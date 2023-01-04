A popular Fresno breakfast restaurant is closing. Here’s why it doesn’t want to

Benaddiction — the rock n’ roll-themed breakfast restaurant — will close its Bullard and Marks avenues location Jan. 15.

The restaurant’s owner said he doesn’t want to shut down and is looking for a new spot.

Benaddiction owner James Caples said he was told recently that the location was rented to someone else. He didn’t know who and the landlord was not immediately available for comment.

Benaddiction opened in the spot eight and a half years ago, selling creatively named dishes like the Clapton — an eggs Benedict topped with bacon — and other music-themed dishes.

The business first started with a food truck 10 years ago.

Benaddiction opened a second location in fall of 2021, at Maple and Behymer avenues in northeast Fresno. That one will remain open.

The intent was never to close the Bullard and Marks location, Caples said.

“I don’t want people to think we opened a northern restaurant and abandoned them,” he said of the northwest Fresno neighborhood where he started the restaurant and still lives.

Caples said his lease expired in 2017. They had been operating without one. Caples asked to renew his lease about a year ago when he wanted to make a temporary patio created during the COVID-19 pandemic permanent.

After spending $3,000 on architectural plans, he said he was told the space had been leased to someone else.

“I’m bummed,” he said. “We’re not closing it because we’re not making money.”

He said he’s looked at various restaurant spaces in the neighborhood. However, most available spaces need new kitchens, which can cost around $100,000.

“Fresno doesn’t seem to have anything available,” he said.

The restaurant will continue to look for a new home.

In some good news, the north Fresno location is expanding its concept.

With Benaddiction closing at 1 p.m., the spot is adding Cheek’s Chicken & Burgers, which will operate from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. most days (with takeout available from noon to 1 p.m.).

It will continue to operate as Benaddiction in the mornings.

Cheeks was the nickname for Caples’ infant daughter Caylie, who died from sudden infant death syndrome at about three months old. Her death eventually led to him to act on the dream running his own business.