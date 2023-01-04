ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CHART: CT’s total unhoused population rises in 2022

By CT Mirror Data
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 3 days ago
Homelessness in Connecticut increased in 2022 for the first time in nearly a decade, according to an annual count. Here are the numbers.

Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

