Byron Man Accused of Threatening Deputies, Violating Restraining Order
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a Byron man, accused of violating a restraining order, threatened to kill deputies transporting him to jail. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies were dispatched to a Byron residence in the 800 block of Towne Dr. Northeast on the...
Search Continues for Weapon Used in Rochester Murder Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their search for the weapon suspected of being used in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson of Rochester. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller confirmed to KROC-AM News Saturday that the search is ongoing. He said the sheriff’s...
KIMT
Austin man charged with gas station break-in pleads guilty
AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of robbing an Austin convenience store takes a plea deal. Derek Joseph Leichtnam, 39 of Austin, was charged with third-degree burglary, violent felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, fifth-degree drug possession, and possession of a firearm as a drug user. Austin police say Leichtnam broke through the front door of the Apollo III gas station in the 3000 block of Oakland Avenue West on July 10, 2022, and stole 102 vape pens, 19 disposable vapes, 11 vape cartridges, and one pack of cigarettes.
KIMT
Austin man sentenced for drug possession and starting a hotel fire
AUSTIN, Minn. – Starting a fire at the Days In in Austin and selling drugs results in no more time behind bars for a Mower County man. Jesus Manuel Camacho, 46 of Austin, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and second-degree drug possession in September 2022. Austin police say Camacho sold 27.07 grams of meth to a confidential informant of law enforcement on October 7, 2020. He was then arrested for setting fire to a cardboard box in a hallway of the Days Inn on November 6, 2021. The fire set off the hotel’s sprinkler system.
KAAL-TV
Byron man arrested for alleged DANCO violation, threats against law enforcement
(ABC 6 News) – A Byron man faces charges of violating a Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order and threatening the Olmsted County deputies who came to arrest him Thursday. At about 5:30 p.m., deputies from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 block of Towne Drive NE, Byron, where Todd McIntyre, 49, had allegedly returned after being prohibited from entering the residence.
northernnewsnow.com
NEW DETAILS: Woman found in ditch was in relationship with man accused of killing her
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mustafa Rashad Bush is being charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kim Robinson. He is being charged with second-degree murder with intent, not premeditated. The maximum sentence for this crime is 40 years. He is also facing two other counts. Those include second-degree...
(UPDATE) $2 Million Bail For Rochester Man Accused of Murder
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is now facing murder charges in two Minnesota counties following a fatal shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on December 30. 27-year-old Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was formally arraigned Thursday afternoon in Hennepin County Court Thursday on a charge of second-degree murder without...
KIMT
Narcan used to revive man who OD'd on suspected heroin in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man was revived using Narcan after he overdosed on suspected heroin. Police were called to the 3000 block of Appleton Lane NW. when a woman noticed a man was not breathing. RPD and RFD arrived and used Narcan on the man before he was taken to...
KIMT
Albert Lea man sent to prison for selling cocaine and methamphetamine
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Selling drugs to law enforcement informants is sending a Freeborn County man to prison. Cody Shawn Ash, 30 of Albert Lea, was arrested in November 2021 and charged with first and second-degree sale of drugs. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says Ash sold cocaine and methamphetamine to confidential informants twice in September 2021 and twice in October 2021.
KIMT
Albert Lea man caught by DNA evidence is sentenced for 2020 burglary
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – DNA evidence results in probation for a Freeborn County man. Shannon Troy Lee, 52 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and fined $100 for pleading guilty to second-degree burglary. Lee was accused of ransacking a home just off Highway...
Charges: Moorhead murder suspect was out on bail when he shot, killed man in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man who is accused in a Moorhead murder was charged for allegedly shooting Jeremy Ellis in downtown Minneapolis on Friday evening.Ellis, 26, was found sitting in a running car near a parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South. There was several hundred dollars in cash on the front passenger seat and a gun tucked between the driver's seat and the center console. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Center said.Charging documents say a witness heard gunshots and saw Idris Haji-Mohamed duck by a car. He followed her into her apartment building and rode...
Man Charged for Murder of Rochester Woman Whose Body Was Found in Ditch
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of killing 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson, whose body was discovered in a northwest Rochester ditch on December 26, made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. 39-year-old Mustafa Bush was arraigned on charges of second-degree murder without intent, second-degree murder while committing...
Faribault Man Charged in Downtown Rochester Knife-Point Robbery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have charged a Faribault man in connection to a knife-point robbery reported in downtown Rochester Wednesday afternoon. 41-year-old Brandon Carmichael was arraigned on felony charges of aggravated first-degree robbery and simple robbery in Olmsted County Court Thursday. A judge set his bail at $40,000. The...
Police in Rochester search for man missing after leaving Mayo Clinic hospital
Police in Rochester are asking for the public’s help finding a 43-year-old man who went missing after he left a Mayo Clinic facility late last month. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Thomas McElroy was seen leaving Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital at around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27. He was later seen near 11th Avenue Southwest in Rochester.
Rochester Man Accused of Knife Threats Pleads Guilty
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is scheduled to be sentenced in March for his conviction on a felony terroristic threats charge. 23-year-old Damien Rose recently entered a guilty plea to the charge through a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of three other felony threats charges and two misdemeanor theft charges.
KAAL-TV
Rochester police: two predatory offenders moving to Campus Drive
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police announced Friday that two predatory offenders will move to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE next week. Kurt Lloyd Jennings will be released from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program and move to Rochester Jan. 11. Jennings, 41, is a 6′ Black man...
KAAL-TV
DWI arrest allegedly produces 106 grams of marijuana, M30 pills, cocaine
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police say a DWI arrest early Tuesday uncovered grams upon grams of controlled substances. According to Rochester police, an RPD officer conducted a traffic stop for Luke Giwa, 23, of Rochester at about 2:30 a.m. Jan. 3, after allegedly seeing him violate traffic rules, then park almost two feet away from the nearest curb.
kchanews.com
Howard County Sheriff’s Office Retires One Deputy, Hires Another
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office has recently retired one deputy and hired another. The end of 2022 brought the retirement of Deputy Darwin Kueker after 42-plus years in law enforcement. Kueker began his career with the Cresco Police Department, but spent the majority of his time as a peace officer with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
KIMT
I-35 accident sends Fillmore County man to the hospital
PINE COUNTY, Minn. – Three people from southeast Minnesota were involved in a crash on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities. It happened just before 5:30 pm Wednesday near mile marker 178 in Mission Creek Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says James Wayne Southwick, 56 of Rochester, was driving north on I-35 when he went into the right ditch and rolled. Southwick’s vehicle came to rest upside down.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Rochester police ask public to search downtown properties for missing man
(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: Rochester police have asked residents living between St. Marys hospital, Civic Center Drive, and 11th Avenue in downtown Rochester to check their properties for missing man Thomas McElroy. Capt. Casey Moilanen said McElroy is about 5’8″, 150 pounds, and has fair skin, black hair,...
Y-105FM
