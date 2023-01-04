A woman that was on the run in Campbell County is now in custody after an incident on Monday morning. Officer J. L. Williams, Jr., Altavista Police Department, was in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect, Crystal Meyers Torrence, 40, and arrested her on Route 29 near English Tavern. Williams says he tried to make a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle when a pursuit began. The chase ended on Wards Road near Davis Fruit Stand.

ALTAVISTA, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO