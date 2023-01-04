Heading to Howe for the annual Christmas Bird Count, was like running a gauntlet, herd after herd of elk crossed the road with an occasional herd of pronghorns also looking for greener pastures in the white terrain. Most of the elk were cows and calves with an occasional small bull with them until I dropped into the farmlands in the Little Lost River Valley.

HOWE, ID ・ 5 HOURS AGO