ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Evidence uncovered against earlier suspected Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have issued an update regarding an early morning New Year’s Day shooting in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. “Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense.
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Prison sentence in multi-million drug trafficking case

LYNCHBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man who used to live in Lynchburg has been sentenced to prison on multiple drug charges. According to a release, 45-year-old Jermel Lawrence Storey, who most recently lived in Charlotte, North Carolina, was sentenced to 27.5 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in July...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WBTM

Bassett Man Arrested After Breaking In and Attacking a Woman

A Bassett man has been arrested after breaking in and attacking a woman that he was in a relationship with. On Wednesday the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at 755 Stultz Rd., Apt. 303, Martinsville, Virginia. Upon arrival, the victim came to the door and spoke...
BASSETT, VA
altavistajournal.com

Woman running from law caught by Altavista Police

A woman that was on the run in Campbell County is now in custody after an incident on Monday morning. Officer J. L. Williams, Jr., Altavista Police Department, was in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect, Crystal Meyers Torrence, 40, and arrested her on Route 29 near English Tavern. Williams says he tried to make a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle when a pursuit began. The chase ended on Wards Road near Davis Fruit Stand.
ALTAVISTA, VA
WBTV

CMPD searching for missing Virginia man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for man last seen three days ago. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking around 4:23 p.m. June 3 along the 2300 block of Tipton Drive. McLaughlin is from Danville, Virginia and might request help getting back home, officers said. Police also...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WDBJ7.com

Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg Thursday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say they received a call at 9:53 p.m. prompting them to respond to the 1800 block of Broadway Street for reports of shots fired in the area.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Vehicle fire on Karnes Road in Bedford: Firefighters

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department said they responded to a vehicle fire threatening a home in Bedford on Friday. This incident happened at the 1600 block of Karnes Road. Due to the large plum of smoke seen from several miles away from the incident and the...
BEDFORD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy