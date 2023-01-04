ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NFL: Following Bills lead on status of next game

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wI8A_0k3UWZjA00

Any decision regarding when and if the Buffalo Bills play their next game belongs to the team, NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said Wednesday.

Specifically, Vincent said the NFL only began discussing the entire schedule and any games involving the Bills on Wednesday. That’s because the NFL intends to follow the lead of Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Vincent said, but that conversation “hasn’t taken place.”

“We’ll allow Sean (McDermott) and his team and his staff and the players, which are the most important things here, to guide us if we have to make that decision,” Vincent said of the possibility of postponing Buffalo’s game Sunday with the New England Patriots.

Attention and energy in Buffalo remains focused on the health of Damar Hamlin, leading the Bills to shift their typical Wednesday schedule ahead of an anticipated Sunday game with the New England Patriots.

The Bills will not practice or be available to media as the organization copes with the trauma of Hamlin, a 24-year-old starting safety, collapsing during Monday’s game due to cardiac arrest. With coaches and teammates gathered around him, Hamlin was resuscitated on the field at Cincinnati and his uncle said Tuesday that emergency medical care involved use of a defibrillator.

McDermott has not met with media since the game was suspended and his typical Wednesday morning press conference was canceled.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor met with media on Wednesday and largely credited McDermott for placing the immediate emphasis on Hamlin’s health. Taylor recalled in his first public comments since the game was postponed that the Bills’ leader lived up to the label in every sense of the term. Taylor crossed the field to the visitor’s sideline after the ambulance transporting Hamlin to the hospital left the field.

“When I got over there, the first thing he said was, ‘I need to be at the hospital with Damar, and I shouldn’t be coaching this game,'” McDermott told Taylor, according to the Bengals’ coach.

McDermott has no scheduled media availability according to the team. The Bills held a team meeting and brief on-field walkthrough on Wednesday.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday that any plan to resume Monday’s game with the Bengals would come at a later date. However, the Week 18 schedule was unchanged, meaning the Bills are currently slated to host the Patriots on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

The Patriots did conduct practice on Wednesday.

The NFL playoffs are scheduled to begin next week, with the Bills (12-3) and Bengals (11-4) among teams vying for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen sends great message to Tee Higgins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a message for Tee Higgins over the part he played in Monday night’s frightening incident involving Damar Hamlin. Higgins was turning upfield after making a catch in Monday’s game when he was tackled by Hamlin on a typical football player. Hamlin got up and then collapsed after that tackle,... The post Josh Allen sends great message to Tee Higgins appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
The Comeback

NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Taste of Country

Luke Bryan Boosts Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Fundraiser

Luke Bryan is among the top donors to Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe. The fundraiser surpassed $8 million as good news came about his recovery. Bryan gave $5,000 to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. The GoFundMe was set up in 2020 with a modest goal of $2,500. After Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football broadcast, donations started to pour in.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Damar Hamlin showing "remarkable improvement," Buffalo Bills say

Damar Hamlin is "making steady progress" and "appears to be neurologically intact," while still hospitalized in critical condition following a cardiac arrest that caused him to collapse on the field during a game in Cincinnati on Monday night, the Buffalo Bills said in a statement Thursday morning. Hamlin, who is 24, is a safety in his second season with the team.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
70K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy