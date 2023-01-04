Read full article on original website
Mugshots released of suspects in Waco's first 2023 murder investigation
WACO, Texas — The mugshots of two suspects believed to be involved in Waco's first murder investigation of 2023 were released on Saturday. On Friday, the Waco Police Department arrested 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens for their alleged role in 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox's murder. A...
Body found in Waco identified as missing person by police
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has stated that a body found on Jan. 6, 2023 has been identified. According to Waco PD, the body was identified by people they suspect to be involved in the case as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. The department stated that a positive identification...
Body discovered off I-35 becomes Waco’s first murder of 2023
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Waco Police officers have arrested three teenagers in connection with a body discovered Friday morning in a ravine near Interstate 35 and Baylor University. Police say 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens identified the body as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. Investigators say...
Central Texas homeowner shoots home intruder, sheriff says
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - William Strauser, of Valley Mills, was booked into the Bosque County Jail on charges of attempted burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass after Strauser was shot by a local homeowner, Sheriff Trace Hendricks said. At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 3, Bosque...
Drugs, weapons found in vehicle in Woodway, driver passed out
Woodway, Tx (FOX44) – A 19-year-old Hewitt man was taken first to the hospital, then to the McLennan County Jail after being found unresponsive in a pickup with guns and various drugs on a Woodway residential street Wednesday. Ty Douglas Allen remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday on...
Murder or Self-Defense? Killeen man accused of shooting police officer
KILLEEN, Texas — Marvin Guy, a Bell county resident, has spent the last eight years in the county jail on a $4 million bond, waiting for his day in court. He's accused of shooting Det. Charles D. Dinwiddie, the SWAT leader who directed the raid on Guy’s apartment in 2014.
Dallas man gets 50-year sentence for shooting Kemp police officer
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man has pleaded guilty to attempting to commit capital murder. Arturo Lagunas on Wednesday plead guilty to the 2020 shooting of Sgt. Mitzi Storey of the Kemp Police Department. Lagunas’ attorney sought a sentence of less than 50 years. However, state law has a minimum cap of 50 years in cases of capital murder.
Teens shot missing Waco man to death, dumped body near Baylor: Police
WACO, Texas —Two teens have been arrested for murder after authorities discovered human remains near Baylor's campus Friday morning, which police have identified as a missing Waco man last seen a week ago. James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are accused of shooting 59-year-old David Wilcox...
Temple police looking for teenager last seen on New Year’s Eve
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers are attempting to locate 17-year-old Iliana Reynoso. The girl was last seen on New Year’s Eve, police said. She is 5′3″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Police said the girl recently dyed her hair blue and has tattoos on her...
Police in Temple looking for suspects in aggravated burglary
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives are asking the public for help identifying and locating three suspects who they believe committed an aggravated robbery at a Temple residence on Dec. 12, 2022. Police did not provide much information, but shared four photos in a Facebook post, showing the men in black...
32-year sentence assessed in murder of a Temple woman
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said a 28-year-old Bastrop man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for the February 2020 murder of a Temple woman. Luke Matthew Cuellar remained in the Bell County Jail since his arrest in March 2020. He was...
Molina brothers indicted in 2019 murder case
Murder cases that a grand jury declined to indict in 2019, have now been indicted and the two men accused are in jail.
Temple woman dead in Belton crash
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
New McLennan County District Attorney faces thousands of backlogged cases
McLennan County's new criminal district attorney, Josh Tetens, took office this week and is beginning to tackle a large number of backlogged cases.
Waco Salvation Army Receives Large Donation
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Waco Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign aims for a certain money goal each year. They found themselves short $50,000 after the holidays but an anonymous donation today quickly closed that gap. For the past three years, the Salvation Army has seen highs and...
Central Texas family completes pandemic project of building an elaborate treehouse
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family has finally completed a two-a-half-year-long project of building a multi-towered, decked out treehouse from scratch after they decided to build it during the onset of the pandemic. The project started when the Hetland family was shut inside during the onset of the pandemic....
Famous stunt drivers make their way to Temple for Nitro
Nitro Extreme will be in the Temple Mall parking lot through Sunday. There will be performances twice a day.
G.W. Carver Middle School on track to reopen this fall: Waco ISD
After a fire destroyed the school in the summer of 2021, G.W. Carver Middle School is on track to open to students this fall, according to Waco ISD.
Owner of Crawford construction company addresses complaints of unfinished work
CRAWFORD, Texas — Numerous Clayton Construction clients have raised their concerns about unfinished work after signing contracts and paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for projects to be completed at their homes. One Clayton Construction client, Carol Shaw, says the company started building her family a house about a...
Water restored in Temple after outage stretches over 24 hours
Water services have been restored for homes and businesses in Temple after crushed underground piping caused an outage lasting nearly 28 hours.
