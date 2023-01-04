ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Great Smoky Mountains National Park Ranger Has to Ward Off ‘Tourons’ from Elk Herd

By Jon D. B.
 3 days ago
A bull Tule Elk watches over his part of the herd at the Wind Wolves Preserve. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times ).

“We arrived at Great Smoky Mountains National Park and within 15 minutes witnessed a touron (tourist + moron) incident,” captions Lucas Wiseman of his point-proving footage.

Ah, our great national parks: stewards of beauty, conservators of nature, and magnet to tourons. No matter how many times we experience the touron phenomenon in person or watch it in footage, it will remain shocking. And this latest example, courtesy of Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GRSM) visitor Wiseman, reminds us of the constant work park rangers put in to keep visitors safe.

“Hello? You’re way too close to the elk! You need to give them fifty yards,” shouts the GRSM ranger in Wiseman’s footage in an attempt to push crowding visitors back before an elk charges them. “If you don’t know what that looks like, hold your thumb up. When you can cover the entire elk with your thumb, you’re far enough away,” the ranger teaches on the fly.

His tone is urgent and forceful, sure, but every park ranger knows how dangerous an unfamiliarity with wild places, let alone national park regulations, can be. Giving wildlife the proper space to live and breath not only keeps wildlife wild, but keeps visitors safe and breathing themselves, too.

If you haven’t seen footage of an elk charging, trampling, or goring a person, it certainly puts park regulations into perspective. Some visitors, like these Yellowstone National Park tourons, get lucky. Others don’t, and end up in the hospital or worse.

Nature is brutal. And while no one really likes being told what to do, abiding by Great Smoky Mountains National Park regulations can and does save lives.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Regulations are Strictly Enforced

While rare, injuries and fatalities from wildlife occur in the Smokies every single year. As the park cites:

Wild animals are dangerous and unpredictable. Do not approach them or allow them to approach you!

GRSM

The best way to keep yourself (and wildlife) safe is to abide by the National Park Service’s rules. Great Smoky Mountains, in particular, enforces the 50 yards rule as the park ranger cites above:

Willfully approaching within 50 yards (150 feet), or any distance that disturbs or displaces wildlife is illegal in the park. Violation of this federal regulation can result in fines and arrest. Use binoculars, telephoto lens, or a spotting scope to view the animals.

GRSM

The safest way to view wildlife in a national park will always be from your vehicle, too. And with anywhere from 14-16 million people visiting Great Smoky Mountains National Park every year, it really is up to us to keep ourselves safe. There’ll never be enough rangers to keep an eye on every person traveling through the park.

For more on wildlife safety in GRSM, see our National Parks Journal: How to Be BearWise with Great Smoky Mountains’ Lead Wildlife Biologist next.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

