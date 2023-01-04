Read full article on original website
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on his problem with Draymond Green’s ejection vs. Pistons
Chances are that Draymond Green’s ejection didn’t cost the Golden State Warriors their sixth straight win on Wednesday. Just because his team came back from a five-point deficit from the time Green was tossed, though, hardly means that Steve Kerr was any less frustrated by the circumstances of his second technical.
RUMOR: Jordan Clarkson fuels Jazz trade links with eye-opening decision on contract offer
The Utah Jazz have been one of the biggest surprise packages of the season. The general belief before the campaign started was that after blowing up their roster in the summer, the Jazz were going to be all-in on the Victor Wembanyama tank race. Well, this just hasn’t been the case for Utah thus far, and there’s no denying that among others, Jordan Clarkson has played a key role in this team’s unexpected success.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks hit with ‘concerning’ take after Hornets loss
The Milwaukee Bucks have hit a bit of a rough patch over the past few weeks or so. Despite Khris Middleton’s injury-related absences, the Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, should still have enough to remain a rock-solid regular season outfit. And for the most part, they have been, as they entered their Friday night clash against the Charlotte Hornets with a good, if not great, 25-14 record. But on the occasions they fall, they fall flat on their face, and fall flat they did against the Hornets.
2 best trades Mavs must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline is just about a month away, and the Dallas Mavericks need to be one of the more active teams before the trade window closes. The Mavs trade deadline strategy has to be a combination of buying and selling. They need to get guys who aren’t working out (like Christian Wood) and bring players in who can fit with Luka Doncic. That means shooters who can also create a little on their own. That’s why the two best trades the Mavs must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline include bringing in Bojan Bogdanovic from the Detroit Pistons and Duncan Robinson from the Miami Heat.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
Chiefs news: Patrick Mahomes adds to Kansas City’s total ownage of the Raiders in Week 18 blowout
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs finished their schedule in the 2022 NFL regular season with an absolute domination of the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday night, scoring an easy 31-13 win in Sin City to bring their record to 14-3. The game already looked over before even the end of the first half, with the Chiefs heading to their locker room with a 21-point lead.
Tyrese Haliburton teases major change following strong Pacers victory over Damian Lillard, Blazers
Over the past three games including their 108-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton began wearing a headband. It shouldn’t be that big a deal, especially when three other members of the Pacers starting lineup in Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, and Andrew Nembhard wear the aforementioned accessory as well. It’s not the first time that a player has worn a headband in solidarity with his other teammates.
DeMarcus Cousins set for Lakers workout
It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are in dire need of depth, particularly on the frontcourt amid Anthony Davis’ injury. LeBron James, simply put, needs some help in carrying the Lakers’ razor-thin squad. And the Lakers may soon utilize their open roster spot following the waiving of Matt Ryan last month. Enter DeMarcus […] The post DeMarcus Cousins set for Lakers workout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal
The trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill should heat up even more as February draws closer. One player who many expect to be with a different team after February 9th is Jae Crowder, who himself is currently in the midst of a season-long holdout with the Phoenix Suns. The Milwaukee Bucks have […] The post RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Myles Turner turns down Pacers contract extension amid trade links
The odds of Myles Turner parting ways with the Indiana Pacers before the February trade deadline have just increased significantly. This is after reports emerged about the 6-foot-11 center turning down a contract extension offer from his current team. Turner has already been linked to several teams across the league, and this latest development should only further fuel his exit rumors.
NBA Odds: Magic vs. Warriors prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/7/2023
The Orlando Magic kick off their weekend by making a trip to San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday evening. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Magic-Warriors prediction and pick will be revealed. Seeking a season-sweep of the defending champs after the Magic...
Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s eye-opening reaction to Mavs waiving Kemba Walker
Kemba Walker hasn’t been the same since leaving Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. Walker’s lone season with the New York Knicks ended up being a disaster, so the Knicks subsequently cut him loose in a trade with the Detroit Pistons this past offseason. The rebuilding Pistons then bought Walker out, but to the former All-Star’s chagrin, no team ended up signing him until late November, when Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks came calling.
Lakers make major Austin Reaves decision, gets set to add player to roster
The Los Angeles Lakers have been sitting on an open roster spot since waiving Matt Ryan in late November. With a razor-thin squad around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers need every bit of help they can get. Thus, it’s no surprise that the Lakers are throwing darts on the 10-day contract wall to see what sticks, all the while making crucial decisions on the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel.
Trae Young, Nate McMillan, Hawks put on blast by Kendrick Perkins after horrible loss to Lakers
Trae Young, Nate McMillan and the Atlanta Hawks had one of their worst games of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, prompting former NBA big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins criticize the team and offer some harsh prediction for them this 2022-23. The Hawks were out of sorts from the […] The post Trae Young, Nate McMillan, Hawks put on blast by Kendrick Perkins after horrible loss to Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential
The Philadelphia 76ers are not here to earn their glory in the regular season. Success for them means a championship — or at the very least a conference finals appearance. The long game is what matters to them. For this reason, the Sixers should start playing PJ Tucker for fewer minutes and strongly consider moving […] The post The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Basketball Odds: Arkansas vs. Auburn prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/7/2023
The Arkansas Razorbacks take on the Auburn Tigers. Our college basketball odds series has our Arkansas Auburn prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arkansas Auburn. The SEC basketball season has already taken a significant turn. You might have noticed earlier on Saturday that Alabama completely wiped out Kentucky. It’s reasonable to say that Kentucky is not an SEC championship contender. Tennessee and Alabama are two contenders. Arkansas is the third. We’re not really sure about Auburn just yet, but we will probably know a lot more about the Tigers after this crucial game, which they get on their home floor.
Jalen Rose’s Giannis slander on Kevin Durant, Nets has Stephen A. Smith going bonkers
Jalen Rose is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo. If you want proof of this claim, just check out what Rose had to say about how Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks would have still defeated the Brooklyn Nets in their epic East Conference Semifinals matchup during the 2021 NBA Playoffs even if the Nets were fully healthy.
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers get ultimate clowning after brutal blowout vs. Nuggets
With only John Wall and Nicolas Batum on the injury report, many expected the Thursday night contest between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets to be a nip-and-tuck, superstar-laden affair. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were healthy, which meant that at the very least, they could give Nikola Jokic and the Western Conference-leading […] The post Kawhi Leonard, Clippers get ultimate clowning after brutal blowout vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs star Luka Doncic drops truth bomb on health issue that bothered him vs. Celtics
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic admitted that he was a “little sick” when they played the Boston Celtics last Thursday. The Mavs got blown out by the Celtics in the contest, with Doncic limited to just 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the brutal 124-95 defeat. The Slovenian wonderboy didn’t play in the fourth quarter of the game as well, having been seen coughing and experiencing difficult in breathing during the match.
Los Angeles works out veteran big man amid Anthony Davis injury
The Los Angeles Lakers would love nothing more than to have a lineup that includes Anthony Davis in addition to LeBron James. However, Davis has been out with a foot injury and the Lakers are unsure when he will be able to return to game activity. As a result, the...
