple woman

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said a 28-year-old Bastrop man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for the February 2020 murder of a Temple woman. Luke Matthew Cuellar remained in the Bell County Jail since his arrest in March 2020. He was...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Temple woman dead in Belton crash

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Salvation Army Receives Large Donation

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Waco Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign aims for a certain money goal each year. They found themselves short $50,000 after the holidays but an anonymous donation today quickly closed that gap. For the past three years, the Salvation Army has seen highs and...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy