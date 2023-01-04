Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Evidence uncovered against earlier suspected Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have issued an update regarding an early morning New Year’s Day shooting in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. “Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense.
WSET
Danville Police seize pounds of weed, cocaine and guns after crime reduction partnership
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville authorities announced the results of a month-long partnership between the Danville Police Dept. and Virginia State Police as part of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Operation Bold Blue Line initiative. Launched in October 2022, the operation aims to reduce homicides, shootings and violent crimes in designated...
WSET
Police searching for 2 suspects after a theft occurred at 7 Hills Car Wash: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is searching for two suspects after a theft occurred at the 7 Hills Car Wash earlier this week. On Monday just after 10 p.m., officers arrived at the 7 Hills Car Wash located at 1501 5th Street in reference to a property damage call for service, LPD said.
WSET
'Loss of senses:' Bedford Police look for missing truck, wanted man in separate incidents
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Nearly a week into the new year and the Bedford Police Department is experiencing an increase in crimes in the area. On Thursday, BPD shared a message expressing just that, along with a plea to find a stolen truck. "People, people, people. Has the new...
Augusta Free Press
Massive Virginia cocaine operation dismantled, ringleader sentenced to 27.5 years
A narcotics supply chain was officially shut down this week in Central Virginia when a former Lynchburg resident and the ringleader of the operation was sentenced to 27.5 years in federal prison. Jermel Lawrence Storey, 45, who most recently resided in Charlotte, N.C., pled guilty in July to conspiring to...
WSET
Man sentenced to 27.5 years for distributing millions worth of cocaine into Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A former resident of Lynchburg, Jermel Storey, has been sentenced to 27.5 years in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed more than 150 kilograms of cocaine, worth over $4.5 million, into the Lynchburg area. Storey, 45, who most recently...
Roanoke Rapids police searching for suspects after armed robbery, attempted carjacking
Roanoke Rapids police are searching for two armed robbery suspects who also attempted to carjack a vehicle.
cbs17
Armed and dangerous Roxboro suspect found after hours-long search, lockdowns: sheriff
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — For much of the day Thursday, a man with facial tattoos who was considered armed and dangerous was on the loose, according to the Person County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies with the sheriff’s office were working throughout the morning and afternoon to locate the man...
WSET
Halifax Co. man goes on crime spree across the Southside, arrested in NC: Police
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man from Halifax County is in custody following a crime spree on the Southside, the South Boston Police Department shared on Friday. The department said 27-year-old Allen Leon Brandon was apprehended in Person County, North Carolina by the Person County Sheriff's Office. Brandon...
cbs19news
Prison sentence in multi-million drug trafficking case
LYNCHBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man who used to live in Lynchburg has been sentenced to prison on multiple drug charges. According to a release, 45-year-old Jermel Lawrence Storey, who most recently lived in Charlotte, North Carolina, was sentenced to 27.5 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in July...
WSLS
Halifax County man arrested after stealing two pickups, an ATV, police say
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A Halifax County man has been arrested after a slew of crimes that started in Southside and spread into North Carolina, according to the South Boston Police Department. Authorities said that Allen Brandon, 27, of Halifax County was arrested on Thursday in Person County, North...
Man arrested in connection with multiple thefts, crash in Person County
The Person County Sheriff's Office said it has arrested a man wanted in connection with multiple stolen vehicles and guns.
WBTM
Bassett Man Arrested After Breaking In and Attacking a Woman
A Bassett man has been arrested after breaking in and attacking a woman that he was in a relationship with. On Wednesday the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at 755 Stultz Rd., Apt. 303, Martinsville, Virginia. Upon arrival, the victim came to the door and spoke...
altavistajournal.com
Woman running from law caught by Altavista Police
A woman that was on the run in Campbell County is now in custody after an incident on Monday morning. Officer J. L. Williams, Jr., Altavista Police Department, was in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect, Crystal Meyers Torrence, 40, and arrested her on Route 29 near English Tavern. Williams says he tried to make a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle when a pursuit began. The chase ended on Wards Road near Davis Fruit Stand.
WSET
Pittsylvania County school officials and law enforcement trains for reunification
CHATHAM, Va. (WSET) — Some school leaders and law enforcement on the Southside came together for a critical lesson. The "I Love U Guys" Foundation led a reunification training at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Chatham. According to the foundation, about a hundred school officials and law enforcement...
WSLS
Man shot several times outside of his Lynchburg home, police say
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was shot outside of a Lynchburg home on Thursday night, according to police. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Broadway Street just before 10 p.m. The man was standing outside of his home when he was shot and was treated...
WBTV
CMPD searching for missing Virginia man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for man last seen three days ago. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking around 4:23 p.m. June 3 along the 2300 block of Tipton Drive. McLaughlin is from Danville, Virginia and might request help getting back home, officers said. Police also...
Suspect shot by officer in Henderson, investigation underway
A Henderson police officer is under investigation after shooting a suspect in the abdomen.
WDBJ7.com
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg Thursday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say they received a call at 9:53 p.m. prompting them to respond to the 1800 block of Broadway Street for reports of shots fired in the area.
WSET
Vehicle fire on Karnes Road in Bedford: Firefighters
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department said they responded to a vehicle fire threatening a home in Bedford on Friday. This incident happened at the 1600 block of Karnes Road. Due to the large plum of smoke seen from several miles away from the incident and the...
