eastidahonews.com
eastidahonews.com
ISP responding to crashes near Fort Hall after slick roads
FORT HALL — Idaho State Police are responding to multiple crashes Friday morning, which has caused traffic delays. According to dispatch, a couple of vehicles have been involved in crashes. There were two different crashes on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 83 near Fort Hall Friday morning. One of the crashes did not have injuries.
eastidahonews.com
Boil advisory issued for large section of Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Due to a drop in water pressure, the city of Idaho Falls is issuing a boil water advisory for all properties located north of Sunnyside Road, in addition to properties west of Interstate 15, effective immediately. The city’s Water Division routinely monitors the conditions in the...
KTVB
Icy Inferno: A Christmas tree bonfire
Where else in the world can you celebrate the end of the holidays with a bonfire and fireworks? Maybe just in Ammon, Idaho.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tanker Truck Collides With Utility Pole in Pocatello
Emergency crews were called to Clark Street Thursday night after a tanker truck collided with a utility pole, knocking it over. The accident happened around 5:40 p.m. According to a witness, the tanker truck turned from East Clark Street Onto North 17th Avenue and collided with a utility pole. That...
Baby boy from Pocatello dies after contracting RSV
A baby boy from Pocatello has died after contracting respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV. Oddie Chacon, a 16-month-old boy from Pocatello, passed away on Thursday after becoming ill with RSV in mid-December, according to a GoFundMe.com fundraiser set up to help his family. Southeast Idaho, including the Pocatello area, currently has the highest RSV positivity rate in the entire state, according to health officials. ...
eastidahonews.com
The annual Christmas Bird Count in Howe is complete
Heading to Howe for the annual Christmas Bird Count, was like running a gauntlet, herd after herd of elk crossed the road with an occasional herd of pronghorns also looking for greener pastures in the white terrain. Most of the elk were cows and calves with an occasional small bull with them until I dropped into the farmlands in the Little Lost River Valley.
ksl.com
'I'm so thankful for him': Idaho woman looking for man who came to the rescue at car wash
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – An Idaho woman and her daughter are looking for an unknown man who came to the rescue after an accident caused the woman to be pinned between her truck and a payment station at a car wash. Monday started just like any regular day, according...
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Pocatello infant dies after battling RSV
In mid-December Oddie Chacon of Pocatello started to get sick after contracting RSV. The day after Christmas the year-and-a-half-old boy needed to be placed in a coma and flown to Children's Primary in Salt Lake as the virus worsened. Yesterday, after weeks of fighting, little Oddie has passed away. Now the community is trying to help Oddie's parents grieve without worrying about finances. ...
eastidahonews.com
Police release names of those who were part of officer-involved shooting
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has released the names of those involved in an officer-involved shooting six weeks after the incident occurred. Kevin Chambers, 63, was shot by Idaho Falls police officer Dustin Cook on Nov. 27 after ignoring commands from Cook to drop a knife, according to a news release from the department.
eastidahonews.com
Suspicious-looking box found at Rexburg LDS temple not a threat to the community, police say
REXBURG – Police activity at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Rexburg Friday night caused a bit of a stir. The Rexburg Police Department got a call around 5:45 p.m. about a suspicious box in front of the fence by the entrance to the parking lot on the east side.
eastidahonews.com
eastidahonews.com
Sierra Norine Crittenden
After blessing us on this earth for 10 ½ months, Sierra Norine Crittenden passed away at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her parents, Kelton and Sara Crittenden, of Rexburg, Idaho, learned she would be born with a heart defect-hypoplastic left heart syndrome-at 28 weeks pregnant.
eastidahonews.com
Man held at gunpoint after allegedly stealing car and stalking woman
IDAHO FALLS – A Pocatello man was arrested after police say he stole a car, drove to Idaho Falls and stalked a woman. He was also allegedly found with drugs. Matthew Allen Morey, 29, was charged with felony first-degree stalking, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor operating a vehicle without the owners consent, misdemeanor use of possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
eastidahonews.com
Tour bus with welders from Wyoming stops in Idaho Falls to visit students
IDAHO FALLS — With a tour bus, welding rig and exciting giveaways, a group of welders from Wyoming stopped at a technical education school on Wednesday. Western Welding Academy, located in Gillette, Wyoming, tours across the nation in what’s called “The Blue Collar Tour” and stopped at Idaho Falls School District 91’s Career & Technical Education Center (CTEC).
eastidahonews.com
Planet Doom burglary suspects bound to district court
IDAHO FALLS – The suspects of a July burglary at local haunted attraction Planet Doom will be bound over to district court on felony charges. Twenty-two-year-old Trenton Mann from Victor was charged with felony grand theft, felony burglary and misdemeanor malicious injury to property. Twenty-year-old Andrew Holt from Idaho Falls was charged with felony grand theft and felony burglary.
eastidahonews.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants your help finding runaway teen
MONTEVIEW — Authorities in Jefferson County are looking for a 16-year-old girl who ran away from home on Jan. 1. Elintra Fischer left her Monteview home in her mom’s gray 2015 Honda Civic with license plate 5C0463U, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Organic juice bar and restaurant opening in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Looking for a healthy, organic place to eat? This new restaurant might have what you’re looking for. Clean Juice, which the owners describe as “the only USDA organic-certified quick-serve restaurant in the nation,” is opening inside the new Garnet Gateway strip at 3837 Valencia Drive on Jan. 31.
