WAVY News 10

Fire damages home on Jackson Road in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person suffered possible smoke inhalation in a residential structure fire in the 3400 block of Jackson Road in Suffolk Friday evening. Suffolk Fire & Rescue said Emergency Communications was contacted at 10:11 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 10:20 p.m., with Engine 2 finding light smoke showing from the front door of the home.
