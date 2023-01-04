Troopers: Wanted convicted sex offender wanted has ties to Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. -- State police are asking for the public's help to find a 19-year-old convicted sex offender who was last registered as living in Lunenburg County.

Cody Dallas Garcia, who previously lived in the Victoria community of Lunenburg County, is wanted on three counts of failing to re-register as a sex offender.

Garcia "absconded" from Lunenburg County and "failed to update a new address as required by state law," troopers said.

"He is known to have connections in Lunenburg and Halifax counties, and Midlothian/Chesterfield County," officials said. "He was recently seen in the Clarksville area of Mecklenburg County, Va., as well as Henderson, NC."

Virginia State Police Cody Dallas Garcia

Officials described Garcia as a white male, 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Garcia's whereabouts is asked to call state police by using the “Tips” link located under the offender’s picture on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry search page .

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

