Drivers in Virginia Beach will encounter a new traffic pattern shift on part of Laskin Road
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Stay alert if you regularly drive around the Hilltop area in Virginia Beach. Work crews are about to shift traffic on Laskin Road near the Linkhorn Bay Bridge. “I am looking forward to this getting repaired, it is inconvenient right now,” said Randy Goodman, a...
WAVY News 10
Fire damages home on Jackson Road in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person suffered possible smoke inhalation in a residential structure fire in the 3400 block of Jackson Road in Suffolk Friday evening. Suffolk Fire & Rescue said Emergency Communications was contacted at 10:11 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 10:20 p.m., with Engine 2 finding light smoke showing from the front door of the home.
Boiling water notice in effect until at least Jan. 9 following utility construction damage in VB
According to a press release, contractor work in the area of Princess Anne Road and S Independence Blvd. resulted in damage to a water valve.
Two Killed In Virginia Plane Crash That Sparked Three-Alarm Brush Fire (DEVELOPING)
Two people were killed in a plane crash on Saturday afternoon in Suffolk, according to Virginia State Police.Shortly before 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, officials say that a small passenger plane crash landed in the 3900 block of California Road and was fully engulfed in flames, leading to a tre…
3 displaced, dog dies after vehicle crashes into house in Chesapeake
According to police, officers responded to reports of a vehicle that has crashed into a house around 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Bowden Ave.
Boil water notice issued for Princess Anne Road area, after water main break
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A water main issue in Virginia Beach caused some problems for some hospitals and schools on Friday. Lina Tworek with Virginia Beach Public Utilities said independent contractors were working on water lines between Princess Anne and South Independence when a valve broke. The city tried...
Driver hospitalized after overnight crash in Suffolk
Police say one person was sent to a local hospital following an overnight crash in Suffolk.
3-vehicle crash on Route 17 in York results in fatality
Virginia State Police say a multi-vehicle crash on Route 17 and Fort Eustis Boulevard Friday morning resulted in a fatality.
Man severely injured in crash between Chesapeake Police vehicle and van
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One man was seriously injured, and a woman and Chesapeake Police officer were also hurt Saturday morning when the officer's vehicle collided with a van while responding to an emergency call. According to a spokesperson, this happened at around 10:30 a.m. The officer was on their...
Injuries reported following 5-vehicle crash on N Chesapeake Expressway
The North Chesapeake Expressway was temporarily closed following a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Suffolk
Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train in Suffolk late Thursday evening.
Water main break causing issues at Landstown schools
Virginia Beach City Public Schools will be dismissing early from Landstown Elementary and Landstown Middle School.
Boil advisory issued for portion of Virginia Beach; schools, hospital impacted
A boil advisory is in place for a major portion of Virginia Beach Friday night, the city said. The impacted portion of the city is in the Princess Anne Road area.
No injuries after mobile home fire on News Rd in James City County
Officials say there were no injuries reported following a mobile home fire in James City County early Thursday morning.
Police vehicle and van collide, leaving 3 injured: Chesapeake police
The crash occurred at the intersection of Great Bridge Boulevard and the Dominion Bridge ramp, police are currently investigating
Two NC men dead in fatal Suffolk plane crash: Police
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the deadly plane crash in Suffolk involving a Piper PA-28. Two North Carolina men died in the crash Saturday afternoon.
2 injured after vehicle strikes pole on Hopeton Rd in Accomack
Two people were taken to a hospital after a car struck a pole in Accomack late Thursday evening.
Injuries confirmed after HRT bus, tractor-trailer collide at Newport News intersection
Emergency personnel are currently on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer and an HRT bus that had run off the road in Newport News.
No injuries reported following school bus crash in Virginia Beach
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 4:23 p.m. at the intersection of General Booth Blvd. and Nimmo Parkway.
Items stolen from Virginia stores resold through Hampton Roads business
Re-selling goods online stolen from Hampton Roads stores for nearly three years. It's what federal court documents detail with three people behind an operation based in Portsmouth.
