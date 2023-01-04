Teen pleads guilty as accomplice in McKinley High School stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty in Erie County Court on Wednesday in front of a designated Youth Part judge, according to the County DA’s office. The charges in the plea included one count of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of assault in the first degree, both Class B violent felonies.

The teen, a minor when the incident occurred, reportedly worked alongside other unknown individuals in an assault of a 14-year-old boy, who was beaten and stabbed multiple times outside McKinley High School on Feb. 9, 2022.

The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. and the victim was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital by ambulance, where he was hospitalized with serious injuries from multiple stab wounds.

Per the DA’s, the offender is eligible for youthful offender adjudication when he is sentenced on Feb. 10. His name has not been released due to his age at the time of the crime. He continues to be remanded to the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center.

The case against a second teenager, who was indicted after allegedly shooting a 27-year-old school security officer who attempted to break up the fight, remains pending. The other 18-year-old, who was also 17 at the time of the incident, is accused of using an illegal weapon to shoot at the officer multiple times. The security officer was taken by ambulance to ECMC for treatment.

A jury trial has been scheduled for Feb. 27. The second teen has also been remanded to the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center.

