Another huge Twitter user database has been leaked online
Someone posted a database containing more than 200 million email addresses used for Twitter accounts on the dark web and is selling it for just a handful of dollars - just $2. According to BleepingComputer, which managed to confirm the authenticity of at least some of the email addresses posted in the ad, this is not a new leak, but rather a recycling of the data that was previously leaked via a flawed API call.
Microsoft scraps unpopular change to Windows 11 Start menu
Windows 11 users will doubtless be glad to see Microsoft scrap an idea introduced in testing late last year, namely recommended websites popping up in the Start menu (and a second unpopular change has just been given the elbow, too). The latest preview version of Windows 11 witnessed the abandonment...
VPN audits: what do they mean and why are they important?
Install a VPN and you're asking that provider to protect all your most important online activities, so it's vital to pick a company you can trust. How can you know who lives up to their privacy promises, though, and who might be secretly selling your browsing history on the side?
The Web3 industry lost billions to crypto fraud last year
Businesses and individuals working in the Web3 industry lost almost $4 billion last year to fraud and cybercrime, a new report has shown. Web3 is the idea behind a possible next version of the internet, built on decentralized solutions, blockchain, and token-based economics. It has risen to prominence in recent years, following the explosive growth of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other blockchain solutions, despite little concrete returns so far.
CircleCI tells users to move their secrets following security alert
Continuous integration and delivery service providers CircleCi is suspecting foul play in its systems and is urging its users to take action and protect their accounts while it investigates the matter further. In a post (opens in new tab) on its company blog, CircleCi asked its customers to immediately rotate...
VPN vs Cloudflare DNS: Which is best for privacy?
Cloudflare originally launched its new DNS resolver service, 1.1.1.1 way back in 2018. At the time, the company proudly claimed it to be the internet’s fastest, privacy-first consumer DNS service. This was very welcome news at the time and couldn’t have come any sooner. Back then, there was news...
Using a VPN? Make sure you don't make this very costly mistake
Cybercriminals were quick to take advantage of the disruption to everyday life caused by the worldwide Covid pandemic. Over the last couple of years or so they have launched more cyberattacks and online scams than ever, which is why many users have started using a VPN to protect themselves online.
MegaCortex ransomware victims can now escape with a free decryptor
Antivirus company Bitdefender has released a decryptor for the MegaCortex ransomware family which enables victims to restore their data for free. The decryptor, developed in conjunction with Europol, the NoMoreRansom Project, the Zürich Public Prosecutor's Office, and the Zürich Cantonal Police, is a standalone executable that does not need to be installed and can locate encrypted files on a system automatically.
WhatsApp's latest update lets you message even through internet shutdowns and outages
WhatsApp users can now stay connected even during internet shutdowns and outages thanks to a new update. The messaging app has introduced a free proxy support directly within its platform for all users that can be used as an alternative method to send and receive messages when direct access to the app is blocked.
Rackspace confirms customer data was hit in ransomware attack
The hackers that attacked Rackspace in December 2022 did manage to access personally identifiable information on roughly two dozen customers, the company has confirmed following the forensic analysis of the event. Fortunately, there is no evidence that the data obtained during the attack was abused, it added. In December last...
VPN won't connect? Here are 13 things to try
Getting connected to your VPN (opens in new tab) is generally so easy that you barely notice it at all, so the first time you notice that your VPN won't connect, it can be a real surprise. Sometimes you'll see a very obvious error message: 'Can't connect.' Other alerts are...
Another vital Windows tool is being abused to sideload malware
Cybercriminals have been spotted sideloading malware (opens in new tab) onto vulnerable Windows endpoints through a legitimate Windows Problem Reporting tool called WerFault.exe. According to researchers from K7 Security Labs, which first discovered the campaign, hackers (presumably from China) would send out a phishing email containing an ISO file. ISO...
Meta fined €390M over GDPR breaches for its ad and data handling practices
European Union (EU) regulators have found that the way Meta uses targeted advertising across Facebook and Instagram is illegal in the region, and has issued both services with fines totalling €390 million. A statement (opens in new tab) given by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) claims that the company...
How much does a VPN cost?
Using a VPN these days is just a matter of common sense. As more people make use of public WiFi and many ISPs are required to record their clients’ browsing data, using the secure encrypted connection offered by VPNs is a great way to keep your personal information safe.
Do you actually need a website in 2023
In this digital age, having an online presence is becoming increasingly important. With so many businesses and organizations now using the internet to reach their target audiences, it’s natural to wonder whether having a website is still necessary in 2023. The answer is yes. While there are other options...
Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti: stock goes live today!
The RTX 4070 Ti has officially been launched by Nvidia at CES 2023, starting at $799 (£799, around AU$1,170), and it goes on sale on January 5. This new graphics card is something of a wolf in sheep's clothing, and we don't mean that in a bad way. The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti was originally slated for release as the RTX 4080 12GB, before Nvidia pulled a U-turn and 'unlaunched' that card, admitting that the name was confusing when another RTX 4080 already exists.
What is Wi-Fi encryption?
Wireless networking has become ubiquitous in our society, used in both homes and businesses alike to connect a wide variety of computing products. Wi-Fi at most homes requires a password (opens in new tab), if for no other reason that this gets enabled by default at the factory. However, many businesses, airports, schools, libraries and municipalities have open Wi-Fi, free for the taking to make it simple for anyone to log on to their network with a device.
I grabbed 1.5TB cloud storage for free for life: Here’s how
(Update: 7/1/2023): The table is no longer available so I copied and pasted the entirety of the document below. Apologies for the inconvenience. As of January 2023, we have recorded 34 free cloud storage providers with a combined capacity of almost 1.5TB. The majority of these providers are based in Europe and offer capacities between 1GB and a staggering 1TB.
VPN Tunnels explained: what are they and how can they keep your internet data secure
Growing censorship and stiffer regulations are seen by many as two of the biggest threats to our global internet freedom and security. The good news for fans of online activities is that we’ve seen an increasing number of services become available to protect our internet web browsing time and fend off snooping by organizations.
Tabs are coming to Notepad in future Windows 11 update - but what's next?
If you've been waiting for tabs to arrive in Notepad, similar to File Explorer in a recent Windows 11 update, then you're in luck. According to Windows Latest (opens in new tab), Microsoft was working on this back in 2019 for Windows 10, but was shelved. However, with tabs in File Explorer already helping plenty of users and their workflow, mine included, it makes sense to have this feature in Notepad as well.
