Highway 1 closure moved to south of Ragged Point

UPDATE (6:54 p.m.) - The southern limit of the Highway 1 closure has been extended south to the parking lot at the elephant seal viewing area, approximately four miles north of San Simeon.

According to Caltrans, this is because of flowing water in the roadway south of Ragged Point.

___

UPDATE (4:44 p.m.) - Highway 1 is closed again in both directions from Ragged Point to Fullers Point along the Big Sur coastline.

The closure went into effect after 4 p.m. on Wednesday and there is no estimated time for reopening.

___

(12:09 p.m.) - Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast is expected to close again Wednesday.

The highway was open as of 11 a.m., but Caltrans said the closure could take place as early as 2 p.m.

Caltrans did not provide an exact location of the closure.

The highway reopened Tuesday following a three-day closure from Ragged Point to just south of Big Sur following cleanup of rockslides.

Caltrans says maintenance crews are patrolling the road ahead of the atmospheric river event expected for California and the Central Coast.

