Dynabook unveils new Portégé X40-K and Tecra A40-K models for government agencies

What you need to know

Dynabook just announced that two models of its laptops meet Trade Agreements Act compliance requirements.

The 14-inch Portégé X40-K and 14-inch Tecra A40-K are the first TAA compliant laptops from Dynabook.

By meeting the requirements, the laptops have the needed security features to be purchased for government contracts and used by federal agencies.

At CES 2023, Dynabook announced that two of its laptops now meet Trade Agreements Act compliance requirements for federal contracts. The laptops use IPv6 protocol for handling IP traffic and have a lengthy list of security features.

Dynabook's announcement doesn't unveil any brand-new laptops. Instead, it details how versions of the recently announced 14-inch Portégé X40-K and 14-inch Tecra A40-K are now TAA compliant.

The laptops have a bevy of security features, including the following highlighted by Dynabook:

CPUs that support hardware-rooted trust and hardware security test interface (HSTI)

CPU Virtualization Extensions with Second Level Address Translation (SLAT) support

CPU Input/Output Memory Management Unit (IOMMU)

TPM 2.0 - FIPS 140-2 compliant and TCG certified

Smart Card (CAC) reader - FIPS 201/ISO 7816 compliant

Tamper-resistance UEFI (v2.6 or later) with Secure Boot functionality – NIST SP 800-147 compliant

Platform Firm Resiliency in compliance with NIST SP 800-193

Webcam, microphone, LAN, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth can be disabled by BIOS

Dynabook announced the Tecra A40K back in March 2022. The Portégé X40-K's announcement quickly followed in April. Both of the laptops run on 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs rather than Intel's newer 13th Gen chips announced ahead of CES.

Dynabook X40-K (Image credit: Dynabook)

Dynabook X40-K (Image credit: Dynabook)

Dynabook X40-K (Image credit: Dynabook)

Dynabook X40-K (Image credit: Dynabook)

Image 1 of 4Image 2 of 4Image 3 of 4Image 4 of 4

“Our company has deep roots selling to the federal government, and today, we are reaffirming our commitment to creating the most powerful and secure laptops for U.S. Government contracts,” said Dynabook general manager James Robbins.

“Bolstering our focus on this space will not only prove to be a huge gamechanger for us, but will be for our channel partners as well, as there is no larger customer than the U.S. Federal Government."