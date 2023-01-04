Austin FC acquire D Leo Vaisanen, sign him to long deal

Austin FC reached an agreement to acquire defender Leo Vaisanen and signed the Finland native to a four-year contract with an option for the 2027 season, the club announced Wednesday.

Vaisanen was acquired from Swedish club IF Elfsborg. The deal is pending Vaisanen receiving a visa.

“We wish Leo a warm welcome to the Club and to the city of Austin,” Austin FC sporting director Claudio Reyna said. “His skill set is an excellent fit for our style of play, and his quality, leadership and international experience will all serve him well here in Austin.”

Vaisanen, 25, spent the last three seasons with Elfsborg and had four goals and four assists in 94 matches.

“Austin FC is exactly what I’m looking for in the next stage of my career,” Vaisanen said. “It’s a club with big ambitions, in a great city with fantastic fan support. … I can’t wait to play at Q2 Stadium for the first time.”

Vaisanen has made 23 appearances for Finland’s national team.

–Field Level Media

